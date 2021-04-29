Odd Trading Considering The Bullish News (Technically Speaking For 4/29)

Photo by primeimages/E+ via Getty Images

The BEA reported a strong 1Q GDP number:

Real gross domestic product (GDP) increased at an annual rate of 6.4 percent in the first quarter of 2021 (table 1), according to the "advance" estimate released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis. In the fourth quarter of 2020, real GDP increased 4.3 percent. ..... The increase in real GDP in the first quarter reflected increases in personal consumption expenditures (PCE), nonresidential fixed investment, federal government spending, residential fixed investment, and state and local government spending that were partly offset by decreases in private inventory investment and exports. Imports, which are a subtraction in the calculation of GDP, increased (table 2).

I'll cover this in more detail over the weekend in my weekly wrap-up.

Initial unemployment claims are moving in the right direction:

In the week ending April 24, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 553,000, a decrease of 13,000 from the previous week's revised level. The previous week's level was revised up by 19,000 from 547,000 to 566,000. The 4-week moving average was 611,750, a decrease of 44,000 from the previous week's revised average. This is the lowest level for this average since March 14, 2020 when it was 225,500. The previous week's average was revised up by 4,750 from 651,000 to 655,750.

The overall trend continues to move lower:

While the data has a long way to go, it's moving in the right direction.

Now that things seem to be going really well, it may be time to worry about market gains:

If you have held on to broadly diversified stock funds over the last year, reading your latest portfolio statement will be a joyful experience. In the 12 months through Friday, the S&P 500 stock market index returned more than 50 percent, including dividends. From the market’s low point in March 2020 through Friday, it returned more than 80 percent. As an investor, you aren’t likely to see many years like this. Savor those exorbitant gains while you can. But when numbers this gaudy appear, it’s worth asking why. And, unfortunately, the most accurate answer is probably the simplest: Things were so terrible a year ago, they had nowhere to go but up.

Remember that the stock market is a leading index. Once events catch up to a market already at lofty valuations, professional traders and investors start to take profits. Put in more commonly understood terms: be greedy when others are fearful and fearful when others are greedy.

Let's take a look at today's performance tables from Stockcharts:

Large-caps advanced. But small caps fell modestly, as did treasuries. This performance split is odd considering the strength of today's economic news. Two key sectors -- consumer discretionary and tech -- were off fractionally. And the 3,4, and 5 best-performing sectors were defensive.

Here are today's screens from the author's Quotetracker: Before the market opened, the BEA reported very strong GDP numbers. Yet the markets spent morning trade moving lower - - and strongly so. That trend reversed in the late morning for all indexes except the IWM, which only regained about 40% of its losses. The fact that the markets rallied back after a strong sell-off is good. But the fact that they dropped on such strong news is concerning.

In addition, the 30-day price charts were weaker than you'd think. DIA 30-day

The DIA is still consolidating, as is ...

QQQ 30-days

... the QQQ.

IWM 30-day

The IWM fell back to support at the 226-227 level. SPY 30-day

The SPY did gap higher at the open. But it fell back below support before the second rally.

These charts aren't bad per se. But considering the strength of the news, you'd think advances would have been stronger.