Photo by AsiaVision/E+ via Getty Images

The psychological side of investing

In an attempt to keep the word I gave to myself at the beginning of 2021, I return to you with a peek into my stock-picking and backtesting exercises. I am making progress in keeping a better track of what my screeners suggest by comparing at least once a week what is on the dashboard. I do it by setting up each of my best-performing screeners to a daily rebalance version but without backtesting. This way I try to find interesting options candidates.

I have also cleaned up a lot of my chart setups to stick to a maximum of five indicators. The main reason is getting too tired of visual noise. If I really want to see more indicators, I divide the screen into two panes and switch on a different chart set-up on each of them, but on the same timeframe. I also deleted or consolidated many watchlists, canceled one institutional filings data provider service, and downgraded my charting subscription on TradingView. In other words, giving myself a chance for K.I.S.S. in my investing journey.

In this article, I present you with a review of only three screeners that have a minimum of three months' rebalancing cycle. In the next one, I will look into those with a monthly rebalancing. This way, I hope to achieve some coherence when I compare strategies that are similar in maintenance efforts.

“Medical Diagnostics”

“Medical Diagnostics” is a sector-based screener and has two settings with quarterly rebalancing. Although today you will see that it suggests the same stock, from my research into the positions tables I have found enough proofs for differences in stock suggestions to maintain two different rebalancing cycles. They are tagged with the numbers of the months when rebalances are scheduled, so the first one is “1-4-7-10” - starts in January, then April, etc. - and the second is “3-6-9-12” - starts in March, then June, etc.

Below you can find the backtesting results for the period with the start date of January 1, 2000 till April 27, 2021. For the same period, the S&P 500 returned 327.1%, which translates to a CAGR of 7.05%, with a maximum drawdown of 55.2%. Similar data points for both “Medical Diagnostics” variations are in the tables below, that I set drafted on the basis of backtests’ data.

Screener Total return CAGR Max. drawdown Medical diagnostics “1-4-7-10” 4,814% 20.05% 77.96% Medical diagnostics “3-6-9-12” 6,060% 21.33% 62.93%

Positions held currently by these two portfolios are:

Screener Date of the last rebalance Stock Return to date Medical diagnostics “1-4-7-10” April, 1 Fluidigm Corp. (FLDM) 4.66% Medical diagnostics “3-6-9-12” March 1 Fluidigm Corp. 4%

The portfolio starting in the January cycle had the best year in 2013 when it returned 197%. Its worst year was in 2008 when the portfolio lost 58% of its value.

Source: EquitiesLab software

The portfolio starting in the March cycle had its best-ever year actually in 2020, when it returned 407%, mainly thanks to DermTech (DMTK) with a 182% return over 225 trading days and Personalis (PSNL) of 74.3% over 65 trading days. Its worst year was as well in 2008, with a loss of 51.43%.

Source: EquitiesLab software

The chart of both Fluidigm is placed below. The set-ups of my charts get simpler and simpler with time, and I have discovered recently that the big trends are marked by the crossing of the MACD indicator on the weekly and monthly scale, so I have set them up to stay always on this timeframe, no matter what timeframe I choose for the candle charts. Therefore, although the upper half of the screenshot reflects daily candles, the two segments below indicate the weekly and monthly MACD - the weekly one is in the middle.

Source: TradingView.com

As we can see on the chart (look at the orange highlights), selecting Fluidigm on both March 1 and April 1 would be a contrarian bet against the downtrend which started in mid-October 2020. At the moment of rebalancing; the weekly MACD not only was already below its signal, but also crossed below zero. However, as you can see on the very lowest panel on the screenshot where I added a daily MACD, the momentum of the stock is growing upwards, potentially in expectation of upcoming earnings.

Fundamentally, Fluidigm is negative on all profitability ratios and is free cash flow negative, while their revenues grew only 17.8% (YoY December 2020). I gather somebody interested in investing in this stock would need to dive into its story - you can check out many articles about the company here on SA. I would still wait for a positive trend to re-establish when the weekly MACD crosses signal and the monthly one picks up.

"Amazing Good to Great"

If you read my previous articles like this one or this one, you might remember this screener. It is a real jewel in my crown, if I may say so. Its backtesting indicates a theoretical staggering performance, that is to say, over 17 thousand percent since 2000 (17,165% to be precise), a CAGR of 27.34%, and a drawdown of 65.4%. This screener selects one top position each quarter on the January cycle basis.

Source: EquitiesLab software

While I have early on realized that the screeners I formulated and tested in the last years are very good to watchlists, this particular screener is one that very often pushes me to take an action. I have profited from its guidance in past months to trade on Central Garden & Pet (CENT) options, as well as I bought D.R. Horton (DHI) and M/I Homes (MHO). I still hold D.R. Horton (unrealized profit of 54% at the time of writing) and M/I Homes (unrealized profit of 18% at the time of writing).

M/I Homes is also the position held in this screener’s portfolio since the last theoretical rebalancing date of April 1. The company reported its Q1 earnings on April 28, beating many expectations, so I am inclined to believe that the price will continue climbing. Because I already hold MHO and it has been sent away to the “dump and forget” portfolio at the expensive broker, I am a very long-term holder of this stock.

“Better Everywhere”

The next screener is one that you have not seen very often, maybe once, I believe. It selects the top three positions with a quarterly rebalancing starting from March. This screener focuses on the companies that have improved in more than twelve different financial ratios over the last two years. I refer to “everywhere” because these ratios refer to figures from all the financial statements, and the only technical criterion is an increase in trading volume.

This strategy has very decent results: 2,911% of total return (17.32% CAGR) and a drawdown of 72.9%. It has a very “calm” equity line, in a visual sense, in comparison to the charts from the screeners above. The only explanation that comes to my mind is the fact that over 66% of all suggested positions had a positive return (in the case of the screeners above, the share of profitable positions was rather close to 50%) and this probably allowed a more stable compounding.

Source: EquitiesLab software

At the current moment, the portfolio “holds” (since the backtested "purchase" date of March 1) positions in Nvidia (NVDA), SPS Commerce (SPSC) and Nexstar Media Group (NXST). Two of them are profitable, as also illustrated in the table below: 11.16% for NVDA, -1.26% for SPSC and 5.25% for NXST.

Source: EquitiesLab software

From all these three stocks, Nvidia seems to be the best poised for a breakout, which I foresee once the price breaches the all-time high of $647 - marked with the purple resistance line on the weekly chart below. The weekly MACD has recently crossed above its signal and is pointing up - see the crossing on the middle panel highlighted in yellow.

.

Source: TradingView.com

Conclusions

I hope you enjoyed my stories on the experiences I have had with conceptualizing stock-picking strategies and backtesting. As I try to combine two seemingly contradictory approaches, which are short-term options trading and long-term investing, I must admit that sometimes I feel drained by the amount of energy that goes into deciding which type of transaction and for what time horizon I should go on any given day.

While writing this article I pondered obviously the fundamental data behind each of the mentioned stocks. I came to the conclusion that from all the above, “Better Everywhere” is probably the best for buy-and-hold investing, while the other two are more suitable for options or swing trading. Let me know if you have looked at the same stocks as well.