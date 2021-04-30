Photo by Natee Meepian/iStock via Getty Images

Article Thesis

Realty Income (NYSE:O) is a quality net-lease REIT that has always traded at an above-average valuation. This is warranted by its strong track record and excellent management which is able to consistently create shareholder value. The just-announced deal with VEREIT (VER) once again proves that paying up for quality can make sense in this space, as shareholders once again benefit from management's competence.

Paying Up For Quality Can Make Sense

We believe that valuation should never be disregarded completely - every company's shares are too expensive at some point. Nevertheless, it also doesn't make sense to always go with the least expensive choice - sometimes, there are good reasons for higher or lower valuations. We do, for example, see Enterprise Products (EPD) as one of the best picks in the midstream space, despite the fact that some other companies are less expensive - Enterprise Products' quality warrants a reasonable premium.

The same holds true for Realty Income, which usually isn't the cheapest choice in the net lease space.

Source: StockRover.com

In the above chart, we see how Realty Income compares to a range of other net lease REITs. We see that its valuation is a little higher than the peer group average, both in terms of enterprise value to EBITDA, as well as relative to the cash flows the companies generate. Its dividend yield is, thanks to an above-average dividend payout ratio, marginally higher than the peer group average. This isn't a new phenomenon, as Realty Income has also traded at a premium to many of its peers in the past:

Data by YCharts

Despite an above-average valuation, Realty Income hasn't delivered bad returns in the past, and its shares experienced smaller drawdowns compared to many of its peers during bear markets in the past. Going with Realty Income, which is the largest company in its peer group and which has delivered reliable growth in the past, was an opportune choice for investors.

Realty Income's strong quality is showcased by several attributes. This includes its excellent dividend growth track record - Realty Income is one of just a few REITs with Dividend Aristocrat status - but also strong historical returns, reliability during times of crisis, and access to very inexpensive debt:

Source: Realty Income presentation

The company holds an A- credit rating, which is why Realty Income can access debt markets at highly favorable rates. In 2020, for example, Realty Income issued new 2026 bonds at an incredibly low rate of just 0.75%. Being able to pay way less than inflation on money that you borrow for six years allows the company to make highly accretive acquisitions, even considering that cap rates for some of the properties Realty Income invests in have come down.

Management also was able to diversify its operations and its tenant base in the past to an extent that prevented any major issues even if some of Realty Income's tenants ran into trouble. The combination of diversified, low-risk investments and access to very inexpensive capital that could be used for inorganic growth has allowed Realty Income to grow its FFO during 24 out of the last 25 years. The median growth rate over that time was just above 5%, which is not extremely high in absolute terms, but which is still attractive considering Realty Income is primarily an income investment for many of its shareholders.

The combination of steady growth and a high income yield, coupled with some multiple expansion, has allowed Realty Income to generate a highly attractive return of more than 15% a year since 1994. $1000 invested back then would have turned into $46,000 by now - equating to almost 50 times the initial investment. Realty Income will most likely not deliver mid-teens returns forever, but the strong track record still shows that going with a quality company with experienced management can pay off.

VEREIT Acquisition

The most recent example of a solid, shareholder-friendly move by management is its decision to acquire VEREIT in an all-stock deal. This will, according to management, be significantly accretive for shareholders on a per-share basis, i.e. even when we factor in the increase in Realty Income's share count. Management guides for FFO per share tailwinds of more than 10% in the first year, while additional tailwinds will be felt in the following years. This is due to several reasons:

First, Realty Income trades at a higher FFO multiple than VEREIT. Buying out VEREIT does thus positively impact Realty Income's funds from operations even on a per-share basis, as the growth in company-wide FFO does more than offset the increase in Realty Income's share count.

Second, Realty Income will be able to lift operational synergies. This includes lower expenses on a pro-forma basis for management, sales teams, administration, and even regulatory compliance once both companies are combined. The general and administrative synergies alone are forecasted to total $50 million a year. If one puts a 20 times earnings multiple on these additional profits, this alone lifts $1 billion in value for the shareholders of the two companies. The increased size of Realty Income following this acquisition will also further cement the company as the net-lease REIT with the lowest relative overhead expenses:

Source: Realty Income presentation

These lower costs can either be passed on to tenants, which makes Realty Income's properties more attractive versus those of its peers, which should result in lower vacancy rates; or these cost savings can also be retained as additional profit, which should further improve Realty Income's already attractive margins.

Third, due to Realty Income's strong credit rating and its access to low-cost debt, the company can refinance VEREIT's old bonds at lower rates once they mature, which will lead to lower interest expenses and higher profitability, all else equal.

Management also believes that this acquisition could allow for a better growth outlook in the long run, which could turn into an additional benefit for shareholders. Reasons for that include that Realty Income gets access to new clients, can grow its expertise in new markets, and will be able to offer a more complete choice of assets to its core customers.

Valuation And Income Yield Considerations

Realty Income is a strong company that offers many attractive traits, including its monthly dividend payments, resilience during recessions, and dependable growth. Nevertheless, even a company like Realty Income is not always a great buy - there are times when its valuation is lower, and times when its valuation is higher. Factoring in the accretion from the VEREIT takeover, pro-forma FFO per share is around $3.70 this year. This means that, at $70, Realty Income is currently trading at 19 times its funds from operations. This isn't a super-high valuation, but also not a bargain.

Data by YCharts

When we consider that Realty Income's shares could be bought for less than $60 at many points during 2020, and even in early 2021, its current share price does not suggest an absolute bargain. Its yield of around 4% is also rather low compared to how shares have traded in the past year.

I believe that Realty Income is a very solid holding, and those that buy right here will likely do well in the long run, as a 4% yield and mid single-digit growth should allow for annual returns of 8%+. But still, buying shares at $70 isn't the best choice when they could be bought at less than $60 just a couple of months ago. I thus don't plan to add to my position right now - even though I will gladly hold my shares, expecting that management will continue to guide the company successfully.