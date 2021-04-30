Photo by vzphotos/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

There is a great deal of news about the global shortage of semiconductor chips used in everything from cell phones to automobiles. Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) is well-positioned to benefit from this situation. Even though the stock has shot up over the past twelve months, the forward valuation is fairly low. While the trailing twelve-month (TTM) P/E is 30.5, the forward estimate for P/E is 15.6.

Price history and basic statistics for MU (Source: Seeking Alpha)

The question is whether the share price has risen to the point that the potential earnings boost for MU is fully priced in. The current share price of $86.7 is 1.4% above the January 19, 2021, closing price of $85.5 and 8.5% below the $94.76 close on March 17, 2021. The stock is 11.27% below its 52-week high.

Trailing quarterly EPS, forward estimated EPS, and share prices over time. The green numbers show amounts by which EPS exceeds the consensus estimate (Source: eTrade).

Looking at the stock price alongside the quarterly EPS puts the recent price appreciation in context. The company had earnings in 2018 that are comparable to what is expected in 2022-2023, but MU's share price was far below where it's trading now. Justifying the current price relies on projections of substantial and sustained earnings growth beyond the next couple of years.

Rather than trying to build my own estimates of future earnings and, thereby, set a rating or price target for MU, I am going to examine two different consensus outlooks. The first is the Wall Street analyst consensus. The second is the market-implied outlook, which is derived from options prices. The price of an option is the market's assessment of the probability that a stock's price will rise above (call option) or fall below (put option) a specific price (the strike price) between now and the option expiration date.

By analyzing options at a range of strike prices and the same expiration, it is possible to calculate the probabilities of all possible price returns for this period that will reconcile the options prices. This is referred to as the market-implied outlook. This approach is used in a range of quantitative finance applications. I have written an overview of market-implied (aka option-implied) outlooks that provides examples and links to the finance literature. I have also applied this method in analyzing a wide range of stocks in my Seeking Alpha posts.

Wall Street Analyst Outlook

eTrade combines the views of 23 ranked Wall Street analysts who have written opinions in the past 90 days to calculate a consensus rating and 12-month price target. The consensus rating is bullish and the consensus price target is $119.17, 35.6% above the current price. There is a high degree of dispersion between the price targets, but even the lowest value implies a 2.4% gain. The wide variation in price targets reduces confidence in the analyst price and earnings outlooks.

Wall Street analyst consensus rating and 12-month price target for MU (Source: eTrade)

Seeking Alpha's Wall Street consensus combines the views of 32 analysts who have established or updated their opinions in the last 90 days. While Seeking Alpha's consensus price target is slightly lower than eTrade's, the $115 target is 31% above the current price. The consensus rating is Very Bullish.

Wall Street analyst consensus rating and price target for MU (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Market-Implied Outlook

I have analyzed put and call options which expire on January 21, 2022, to generate the market-implied outlook for MU over the next 8.75 months. The market-implied outlook is typically presented as a standard probability distribution, with probability on the vertical axis and return on the horizontal axis (from most negative on the far left to most positive on the far right).

The market-implied outlook for MU is strongly positively skewed, with the most probable outcomes being returns less than zero and a long positive tail. This is common for growth and/or tech stocks.

Market-implied price return probabilities for MU for the period from now until January 21, 2022 (Source: author's calculations using options quotes from eTrade)

The single most probable price return (referred to as the mode of the distribution) over the next 8.75 months is -16.6%. The median price return over this period is -5.2% (there is an estimated 50% probability of having a price return above or below this level). The annualized volatility derived from this distribution is 43%.

I typically rotate the negative return side of the distribution about the vertical axis to make it easier to see the relative probabilities of positive and negative returns of the same magnitude.

Market-implied price return probabilities for MU for the period from now until January 21, 2022. The negative return side of the distribution has been rotated about the vertical axis (Source: author's calculations using options quotes from eTrade)

The market-implied outlook is bearish. There is a well-defined peak probability corresponding to -16.6% return. In addition, there are substantially elevated probabilities of negative returns as compared to positive returns of the same magnitude (red dashed line above the solid blue line) for all but the most extreme outcomes (beyond +/- 50%).

The most likely outcomes are for negative price returns over the next 8.75 months, albeit with an elevated (but very low) chance of large gains. This type of distribution indicates that investors are paying a premium price to own the (low) possibility of outsized gains.

The market-implied outlook for MU is quite similar to what I derived for QCOM when I performed the same analysis in March. The market-implied outlook for QCOM had a most probable return -16.5% and annualized implied volatility of 39%. The Wall Street consensus 12-month price target implied a 32% price gain, which is also similar to MU.

Summary

The global semiconductor shortage, along with the broad growth in demand, provides a boost for MU. The Wall Street consensus remains very bullish, with 35% in expected price appreciation over the next 12 months. There is considerable dispersion among the analyst price targets, reflecting the large uncertainties in making projections for MU. As such, I have low confidence in the forward P/E projection.

The market-implied outlook for MU is bearish, with negative returns as the most probable outcomes. The single most probable price return over the next 8.75 months is -16.6%, with annualized volatility of 43% and substantial positive skewness. Given the substantial disagreement between the market-implied outlook and the analyst consensus, I am compromising with a neutral rating for MU.