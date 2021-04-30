San Francisco-based Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA) is positioned to become an industry leader in genetic and genomic testing markets.

Retail investor favorite Cathie Woods described NVTA as "probably one of the most important companies in the genomic revolution" in a March CNBC interview. NVTA is currently the sixth largest holding in the esteemed ARK Investment portfolio, with an exposure of over $1 billion.

More recently, NVTA gained the attention of Japanese conglomerate SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) in the form of a $1.2 billion convertible bond investment.

Institutional ownership of course provides no guarantee of success for any company nor their share price. After all, SoftBank was the largest investor in the WeWork calamity, and not every position in the ARK portfolio provides positive return. That said, the rapid uptake in interest from these firms underlined by the billion dollar exposures is enough to warrant an overview of NVTA.

Expansive business model sets NVTA apart

NVTA is a medical genetics company that aims to expand the integration of genetic testing and genetic informatics into modern healthcare systems to enable improved healthcare decision making and predictive testing.

Unlike many popular genetic testing solutions that operate a direct-to-consumer model (23andme, Ancestry, Sema4), NVTA aims to provide an expansive product portfolio to a structured network of patients, clinicians, and insurers.

This business model appears conducive to building an industry front-runner. The company's M&A activity in recent years signals the same.

Recent M&A activity

Key acquisitions of low-risk/high-reward developmental-stage genomics companies have substantially strengthened the NVTA portfolio to include predictive modeling AI diagnostic tech, industry leading prenatal testing and pharmacogenetic tech, and FDA breakthrough designated cancer genomics tech.

Listed below are key acquisitions made in the last two years:

Date Acquisition Business Function/Technology 6/17/19 Singular Bio Single molecule, non-invasive prenatal testing 7/11/19 Jungla Inc. Machine learning platform for predictive modeling for clinical variants 11/11/19 Clear Genetics Automated workflow solutions for patient guidance & information 3/10/20 Diploid Moon, an automated provisional diagnostic A.I. software package 6/22/20 ArcherDX Oncological portfolio including breakthrough designated STRATAFIDE DX , and personalized cancer monitoring [PCM] tech 4/5/21 Genosity Software & laboratory solutions for development of oncological sequencing tests

Source: Author using company announcements

Such an aggressive M&A strategy for a pre-profit small-cap company in the biotech space is indicative of a company and management that's confident in its future success.

Each acquisition will serve to either add to the NVTA product line or improve upon existing segments, but the ArcherDX deal provides by far the most substantial value to the company's bottom line and growth prospects.

Gaining traction in the oncological space

With the acquisition of ArcherDX, NVTA acquires trailblazing cancer treatment options with little to no competition.

STRATAFIDE DX is on track to become the first in vitro, whole genome late-stage cancer diagnostic test. The FDA breakthrough designated test can be used on tissue or blood samples for DNA/RNA analysis in cancer patients.

The ArcherDX deal also brings the lucrative Personal Cancer Monitoring [PMC] technology, a system which affords invaluable insight to the nearly 20 million individuals suffering from cancer worldwide. With the PMC system, physicians are able to detect a patient's risk of recurrence following a period of remission and determine treatment options accordingly. Rates of recurrence vary by type of cancer, but late-stage cases of some of the most common cancers have as high as 99% recurrence rates.

The genome profiling market is massive and largely up for grabs - particularly, the oncological portion of the total market is estimated to hold a $39 billion global opportunity that is growing exponentially.

Auspicious moves of management

Though still in the developmental phase, NVTA has an undeniable head start with the newly acquired tech. Management is proving punctual on this front; NVTA joined the National Human Genome Research Institute [NHGRI] funded eMERGE Network earlier this month. The NHGRI is a segment of the National Institutes of Health that "connects genetic data and electronic medical record [EMR] systems to advance the use of genetics in healthcare", primarily focused on cancer and heart disease.

This partnership could prove invaluable as the NHGRI has tasked NVTA with providing a determination of the value and impact of large-scale genetic testing using its own products. Positive results may underline NVTA as the industry standard while concurrently demonstrating the valuable insights offered by genetic testing.

NVTA also announced the launch of the Adult Neurodegenerative Disorders Sponsored Testing program earlier this month. This program offers free genetic testing services to the population of individuals at risk of numerous common neurodegenerative conditions. The program will advance the use and awareness of NVTA genetic testing while providing a potentially life-saving service to individuals with financial barriers.

Earnings in sight

With an anticipated earnings release next Tuesday, we can expect some volatility depending on last quarter's results and other announcements made regarding clinical status. Using the chart at the top of the article, we can see that share performance following earnings has tended to upwardly trend over the past year. Past earnings reactions are never a guarantee of future reactions, though, meaning it may be best to avoid new NVTA exposure before Tuesday.

In the earnings release/call, look for discussion on the progress of the NVTA product segments. I expect to see an update regarding the breakthrough designated STRATAFIDE DX, which NVTA filed a pre-market approval [PMA] for in November. The PMA timeline is typically six months, but often faster for breakthrough designated products.

Concluding thoughts

The value of the genetic testing market is massive and largely unconquered. Despite its relatively small market cap, NVTA has made impressive moves to become the leading prospect in this space.

The path to profitability is presently dependent on expanded understanding of the inherent value of genetic and genomic testing in the scientific community and, to a less extent, regulatory timing. This bodes well for a company with expeditious management, industry-leading technology, and breakthrough designated pipeline products.

In light of this, NVTA deserves a bull rating with a note of caution as earnings are scheduled early next week.