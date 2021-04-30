Photo by Phuchit/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Shapeways is the most recent additive manufacturing SPAC and will be going public via a merger with Galileo Acquisition Corp. (GLEO.U) which was announced on 4/28/2021. Also notably, Cathie Wood's ARK Invest initiated a position through its automation ETF (ARKQ) in Shapeways on the day of the merger announcement. Since Shapeways is a relatively less well-known name vs. other recent additive manufacturing SPACs Desktop Metal (DM), Velo3D (SPFR), and Markforged (AONE), this article provides an introduction based on Shapeways Investor Presentation and some additional third-party articles.

Company and Technology

Shapeways is a 3D printing "machine shop," not a 3D printer manufacturer. Shapeways' customers can upload part files to Shapeways' website and Shapeways will produce and ship the part. Shapeways has two manufacturing sites that contain 3D printing hardware representing 11 technologies capable of producing 90+ materials and finishes. Shapeways emphasizes that they are technology agnostic. A more detailed summary of Shapeways' offering is shown in the schematic below from the investor presentation.

Source: Investor Presentation

Shapeways also emphasizes its API and backend integrations with many other platforms, for example Shopify (SHOP), Etsy (ETSY), Amazon (AMZN), Walmart (WMT), Google (GOOG) (GOOGL), and eBay (EBAY). The utility for this is that Shapeways' platform is designed to enable small businesses and individual creators to be able to offer products on a marketplace like Etsy that could then be seamlessly produced and shipped by Shapeways.

Source: Investor Presentation

Customers and Market Strategy

Shapeways was founded in 2007 and was originally envisioned as the Etsy of 3D printing. In this concept, Shapeways empowered small businesses and individual creators to offer bespoke products that could be manufactured and fulfilled by Shapeways. Shapeways still maintains an online marketplace for this purpose.

Shapeways had a change in CEO in 2018 and it appears that the new leadership brought on a new strategy which is reflected in the SPAC investor presentation. Taking a quick look at Google Trends, it appears that the Shapeways marketplace never took off as investors had initially hoped and the company has since pivoted.

Source: Google Trends

The new strategy appears to emphasize partnerships with both material and printing technology manufacturers. The company provides two examples of such partnerships in the investor presentation. The first is a gray-labeled software called "Powered by Shapeways" which allows material manufacturers to offer the same online 3D printing portal for uploading part files to be 3D printed that Shapeways offers its customers. Shapeways lists DSM, Henkel, and BASF as examples of companies that have adopted this solution. This strategy is interesting because it could enable higher-margin SaaS revenue.

Source: Shapeways Investor Presentation

Shapeways also appears to be looking to be a go-to-market partner for new 3D printing technology companies that are looking to bring new technologies to market. This strategy is interesting because it allows the company to leverage its existing customer base and gives it access to newer technologies that may be unique vs. competing 3D print shops. Shapeways specifically provides the example of Desktop Metal.

Source: Shapeways Investor Presentation

Financials

Despite being founded in 2007 and having gone through multiple venture capital funding rounds, Shapeways does not provide financial history prior to 2019, which is a red flag with many recent SPAC investor presentations. Even more concerning is that revenue declined on a year-over-year basis between 2019 and 2020. Despite that, Shapeways forecasts that revenue will more than 10x over the next 5 years. This would be more believable if the company were showing explosive growth prior to 2019, but alas that data is not presented.

Source: Shapeways Investor Presentation

The largest source of this growth is anticipated to be from adding new manufacturing capabilities to the company's offerings. The presentation specifically calls out investments in adding capability for additional polymers, industrial metals, composites, ceramics, and "future material innovation", which is intended to allow the company to expand into new markets. The software component is comparatively smaller, but presumably higher margin. In any case, both of these sources of forecasted future growth are in areas with which Shapeways has little operating history, and therefore introduces significant execution risk required to unlock this forecasted growth.

Source: Investor Presentation

Competition

The most similar competitors are Materialise (MTLS) and Proto Labs (PRLB), which Shapeways calls "legacy digital manufacturing" in its investor presentation. Shapeways also lists Desktop Metal, Velo3D, and Markforged (all recent additive manufacturing SPACs) as peer companies. Comparison vs. these companies is less precise since Shapeways is in an entirely different position within the additive manufacturing value chain. Nevertheless, these companies are listed because they trade at much higher valuations.

Source: Investor Presentation

Of the listed companies, Proto Labs is the most similar. In fact, Shapeways planned investments in broadening its manufacturing technology base (e.g. by expanding into CNC, injection molding, and sheet metal as outlined in slide 26 of the investor presentation). Shapeways copying Proto Labs' "one-stop shop" strategy for rapid prototyping has high value for its customers.

Source: Investor Presentation

Conclusion

Shapeways appears to be shifting from its original strategy of trying to be the "Etsy of 3D printing" to more directly competing with Proto Labs as a one-stop shop for rapid prototyping. Shapeways is forecasting that they will grow revenue at a 65% CAGR vs. Proto Labs 10% CAGR over the next few years. Investors will need to decide if this is a reasonable projection. Shapeways is growing off of a smaller revenue base, but it is growing into the same market as Proto Labs so it is unclear that it will be able to sustain these rapid growth rates over the long term.

Shapeways also is positioning their proprietary software as a competitive advantage. The true test of whether this software is producing a competitive advantage will be if Shapeways can expand its gross margins. At present, Shapeways gross margins are identical to Proto Labs and lower vs. Materialise.

To conclude, beyond a short-term trade for front-running copycat investors of ARK Invest, I would recommend a wait and see approach. Shapeways is playing in an attractive and growing market, but (1) its pitch of high growth and differentiated software at the moment is still unproven and (2) it faces direct competition from both larger companies (e.g. Proto Labs) and smaller local machine shops.