Photo by Moyo Studio/E+ via Getty Images

The Numbers:

Prog Holdings (NYSE:PRG) reported a phenomenal Q1, its first full quarter as a standalone company. GMV (Gross Merchandise Volume) increased 10.4% over Q1 2020. Provision for lease write-offs was 2.6% vs. 8.5% last year. Adjusted EBITDA was $118.1mm for a 16.3% margin, which is over 250 basis points better than I modeled (I modeled 13.7%) which itself was 80 bps better than they did in 2020.

Cash flow was amazingly strong at about $120mm. That will not continue. While GMV was up year over year, it was down sequentially so some of that cash was just receivables releases that will reverse. Right now, the company is in a $100mm net cash position and that's after buying back $28.1mm shares at $47.70.

A stronger consumer and the stimulus certainly helped bring write-offs to far below their historic range. That extra cash in people's pockets also pressured merchandise volumes as did the winter storms in Texas.

The company said that Q1 will be their low point for write-off %, but unless write-offs spike to well over 6% quickly, it looks like their EBITDA guidance of $380mm-405mm is very conservative. $721mm of Q1 revenue annualizes to about $2.9bln. Just applying my original 13.7% margin to that number gets to $397mm of EBITDA. For context, in my original write-up on this name, I used $373mm of EBITDA. Since the company has one quarter of 16%+ EBITDA margins under its belt, the rest of the year has to average 13%, flat with last year to hit that $397mm number.

Valuation:

I think it's pretty safe to assume PRG will hit the high end of their EBITDA and EPS guidance if not exceed it. Even ignoring the cash on the balance sheet and further buybacks, it's trading at 12x that top end eps number. This is a company doing ROE's of over 20% trading worse than most banks doing 12% ROEs.

E-Commerce:

I mentioned in my last write-up that PRG was trading at a big discount to FinServ (FSRV) which is buying Katapult, a 100% e-commerce VLTO play. I thought that gulf was silly as PRG certainly has the wherewithal to grow e-commerce penetration while keeping their traditional retail as a solid base. E-commerce being over 14% of revenue this quarter from 1.9% last year proves that. PRG shouldn't be punished for having the old line retail channel while they can add e-commerce channels.

For context 14.3% of PRG $510mm GMV is $73mm. Katapult did $250mm of GMV in 2020. So PRG is basically on par with them in the e-commerce channel alone. Then there is the other 86% of their business. If you applied FSRV's post-deal value of $1.6bln to PRG's e-commerce business, that would leave about another $1.6bln of Enterprise Value for the other 86% of PRG's business. That's just silly.

Conclusion:

I'm not even arguing for PRG to get Katapult's (FSRV) multiple. I think even a sub-market multiple of 15x EPS makes sense though given the quality of these earnings and their growth. That indicates a stock value of over $60.