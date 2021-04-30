Photo by da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

U.K.-listed cryptocurrency data centre operator and miner Argo Blockchain (OTCQX:ARBKF) published its full-year results on Thursday. The results were strong, as I detail below. However, my investment thesis remains that this is a speculative name driven by a desire for exposure to crypto rather than a sound investment. For that reason, as it does not suit my investment approach, I am avoiding.

The Company is Poised for Continued Strong Growth

The results certainly delivered.

Revenue jumped 120% to £19.0m. EBITDA increased from £1.4m to £7.9m. Net profit of £1.7m contrasted to a net loss of £0.7m. The company ended the year with cash and digital assets of £6.7m (at market value), up from £1.2m.

Since that year, to the end of December, performance has continued to accelerate. In fact, I would say that the results' detailing of post-balance sheet events was almost more exciting than the results. These include:

All mining machines currently mining have achieved over 100% ROI, even those installed in the first couple of months of this year.

The company's acquisition of 320 acres of land in Texas for a new facility slated for completion by the end of Q1 2022.

An equity raise of £49m, which I think was a smart move to take advantage of the company's rocketing share price.

A sale and purchase agreement for two data centres in Canada.

Also, the first quarter of 2021 was the most profitable quarter for the company so far. 387 bitcoins were mined, revenues reached £13.4 million (vs £6m in the equivalent period last year) and mining margin was 81%.

The company thus seems to be firing on all fronts. Revenue is up, profits are being produced, and it has more money and plans to scale its operations which seem to have a proven profitability.

While I remain optimistic that that will continue, the performance of the company is significantly contingent upon certain cryptocurrency prices.

Valuing Argo

So far, so good. If one hadn't had a whiff of the share price, this would seem to be a highly attractive-sounding proposition thus far, in my view.

Here's the chart (for the primary London listing).

Source: Google Finance

That doesn't look at all reminiscent of what happened with the Reddit crowd last year, right?

So is this just a much-hyped stock racing far ahead of a reasonable valuation?

For a considered view which is strongly bullish, I commend Alexander DeCamp's piece Argo Blockchain: An Underlisted And Underloved Cryptominer (But Not For Long) since the publication of which the London shares have moved up 141%.

One of the interesting things which I think is well brought out in that analysis is that there is a lot to like about Argo, from its focused management to its expansion plans and relative valuation compared to peers. I think the strong management, capital raise and expansion plans all suggest that the company should be able to grow revenues and profits fast, subject as always to benign crypto pricing. The company notes in its results that "Although cryptocurrency prices can be volatile, we are optimistic that there are sound fundamentals and that prices will remain robust." That is clearly a subjective viewpoint albeit one which is shared by many investors.

The income statement for the year makes for more mixed reading in my view. The swing into profit was driven by two factors essentially: administrative cost reduction and a change in crypto asset fair value.

Source: Company results announcement

The administrative cost-cutting will be hard to replicate, especially as the company only employs seven people. The change in crypto asset value is something which of course could go either way in the future.

On its balance sheet, the company recorded "Digital assets at fair value through profit or loss" of £4.6m. Even allowing for possible price improvement in crypto, that line item is still pretty small. It suggests that over £700m of market cap currently is valuing something other than the company's crypto holdings.

What is that? The buildings? The non-digital assets? The brand name? The management? I don't think any of that is worth £700m.

This is a business with a small moat and a lot of competitors. While Argo has done well raising funds and investing them in profitable crypto mining efforts to date, its valuation looks out of whack to me. Speculators could continue to drive it up from here, but on a fundamental valuation basis, I see it as very overpriced.