Investment Thesis

Ørsted A/S (OTCPK:DNNGY) just posted its Q1-2021 quarterly statements with a mixed bag of results. Financial performance is considerably below Q1-2020 and the warranty provision of DKK 800 million with a potential full impact of DKK 3 billion during 2021-2023 will be a real sour pill to swallow as it may impact profits for many quarters to come. However, Ørsted saw a positive underlying performance with having been awarded further offshore wind farm projects, having conducted an acquisition to strengthen its European presence and a transition within top management.

Q1-2021 will be one of those quarters that investors won't remember from a financial standpoint, but the overall story of renewables is still very much alive and will keep Ørsted relevant for many years to come. Having outperformed S&P 500 significantly over the last three years, Ørsted will be vulnerable to hiccups, as also seen by the stock trading down 4% intraday its Q1-2021 quarterly statement. It could be a situation of "buy the dip" as Ørsted is well below its 52-week high of $76.45 per share.

Introduction

Ørsted just released its Q1-2021 earnings on April 29th and there are a couple of takeaways that will be interesting for investors who either hold shares in the company or who will be indirectly invested through the popular renewable energy ETFs: the Global Clean Energy Index ETF (ICLN) or First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (FAN). As a consequence of investor sentiment and political commitment globally, Ørsted has seen its market cap expand significantly with a 140% expansion on a three-year horizon and 53% expansion YoY, which on a three-year horizon is a significant outperformance compared to the S&P 500.

Being a pioneer and major holding in the beforementioned ETFs, it is little surprise that the company has been doing well on the stock exchanges, but the operational performance must also follow through, and the fundamentals have shown little development with net income being lower today than three years ago despite the significant expansion of market cap. The Q1-2021 earnings release will provide a glimpse of how well the business is doing, combined with the order outlook.

Ørsted conducts their reporting in its local currency, the DKK (Danske Kroner), which also will be the unit covered within here and currently trades at DKK 6.14 to US$1.

The Bad News

Initial stock market reaction is seeing Ørsted down by roughly 5%. The Q1-2021 earnings release is scarred by one unforeseen event which may impact profitability for many quarters to come. Management had to convey the disappointing message of having cable protection issues throughout several of its offshore wind farms causing management to assign DKK 800 million for warranty provision.

This will have to be monitored over the coming quarters, as Ørsted concluded the financial impact from this problem may total DKK 3 billion in total between 2021 and 2023 including the DKK 800 million for the warranty provision. It could be a present issue at up to ten of its offshore wind farms in the UK and continental Europe. This may very well impact earnings for the coming years and could in my opinion be a drag on the stock price.

Investor Presentation, p. 8.

EBITDA is down 29% compared to Q1-2020 with the outlook for FY 2021 being lower comparable EBITDA performance for both offshore wind and markets & bioenergy while onshore wind is expected to post higher EBITDA. What really matters here, however, is the offshore EBITDA as it for Q1-2021 made up 83% of total EBITDA. A company will never be defined by a single quarter, but a warranty provision of DKK 800 million does illustrate the risk of a project based company such as Ørsted.

Having the vast majority of EBITDA stemming from the offshore wind power segment, it creates a high reliance on average wind speeds which acts as the catalyst for power generation. Average wind speeds were above normal in Q1-2020 and below normal in Q1-2021 creating a negative impact. Installed GW capacity increase 12% YoY, but the 13% reduction in windspeed and also a decrease in load factors mean overall EBITDA was impacted negatively.

Investor Presentation Q1, p. 27.

Considering revenue development, it increased 23% YoY from DKK 15.376 million to DKK 18.944 million.

"Revenue amounted to DKK 18.9 billion. The increase of 23 % relative to Q1 2020 was primarily due to the divestment of the offshore transmission assets at Hornsea 1 in Q1 2021 and higher gas and power prices across all markets, partly offset by low winds speeds in Q1 2021 and the divestments of our LNG activities and our distribution, residential customer, and city light businesses in 2020" Interim Financial Report Q1-2021, p. 8.

Not very remarkable, that revenue for this quarter is driven by divestments and high performance amongst traditional sources while its growth engine, offshore renewables, is slightly underperforming. Despite the rising revenue, EBIT is down by 42% YoY with return of capital employed (ROCE) being reduced from 11% to 7.5% YoY.

The declining ROCE has to be considered over an extended period of time, with Ørsted reporting they are still on track to deliver their target 10% ROCE during 2019-2025. Lastly, I want to highlight that EPS was reduced from 8DKK per share to 2.8DKK per share YoY with FY 2020 EPS ending at 38.8DKK per share. All in all, I think it is a little bit difficult to be impressed by the Q1-2021 financials.

The Good News

Despite delivering a first quarter where the YoY development is far from impressive and with an FY 2021 guidance well below when measured on EBITDA compared to FY 2020, the stock price is only down slightly. A company will not be defined by a single quarter, and for the case of Ørsted, the forward outlook is very much important as the future expectations for offshore wind are massive, and Ørsted is the largest offshore wind operator as of right now, despite competition becoming fiercer with traditional oil giants entering the marketplace ready to pour their massive cash flows into the marketplace in order to gain traction.

Investor Presentation Q1, p. 17.

As evident by the illustration above, Ørsted still holds a strong orderbook with plenty of awarded offshore projects both under and pending construction. With installed capacity increasing more than 11% YoY, Ørsted is still doing very well within offshore wind power, which is just about getting started on a very strong growth path covering many years as illustrated by the report "The Future of Wind" developed by the International Renewable Energy Agency.

Future of wind, International Renewable Energy Agency, p. 43.

A number of auctions are planned to take place throughout 2021, which will act as possible triggers to monitor how Ørsted will be performing within the marketplace. This will be the most direct path to understand to what extent price pressure will be prevalent as new competitors enter. Do remember that the marketplace is still highly fragmented which is only natural considering that offshore wind is still in its infancy compared to the outlook.

Investor Presentation Q1, p. 7.

On the non-financial side of things, Ørsted also experienced its change in top leadership as the previous CEO Henrik Poulsen resigned after eight years as CEO of Ørsted. The replacement, Mads Nipper, is no novice. A highly regarded individual, Mads Nipper previously served as CEO of Grundfos A/S, a privately owned but global company which is the largest pump manufacturer in the world.

Having previously worked with an agenda of how to stay relevant as a company within a changing industry, Mads Nipper should possess the skillset needed to ensure Ørsted stays relevant. Prior to serving as CEO of Grundfos, he served in senior management for Lego A/S, another world-renowned company. Henrik Poulsen has decided to serve on the board of directors, and I think shareholders will be in safe hands with both the previous and current leadership being able to contribute to Ørsted's future.

Ørsted has also strengthened its onshore wind presence with the recently announced acquisition of Brookfield Renewable Ireland for €571 million (final price pending). Mads Nipper stated that Ørsted is very satisfied by its onshore presence in the US but that it lacks presence within EU which this acquisition will bring. EU is a growing market for onshore wind, so the acquisition seems wise considering Ørsted had no presence until now. Brookfield Renewable Ireland holds a portfolio of more than 1GW in onshore projects with 389MW in operation and 149MW in advanced development. This should be a scalable addition to Ørsted's existing business.

What To Keep An Eye Out For

We have recently seen Equinor ASA (EQNR), BP (BP) amongst others commit to offshore wind, which will squeeze margins as always happens when competition intensifies. In my perspective, investors do well in monitoring this development throughout keeping a close eye on what management communicates in the coming quarters to understand how the order log will develop for Ørsted.

Data by YCharts

Ørsted has done well in improving its operating margin during the renewable transition, but the development herein will be an indicator as to how the offshore wind market will develop. Ørsted has done well for itself by transforming from a traditional oil & gas company to a pure focus on renewables, but that is only the first step in this journey. Gaining a piece of the economic pie is only worth it, if one can stay profitable and it remains unseen how opportunistic these new entrants will be.

Ørsted managed an operating margin of 15% for Q1, which is a significant dip compared to the development above, but as previously mentioned, those things have to be monitored over extended periods of time and not just a single quarterly performance.

Lastly, I also believe it is worth keeping an eye on the development concerning the announced cable protection problems. For now, it appears to be an isolated incident, but it is worth to keep a vigilant eye on whether the problem could be present on more offshore wind farms that are already constructed, as it could force Ørsted to correct the issue across all of those, which would be a significant financial hiccup.

Conclusion

Q1-2021 wasn't the best of quarters for Ørsted as more or less all financial metrics deteriorated despite a significant rise in revenue YoY. Unfortunately, that rise in revenue was driven by one-offs and an unforeseen issue concerning offshore cables caused management to communicate an expected financial impact of no less than DKK 800 million with upwards of total financial impact totalling DKK 3 billion throughout 2021-2023 pending how the issue develops.

This will be one of those quarterly statements investors want to forget seen from a financial perspective, but considering the market development, Ørsted has been assigned further offshore wind farm projects to maintain a healthy outlook. Those who plan on holding for the long term will most likely look to the horizon and see the Q1-2021 development in the perspective of the larger agenda with offshore wind expected to grow massively.

Ørsted has performed significantly better than the S&P 500 when considering a three-year horizon and with such outperformance, the stock will be vulnerable to any underperformance. As such, Ørsted is also seen slipping as a result of its Q1-2021 performance but will still ride the wave of wind energy transformation. It could be a situation of "buy the dip" as Ørsted is well below its 52-week high of $76.45 per share.