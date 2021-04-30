Photo by yorkfoto/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

What did I think about INTC and AMD last time I wrote?

I last wrote about Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and AMD (AMD) back at the beginning of March shortly after each had reported Q4 2020 earnings. I liked Intel's performance and was looking for more from the new CEO in the coming quarters. AMD also had done well. And as usual, when Intel has a good quarter, the price of the stock had grown well past how much I was willing to pay for it. When the article came out INTC was nearly at $63 while my buy under price was only $55.

One thing I did note was that part of the reason Intel had done so well at the end of 2020 was that AMD had some significant production constraints.

Before I look at what's new for INTC, let’s look at AMD

Part of management's job is to accurately forecast the next quarter and to give reasonable guidance for the coming year. So, I always evaluate current performance based on what management said they would be able to do.

So, in looking at AMD, I first look at what management said about what the latest quarter would be like back when they reported on Q4 2020.

Well, AMD was a bit off on the revenue forecast. But coming in a bit more than $100 million higher than the high end of their revenue forecast is a minor sin more than offset by the much higher revenues. I will not really ding them for coming in about 4% higher in revenue than they predicted.

The data center numbers look nice with a 5% increase in revenue and a 14% increase in operating income from the last quarter. Company-wide operating income was also up very nicely. It certainly appears like AMD's Epyc processor and other offerings in the data center are seeing some good levels of acceptance.

AMD has also increased its guidance for revenue growth in 2021. From the prior guidance of 37%, AMD is now projecting revenue growth of 50%. I thought a 37% increase was pretty impressive, management is clearly liking where the company is positioned to make such a prediction.

As I said back in March, AMD is doing everything a good investment needs to do. It's growing revenue and income at an impressive pace. For those looking for capital gains, I'd say it was a very good pick. AMD is literally doing everything I want in a company I would invest in at this point except paying dividends.

What did the latest earnings report say about Intel?

I typically like to start my review of how Intel did in the most recent quarter with a review of management's outlook for the year and the coming quarter. Last quarter, however, because the CEO had just started, Intel didn't provide guidance for 2021, just for the first quarter.

Management clearly predicted tough times for Q1 with revenue down 12% and EPS down 24% from the prior year. So how did Intel actually do?

Well, I can't say this was a great quarter, as revenue was flat and EPS was down. However, it was a lot better than management was predicting it would be last quarter. Revenue came in over $1 billion more than management had expected in January. Recall that AMD also beat its management's revenue forecast, but only by about 10% of the beat from Intel. EPS was also higher than management had predicted, 29 cents higher. That helps cover the dividends paid for the quarter and represents over 80% of the dividend. Gross margin came in pretty close to the expected number of 58%.

So what drove those numbers?

Intel actually had significant volume growth in notebooks. This generated $0.37 more than last year, despite a decline in volumes for the Data Center Group. However, this volume growth didn't offset the drop in average prices due to changes in the mix of products sold. Basically, Intel is selling more but less powerful chips because the low end of the market is where the growth is happening. More laptop and entry-level chips just produce less revenue (and less profit) for Intel than the server chips (where volume declined). This is a trend we say back in Q4 2020 as well. We also see increased factory costs as more 10nm chips are produced.

Looking at the results for the Client Computing Group, we can see how the change in the mix of products sold impacted results. While revenue was up 10% over last year, operating income was down $100 million ( about a 2.4% decline). We can see volumes increased 38%, but revenues from notebooks only increased 19%, due to the 23% decline in the price of those notebook chips.

The Data Center Group results are important as revenue here declined.

There is no good news in the DCG. Unit volumes were down 13% but despite that prices declined 14%. That cut the operating margin down over 50% to just 23%. The DCG used to be the most profitable of Intel's business units. This is a continuation and intensification of the trend from Q4. While some of this was due to the impact COVID has had, this is an issue that management will need to work hard at addressing.

What to watch for going forward?

Unlike last quarter, Intel did provide guidance for both the next quarter and the full year.

To me, it looks like next quarter will look very similar to this quarter. A small drop in revenue, a bigger drop in EPS, and roughly the same gross margins. That says that the data center issues will continue but not get worse. I will want to look at anything said in the conference call that adds to this picture.

Management is predicting a year of no growth. I find this somewhat disappointing given AMD is predicting a 50% increase in revenue. The decline in both gross margin and EPS also is telling me to not expect much change in the Data Center Group.

In the conference call, George Davis, the Chief Financial Officer, added additional information to the outlook for the DCG when he said:

In data center, we expect increased demand in the second half as both cloud, enterprise and government segments return to growth. Gross margin percent will be lower in the second half of the year, predominantly due to increased 7-nanometer start-up costs and industry-wide supply constraints impacting client volume and mix. We expect increased R&D throughout the year as we invest in our roadmap and IDM 2.0 strategy.

Last quarter there was a lot of speculation as to how much production Intel would move to other foundries, but now Intel is actually expanding its foundry capabilities.

Pat Gelsinger addressed any concerns over the pace of innovation when he said:

In the data center, we will follow the strong ramp of Ice Lake with Sapphire Rapids, which is scheduled to reach production around the end of this year and ramp in the first half of 2022. Overall, our 2023 roadmaps are firm and under execution, and our 2024 and 2025 plans are well underway to provide unquestioned leadership product in every category we participate in. The Intel innovation machine is fired up.

To me, it looks like the issues with the data center are being addressed, and the guidance is being conservative as to the impact this will have on the numbers for the year.

Intel shipped more notebook CPUs than it ever had in Q1, and its volume in PCs was the highest since 2012. That is significant. And with over 400 million PCs running Windows 10 that are 4 or more years old, Intel has not yet exhausted the market for PCs. And more and more, a single computer at home is no longer the norm.

Management seems quite upbeat about the future despite the fairly modest guidance. My concerns still remain that Intel seems to be under a lot of pressure in the data center. That used to be the company's most profitable segment. I also worry that the expansion into foundry services could prove expensive and have low margins.

What’s a good price?

To figure out a good price, I use a DDM calculation using my Excel-based DDM calculator (pictured below - you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). I also found this discussion of DDM, and note that in the article the author uses a discount rate of 5%. Over the years, I have modified the calculator so that it will more closely model the dividend streams from companies I am interested in investing in.

Last time I used a dividend growth rate of 5.25% and a terminal dividend growth rate of 3.5%, I will use the same rates this time. I expect the last 2 dividend payments over the next 12 months to see an increase, but as I did last time I will assume the dividend is increased by just a penny. the four dividends paid over the next 12 months to be larger than the current dividend, but to be conservative, I will again increase the final payment by just a penny.

That will produce a dividend payment of $1.41 for the next 12 months. Given the relatively flat guidance from management, I still think the growth rates I have are good because management increased the dividend pretty aggressively when its projection for Q1 was much lower than actual results or what it is guiding for at this time.

Using those parameters I calculate that the NPV (Net Present Value) of the dividend stream I am predicting is $54.49. That sets my buy under price at $55. While the share price has declined almost 10% over the last 5 days, at around $58 it is still above my buy under price.

Conclusion

AMD had a very good Q1, while Intel had a somewhat weak quarter. However, both companies did better than they projected last quarter. I have some concerns about how Intel is doing in the data center. While management seems fairly upbeat about the data center, I will want to see some real improvement in the numbers. Right now, the share price of Intel is on the high side and investors should wait for a bit more of a dip.