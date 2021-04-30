Photo by VectorFun/iStock via Getty Images

The Trade Desk's (NASDAQ:TTD) shares have been closely tracking Cathie Wood's ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW).

Data by YCharts

Now, one of ARK's main criteria for selecting a holding is high growth, or the ability to augment revenues at an accelerated pace on a year-on-year basis. The issuers are also adamant on stocks "spending a high proportion of financial resources for growth", sometimes even at the expense of profitability.

With Cathie's star status in the financial marketplace, TTD's real potential appears to have been underestimated especially in view of its financial health.

The financial health

At the end of 2020, TTD had $437.4 million in cash and short-term investments, or $182 million more than the previous year. Equally important, it has no debt. This is a significant amount for a company with total revenue of just $836 million, and in a way gives it great spending flexibility, as there is less need to rely on "historical" liquidity for regular operations.

For this matter, net cash provided by operating activities was a record $168 million for the fourth quarter, with free cash flow at $149 million. The primary drivers were an increase in net income as well as efficiencies gained in working capital. These included improvement in collections activity, better alignment of payables to receivables and shorter payment terms. The company also benefited from the political advertising.

Looking into the rear-view mirror, when the fourth quarter results for 2019 were announced back on February 27, 2020, management was confident about its growth prospects, even in the face of growing fears about the coronavirus. Thus, ad spend on the company's platform was forecasted to grow by more than 36% in 2020.

However, growth has been more subdued at 26.5% compared to 38.5% from 2018 to 2019.

Investigating further, after seeing negative growth in the second quarter of 2020, revenue growth on a quarter-to-quarter basis was 31.6% for Q3-2020 and an astounding 48.1% for Q4-2020. For the fourth quarter, political advertising represented a high single-digit contribution to growth.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Spending on the platform was nearly at a record high of $4.2 billion in 2020. Financial results were also helped by the fact that while across the industry overall ad spending was down, it was the opposite in connected TV (CTV) due to the continued shift to digital advertising. According to the executives, this momentum should continue in Q1-2021, even when excluding political advertising.

Also, the company delivered strong profitability (EBIT) highlighting their operating leverage.

The company is also "seeing verticals recovering with room still to grow in many of them". One of these verticals is Unified ID 2.0 (UID 2.0), which should witness reasonable acceleration in FY-2021.

UID 2.0 growth prospects

Now, anyone who has used the internet for browsing knows about cookies, also called third party cookies which form the basis of online ads, in turn enabling marketers to target users with products and services all depending on the browsing data.

In this context, Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) had announced in early 2020 that it would get rid of cookies to meet growing data privacy standards in Europe and the United States. For years privacy groups have been against Google using cookies to gather web browsing records across websites and selling these to marketers who then send personalized ads to users.

Google also announced that it will not build or use alternate tools to track web browsing traffic once it begins phasing out existing technology from its Chrome browser in 2022. Now, this move has many industry players worried about possible disruption to their activities, with an alternative having the ability to reshape how online advertising works.

One alternative solution for ad trackers is to use TTD's UID 2.0, an open source industry initiative. The solution entered beta testing in mid March, signifying that advertisers will finally be able to start transacting on impressions using the identifier and incorporate it into their bids.

TTD has also forged partnerships with pretty much the entire ad tech ecosystem and has signed on Magnite (MGNI) and OpenX to use UID 2.0. SpotX and Criteo (CRTO) are also on board. As part of its partnership with Publicis (OTCQX:PUBGY) for example, TTD will make available on its platform the consumer profiles held by Epsilon, the data subsidiary of Publicis, so that buyers of online advertising content can better target end customers. In return, Publicis' customers who already use Epsilon's data will have access to TTD's platform for their digital advertising campaign.

However, there are some challenges.

First, UID uses an e-mail identifier, which could in the longer term prove unsustainable, especially if it cannot scale rapidly enough, especially among small- and medium-sized publishers. Second, email identifiers could also fall short of consumer expectations for privacy amid the rapidly evolving regulatory environment.

Third, Google has no plans to support e-mail-based identifiers or any mechanism that it is seen as replicating the functionality of cookies.

However, regardless of Google's opinion on the matter, and empowered by wider industry support for Unified ID 2.0, TTD wants to promote the technology beyond the "restrictive" realm of a proprietary technology. Thus, UID 2.0 has been submitted to the Partnership for Responsible Addressable Media, or PRAM, for further community development and management. PRAM comprises the biggest advertising brands, the major agencies and the leading ad tech players in the world.

I like the progress around independent governance of UID through PRAM, designed to oversee the administration of new identity tools that advance the open Internet (neutral World Wide Web). This signifies that governance of UID will ultimately be federated, and for this matter, Prebid, an industry organization committed to transparency and fairness in header bidding, has already signed on to be one of the governing organizations of UID.

Also, while some may find it deceptive to present UID 2.0 as a method of user Web tracking versus the likes of Facebook (FB) and Google, others like KeyBanc name it among the potential beneficiaries of Google's confirmed move away from third-party cookies.

Thus, the bank upgraded the company to overweight, saying that increased adoption of its UID 2.0 initiative sets it up for market share gains, and that traction with retail partnerships such as with Walmart (WMT) keeps reducing the latter's dependence on cookies.

Finally, from the competitive viewpoint, I like the fact that TTD is not positioning UID as "the perfect identity solution" to replace cookies. Instead the CEO is open to building interoperable solutions with others to address the weaknesses of cookies.

Now being widely interoperable in the digital advertising ecosystem in the same way as the cookie (since more than 14 years) would mean that UID 2.0 could gain common currency status. This means being used consistently across every Data Management Platform in the data-driven ad market.

Valuations and key takeaways

UID 2.0 becoming the common currency of the open Internet, while respecting privacy and improving on consumer controls is an appealing proposition, one that is gaining traction across the industry.

Until now, when referring to digital adverting, we think about each dollar going into Facebook or Google first, but these could go to platforms like TTD's. This will all depend on ease of use and ability to scale, but there are significant partnership opportunities.

For this matter, PubMatic (PUBM) has pledged to offer Unified ID 2.0 as a default identifier to the more than 180 publishers using Identity Hub, its ID management solution. In practice, this signifies that when a new publisher starts using Identity Hub, it will automatically get access to UID 2.0.

On the other hand, replacing third-party cookies with alternative user-level identifiers is a move which Google does not support as it intends to promote its web products like privacy-preserving APIs, which prevent individual tracking, while still delivering results for advertisers and publishers.

Furthermore, with a market value of only $35 billion compared to $1.5 trillion for Google, TTD does not have the scale but there are indications that there is a slightly better preference for its platform over Google's among a total of 306 independent reviewers, excluding business partners.

Source: g2.com

First, the much higher number of reviews for Google indicates that it is much more popular among marketers. Moreover, when assessing the two solutions, reviewers found Google Marketing Platform easier to use but on the other hand, TTD is easier to set up and administer. Reviewers also preferred doing business with TTD because of feature updates and clearer roadmap.

Exploring further, the secular trend of seeing more people staying at home could increase media consumption, which would ultimately benefit TTD.

Therefore, due to traction in UID and product strength, spend on TTD's platform in 2021 could establish another record after having been $1.6 billion in the fourth quarter or 38% of the overall year's spending. Thus, the company should generate more sales this year than in 2020.

However, being realistic, advertisers have become more deliberate with every advertising dollar, and going forward, there are stronger economic pressures and higher levels of uncertainty weighing on nearly all of the consumers in the world.

Therefore, far from Wall Street analysts' price target of $892, I have a more moderate target of $850 for this year assuming that the company increases revenues by 30%, which is realistic. The company is currently priced at 30x-31.5x forward sales.

Rising past the $900 level is feasible though by mid-2022.

This will depend on the ability of the identifier system to be adopted across the mobile device ecosystem, used across different channels by advertisers as well as rapidity with which it is integrated into the transactional pipes of the entire open Internet.