May Dogs Of The Dow: Chevron Is Still Tops

Photo by Stephen Chernin/Getty Images News via Getty Images

Foreword

While more than half of this collection of Dow Industrials is too pricey and reveals only skinny dividends, the ten lowest priced Dogs of the Dow are worth considering. This month none of the ten live up to the ideal of annual dividends from $1k invested exceeding the single share price. Five, however, show prices within $25 of meeting that goal.

With renewed downside market pressure of 40%, it would be possible for CSCO, WBA, KO, VZ, DOW, INTC, MRK, IBM, and CVX to become elite fair-priced dogs with their annual yield (from $1k invested) meeting or exceeding their single share prices by year-end. However, exuberance prevails in the 2021 market and the prices of all Dow stocks are up out of reach.

After the 2020 Ides of March dip, and others yet to come, the time to buy top yield Dow dogs may soon return. [See the summary of top ten fair-priced May Dow Dogs in Actionable Conclusion 21 near the tail of this article.]

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Targeted 11.99% To 26.65% Net Gains From Top-Ten Dow Dogs As Of April 27, 2022

Two of ten top dividend-yielding Dow dogs were verified as also being among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). So, this May, 2021 yield-based forecast for Dow dogs, as graded by Wall St. wizard estimates, was 20% accurate.

Estimates of dividend-returns from $1000 invested in the ten highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2021-22 data points. Note: one-year target prices estimated by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to April 27, 2022 were:

Source: YCharts.com

Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) was projected to net $266.46 based on the median of target price estimates from twenty-three analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 58% under the market as a whole.

Nike Inc. (NKE) was projected to net $229.09, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from thirty analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 13% under the market as a whole.

Chevron Corp. (CVX) was projected to net $200.84, based on dividends, plus the median target price estimates from twenty-seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 34% greater than the market as a whole.

Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) was forecast to net $168.00, based on a the median of target price estimates from forty-four analysts, including annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 9% over the market as a whole.

Intel Corp. (INTC) was projected to net $157.12, based on the median of target price estimates from forty-one analysts, plus the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 33% less than the market as a whole.

Walmart Inc. (WMT) was projected to net $155.93, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from thirty-eight analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 53% less than the market as a whole.

Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) was projected to net $143.15, based on the median of target estimates from twenty-two analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 56% less than the market as a whole.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) was projected to net $138.02, based on dividends, plus the median of target prices estimated by eighteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 27% under the market as a whole.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) netted $133.79 based on the median of target price estimates from forty analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 22% greater than the market as a whole.

Visa Inc. (V) was projected to net $119.92, based on the median of target price estimates from thirty-nine analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 2% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 17.12% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these top ten Dow Index stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average risk/volatility 18% under the market as a whole.

Source: Photo by Venturae on Unsplash

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

The May 2021 Dow 30 By Yield

Source: YCharts.com and indexArb.com

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): 10 Top Dow Dividend Stocks By Yield Ranged 2.78% To 4.80% Per YCharts And 2.82% To 4.92% Per indexArb

Top ten Dow dogs as of 4/27/21 by YCharts and indexArb represented seven of eleven Morningstar sectors. Both listed the same ten stocks but in differing orders.

The top Dog of the Dow stock for YCharts and indexARB was the lone energy dog in the top ten, Chevron Corp. [1]. Both put the first of two technology dogs in second place, International Business Machines (IBM) [2], and put the second technology sector member of the top ten in ninth place, Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) [9].

Third place was claimed by the basic materials representative, Dow Inc. (DOW) [3][4], per YCharts but was the fourth place holder on indexARB. The lists also alternated the fourth place communication services representative, Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)[4][3].

Fifth and sixth places were both occupied by the top healthcare firms, Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) [5], and Merck & Co. Inc. [6]. Then a lone consumer defensive sector representative placed seventh, Coca-Cola Co. (KO) [7]. The lone industrials leader was eighth per both YCharts and indexArb, 3M Co. (MMM) [8].

Another healthcare sector representative tailed both the lists, Amgen (AMGN) [10], to complete the April 27 top ten list of dogs of the Dow by yield for May.

Source: YCharts.com and indexArb.com

Dividend Vs. Price Results

Graphs above show the relative strengths of the top ten Dow dogs by yield as of market close 4/27/2021. The two sets of charts show the variation of dividends calculated by YCharts.com estimates and those from the arbitrage firm indexArb.com. There was a $0.01 difference in estimated total single share dividends between YCharts and indexArb, resulting in a $0.09 cost per dividend dollar differential. Thus the numbers were too small to make any percentage impact.

This month all of the top ten Dow dogs show an overbought condition (in which aggregate single share price of the ten exceeds projected annual dividend from $10k invested as $1k each in those ten). A dividend dogcatcher priority is to select stocks whose dividends from $1k invested exceed their single share price. That's not happening this month.

Actionable Conclusion (21): Dow Dogs Are All Overbought

This gap between high share price and low dividend per $1k (or oversold condition) means no matter which chart you read, all of these 27 dividend payers are low risk and low opportunity Dow dogs, with the non-dividend payers being particularly dismal. The Dow top-ten average price per dollar of annual dividend for April 27, 2021 was $28.03 per YCharts or $27.64 in the indexArb reckoning.

One that cut its dividend in March, Boeing (BA), has re-learned and is now certified that it knows how to fly and is thus prepared to take off again if anyone ever orders planes again. BA may still be in worse shape than was General Electric (GE) when excused from the Dow index. As for Disney (DIS), the Magic Kingdom may have to sell some castles to stay solvent. The new no-dividend stock on the block, CRM, is simply overpriced. Those three non-dividend payers are the true down-dogs of the Dow.

Remember this dogcatcher yield-based stock picking strategy is contrarian. That means rooting for (buying) the underdog is productive when you don't already own these stocks. If you do hold these stocks, then you must look for opportune pullbacks in price to add to your position to best improve your dividend yield.

Price Drops or Dividend Increases Could Get All Ten Dow Dogs Back to "Fair Price" Rates For Investors

Source: YCharts.com

The charts above retain the current dividend amount and adjust share price to produce a yield (from $1k invested) to equal or exceed the single share price of each stock. As you can see, this illustration shows that eight low priced stocks (WBA, CISCO, CVX, DOW, VZ, KO, JPM, IBM, MRK) need to trim prices between eight and fifty-nine dollars. Then, two behemoth priced stocks hold the key to realizing the 50/50 goal for share prices equalling dividend payouts from $10k invested. If 3M could shed just $117.58 and Amgen could drop $170.16 in share price, the top ten as a group could attain that elusive 50/50 goal.

Source: YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions: (22-31) Dow Index Showed 12.39% To 24.28% Top Ten Upsides To April 27, 2022; (32) Five Downsides Were Also Revealed By Broker 1-Yr. Targets

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst median price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst median price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 10.14% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced of 10 Dow Dogs As Of April 27, 2022

Ten top Dow dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend / price) results as verified by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, top-ten Dow dogs selected 4/27/21 revealing the highest dividend-yields represented seven of the eleven sectors in Y-Charts and indexArb reckonings. Consumer Cyclical and Financials went missing. (Real Estate is not reported and Utilities has its own Dow Index.)

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Expected 5 Lowest-Priced of the Ten Highest-Yield Dow Dogs (34) To Deliver 8.98% Vs. (35) 9.99% Net Gains by All Ten Come April 27, 2022

Source: YCharts.com

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Dow Dividend kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 10.14% LESS gain than from $5,000 invested in all ten. The sixth lowest priced, Merck & Co. Inc., showed top analyst estimated gains of 26.65%.

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced Dow top-yield dogs for April 27 were: Cisco Systems Inc., Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., Coca-Cola Co., Verizon Communications Inc., Dow Inc., with prices ranging from $51.37 to $62.65.

Five higher-priced Dow top-yield dogs for April 27 were: Merck & Co. Inc., Chevron Corp., International Business Machines, 3M Co., Amgen Inc., whose prices ranged from $77.36 to $255.13.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market.

Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change. (In 2017, the market somewhat followed analyst sentiment. In 2018, analysts estimates were contrarian indicators of market performance, and they continued to be contrary for the first two quarters of 2019 but switched to conforming for the last two quarters.) In 2020, analyst projections so far have been quite contrarian.

Afterword

Lest there be any doubt about the recommendations in this article, this month there were no Dow Index stocks showing dividends for $1k invested exceeding their single share price.

The dogcatcher hands off recommendations are still in place referring to one that cut its dividend in March, while Boeing, has re-learned (and is certified) how to fly, it still has to find customers before it can get airborne again. BA is absolutely in worse shape than was GE when booted off the Dow index (despite analyst optimism for the lone American commercial air-crafter). Also keep hands off the new non-dividend member of the Dow, Salesforce.com Inc., until it declares a dividend from $1k invested greater than its single share price. While subscriptions keep the ship afloat, Disney needs audiences to get back to buying tickets to watch and ride before resuming a dividend.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Dow dividend dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from indexarb; YCharts; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by YCharts. Dog photo: Photo by Venturae on Unsplash.