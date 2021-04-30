Photo by scaliger/iStock via Getty Images

If we put our minds to it, can we gardeners, with our centuries of practical experience, help rescue species from the brink of extinction? — Janet Marinelli, Stalking the Wild Amaranth: Gardening in the Age of Extinction, 1998

I am back with another sustainability company, in particular, one that predominantly is a commercial product distributor for the landscaping industry. Landscaping, xeriscaping, and other water and greenery sentient endeavors are one crucial facet of a sustainable and healthy future. That is why today I will be covering SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE), the leading commercial entity in the industry. Over the past few years, there has been an increased interest in using various landscaping tools and techniques to save water, provide psychological benefits, and support local biodiversity. Therefore, investing in SiteOne allows for access to this important field via a financially sound company. SITE has seen stable growth since IPO in 2016, and revenues have grown 13.91% per year on average. Profitability has improved in 2020, with 33.3% gross profit and 4.5% net income margins. These values are slightly higher than the sector average and are trending up, as seen with the 51% EPS growth over the year. This combination of margin expansion and continued growth will be the main share price catalysts moving forward. Last, I will determine that the shares are currently fairly valued when compared to the market, in consideration of what SiteOne provides as an investment.

Growth

SITE’s current strategy is to grow by taking advantage of their business structure. With a presence in every state, the company is able to access the organic growth of markets across a diverse geography. This allows for stable revenues throughout the year, even as northern regions see reduced spending in winter, and desert regions see less in summer. Since the company is a diversified distributor, they serve an even mix of end clients, with about 60% for maintenance, repair, and upgrade; 27% on new residential construction; and 14% on new commercial construction. Although SiteOne is five times larger than the nearest competitor, they only see about 13% of the total addressable market share, and are intent on growing into a higher position. Organic sales growth was 8% for 2020, while inorganic growth allowed for a total of 15% growth overall. Thus about 50% of the overall growth is thanks to their highly successful acquisition pipeline.

Image 1: Source. The company provides landscaping supplies and services across the US, and are easily the leaders of the field.

With the market being highly fragmented, there is also ample opportunity for inorganic growth through acquisitions of the numerous small players in the industry. 2020 saw the acquisition of 11 companies that cumulatively saw about $191 million in sales over the year prior to acquisition. Therefore, you can see that incredible value is gained when combined with their organic growth. However, with the amount of total acquisitions over the past five years, profitability remained an issue due to high total expenses. Although, moving forward the company is working hard to reduce costs and drive margins higher in-line with growth.

Since margin levels are one of the weak points of the company, much work is going into solving this issue. One fix is the addition of increased tech focused and financial programs such as in-house credit lines and cloud-based project design tools. Growth in these services will allow for an increased proportion of high margin revenues moving forward. Other high margin growth points are business management solution offerings such as the LMN landscape company tool, the HindSite software pricing assistant integration, and the soon to be released Real Green Systems business operations software service integration. All these tools are helping to modernize the landscaping/green industry and will also positively reinforce organic market growth as well. Additionally, multiple acquisitions of hardscape and nursery companies over the year will provide a higher gross margin base that is associated with those businesses. When combining the high probability of margin expansion with the currently sustained revenue growth, I find that tremendous shareholder value is possible over a long time frame.

Image 2: Source. Steady organic and inorganic growth leading to excellent shareholder return. Even in 2020 the company has maintained forward momentum with improved profitability.

Financial Assessment

To determine whether growth is sustainable for a long time period, I will discuss important financial indicators beyond growth rates and profit margins, which are visible in Images 2 and 3. My goals for the profitability metrics would be an increase to 35% for gross profit, 15% for EBITDA margin, and 5% net income margin. These would be increases of about 5%, 55%, and 10%, respectively, and are realistic goals that would allow for significant price growth. Further, it would bring the company to a strong enough point to where additional forms of capital deployment such as large acquisitions, stock buybacks, or the initiation of a dividend, could occur. Therefore, I expect gradual returns until that point, then reinforced returns as these measures pan out.

Additional positive notes are the strong balance sheet and cash flow, which will help provide a solid base for SITE moving forward. Positive cash flows have been seen since 2012, and 2020 saw a high point of $121.3 million. The company has been conservative in their debt management over the years, with frequent restructuring at lower rates as seen with the total issuing of $285 million in low interest debt to pay off a full $559.9 million in total debt. Total debt was brought down from $790 million to $577 million as 2020 saw a reduction in leverage to 1.0x. Further, the aid of a large stock offering in August allowed for a total $229 million in total operational cash gain for the year.

While some quant metrics regarding capital expenditure bring the total quant score down for SITE, this is because most capital investment has gone straight into acquisitions rather than direct capital expenditures. Therefore, the quant rating fails to adjust for this fact and may lead investors astray. At this point, I would increase the growth rating to A, and this could provide a total score of close to 4.0. This indicates that the financial state of the company is strong, and will allow for positive expectations moving forward, but consideration of the share value is next.

Image 3: Source. Summary of the 2020 financial performance.

Image 4: Source. A strong balance sheet is always a key indicator of performance, and SITE’s allows for a long-term safety net.

Overvaluation Across The Market, How Does SITE Compare?

The company currently has a trailing GAAP P/E of 67 and a trailing price to sales ratio of 2.95, corresponding to a 108% and 68% increase over the sector median. While the general market is seeing support of high valuations overall, you can see that with slightly increased profitability, SITE will see much lower values. For example, if SITE sees 23% earnings growth at the current share price, they will reach the current industrial sector median PE in just 2 years. However, the support for overvaluation may reduce in that time as well. Another indicator that points to a fair valuation is the close to average trailing PEG ratio of 1.34 as earnings growth has been high over the past three years. Then you must consider that the growth rate is going to be increased, and so this value may be reduced even more.

To further make a case for fair valuation, I would like to compare SITE to a similar company, Pool Corp. (POOL). Pool, like SITE, is the leading commercial distributor in their respective industry, and has seen slightly less 5-year average revenue growth. Over the last year, however, pool has seen an extensive increase in valuation, growth, and profitability, and I believe that SITE may see similar support with their growth. Most importantly, although SiteOne is currently less profitable overall and their respective P/E is 43% higher than Pool, their P/S is nearly 25% lower. When considering similar growth between companies, you can then determine that as SiteOne's profitability increases, the P/E ratio will converge towards Pool's level. Then, as SITE's P/S ratio is lower overall, the final P/E will end up lower than Pool's. This conclusion is also bolstered by the fact that the two companies already see similar EV/EBITDA (TTM), and that incorporates a higher degree of fundamentals into the analysis. SITE's better balance sheet will allow for stronger performance and reduced valuation, allowing investors to continue confidently adding to the stock. These comparisons can be seen in Chart 2 for better imagery.

Chart 1: SITE share price and three forms of valuation since IPO in 2016.

Chart 2: A comparison of the valuations between SiteOne and Pool Corp. Also influential is that Pool's share price has only increased 80% over a year, while SITE has seen 115% growth.

Conclusion

To sum up, I find that SiteOne Landscape provides a fundamentally sound, low-risk investment that benefits from the expanding landscaping industry. The company has proved that it can effectively provide growth, and now I will look forward to their margin expansion initiative. The industry also has the benefit of growth due to green initiatives regarding reducing water use, increasing biodiverse landscape, and supplying urban mix use development.

Sustainability is a framework, a systematic way of linking ourselves with the natural systems that support us. Without it, individual green buildings… will not add up to what is really wanted: a worldwide network of healthy places that sustain people and sustain themselves.

If the world is intent on all this talk of being net-zero, renewable, green, etc., then most people need to look no further than their backyards, or out their office window. Becoming more entwined in a natural setting will lead to health benefits and an appreciation of the world we live in, creating a positive feedback loop for further sustainability infrastructure. Therefore, I do not see any end in sight in SiteOne's potential market anytime soon.

Current economic effects are also indicating a positive 2021 for SiteOne. New housing development is at all new highs and is a sector that provides a large portion of total revenues. Then, as people return to the office, demand for innovative new office spaces that are able to inspire those workers who have been at home will be in high demand. This will cause the commercial landscape market to see growing revenues, as biophilic settings are economical. Further, due to the efficient business structure, the shipping and freight issues seen around the world are having minor effects on the company over the past year, and prices are easily adjusted as need requires.

One headwind that has been plaguing the industry is the lack of labor, as migration was reduced over the past few years. The industry is in critical need of laborers, so any factors that increase immigration or the workforce will be beneficial. Over the next few years, growth will be influenced by political effects, and investors should be considerate of this. Encouragingly, management seems keen that the industry has already reached the low point. Therefore, when considering the current valuation, growth capability, and heightened profitability, I find that the company is currently at a safe buy point, and I will be initiating a position over the next few weeks.

Thank you for reading, let me know what you think below.