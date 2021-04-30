Photo by sendy lu/iStock via Getty Images

I added Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) to my portfolio in early 2020. It was a profitable investment over this 1-year time horizon with a >60% return. Time to revisit this company to check how much growth is left for the next 5 years.

Summary

Broadcom is popular throughout the investor environment. It pays a dividend, has a historical 5-year average growth of 33%, and a broad and diversified product portfolio.

The market knows about Broadcom's growth potential, and its shares are currently valued accordingly. Nearly all of Broadcom's valuation metrics are at all-time highs. PE ratio at 53.69. PS ratio at 7.64. PEG ratio at ~2.

Source: Tradingview

Based on these metrics and a DCF analysis, I give Broadcom a neutral rating as I don't see a good entry point at these valuations.

Broadcom's Markets and potential Growth Rates

Broadcom's product portfolio allows them to access various high-growth markets. Their chips are used in set-top-boxes, switches, embedded processors, fiber optic components, and many more. With their recent acquisition of Symantec, they expanded their product offering with Symantec's enterprise security products.

Source: Author

I identified 8 core markets. Four of these markets show growth potentials greater than 18%.

Broadband Access Solutions is a >$50bn market focused on DSL, cable, PON, and WiFi for consumers and offices. It's difficult to determine the exact size of this market, but I estimate this market to be at least $50bn with an average growth rate of 18%.

Ethernet Switching & Routing is a >>$100bn market with a high growth rate for Broadcom as many other networking providers use Broadcom's chips. Hyperscale data centers like Amazon (AMZN), Google (GOOG) (GOOGL), Microsoft (MSFT) or Apple (AAPL) don't use finished solutions from 3rd party providers. They adapt the components to their needs, and Broadcom is perfectly positioned as a component manufacturer to address their needs. I estimate the growth rate in this market to be in the upper range of ~24%.

Embedded Processors & Controllers are critical for various applications like VoIP, video conferencing, wireless communication, and much more. This market is very segmented. Broadcom offers the base component for edge computing, encoding, decoding, and access networks. I estimate this market to be ~$10bn in size with an annual growth rate of 37%. Broadcom will not experience the full growth of this market due to its segmentation and competitiveness.

SerDes ASICs for Data Centers currently a $4bn market with a 29% projected growth rate. SerDes are indispensable in modern data centers. SerDes allow transferring many parallel data lines over one cable. Over the years, they have become highly power-efficient and offer high data-transfer rates.

DCF Analysis

Broadcom's growth drivers have different impacts on their growth. They vary in market size and the number of competitors within the market.

The market is currently projecting around 21% annual growth over the next 5 years. When looking at Broadcom's growth drivers and their weighting, I would agree with this projection and find it realistic that Broadcom can achieve this growth over the next 5 years.

Source: Author

Due to the recent acquisitions, Broadcom built up substantial long-term debt that we can't ignore. Broadcom's interest expense is currently $1.777bn. For the DCF analysis, I use NOPAT because it excludes tax savings from debt and one-time charges. It allows us to get a better picture of the company's efficiency.

Broadcom is a fabless semiconductor company, which means developing and designing the chips and employing semiconductor manufacturing companies like TSMC to manufacture their chips. Broadcom's operating margin varied anywhere from 5-25%. As operating margin, I used an average of 20% for the next 5 years.

Source: Author, Estimates (lighter colors) start from 2021

Broadcom pays a dividend that we can't just ignore in our DCF analysis.

A DCF analysis doesn't usually include the dividend a company pays, but I added it in the second table because it adds substantially to Broadcom's valuation.

The first analysis does not include the dividend and is based on a median terminal EBITDA multiple of 13.

Source: Author

With a WACC of 8% and an EBITDA multiple of 13, Broadcom seems to be overvalued compared to its current stock price. To double-check my multiples, I checked the multiples used by Finbox.

Source: finbox.com

Finbox's multiples are in the upper range of our selected multiple, but that's ok. We did not yet include the dividend in our calculation.

If we add dividends, the picture changes as follows.

Source: Author

Even when we consider the dividends in our DCF analysis, we get a fair value per share of $477. This valuation is identical to Broadcom's current price per share.

With a terminal EBITDA multiple of 15, the fair value per share over the next 5 years increases to $584, which implies a CAGR of only 5%.

Conclusion

Our DCF analysis shows that the market already priced in nearly all potential growth over the next 5 years.

Even considering all of Broadcom's growth drivers, we conclude that there is only limited growth potential at current valuations.

One factor that we didn't consider in this analysis is the semiconductor shortage. Broadcom has been able to secure its semiconductor supply so far. They have built strong relationships with their suppliers and diversified enough to source their chips from multiple manufacturers.

Broadcom's margins didn't budge throughout the pandemic. Their top-line growth in their semiconductor business suffered, but the bottom-line remained solid.

At current valuations, I can't give Broadcom a bullish rating. I give Broadcom a neutral because of its limited upside potential with current growth drivers.

I always welcome constructive criticism and open discussions. Please feel free to comment about my calculations and/or sources that I use in my articles.