Nickel Miners News For The Month Of April 2021

Welcome to the nickel miners news for April. The past month saw a large volume of news and generally good results from the nickel producers boosted by strong nickel prices over the past few quarters.

Nickel price news

As of April 28, the nickel spot price was USD 7.88, up from USD 7.35 last month. LME shows the price at USD 16,914/tonne. Nickel inventory at the London Metals Exchange [LME] was slightly higher than last month at 263,208 tonnes (260,904 tonnes last month).

Nickel spot prices - Long term chart - Current price = USD 7.88/lb

Nickel Long-term Price Projection

Nickel demand v supply charts

Battery nickel demand set to surge over ten fold this decade as the EV boom takes off

2019 to 2030 'battery' demand increase forecast for EV metals - Nickel 'battery' demand forecast to increase by 14x

Benchmark Mineral Intelligence - Simon Moores' forecasts

BloombergNEF EV metals demand forecast

UBS forecasts year battery metals go into deficit

Nickel demand vs. supply forecast - Deficits widening from 2021/22 onwards

Nickel Market News

On April 1, Kitco reported:

The news that set back a nickel revival. Last month nickel prices looked like they may break to a level that would support new mine development, but news out of Indonesia ended the rally. With electric vehicles coming to the fore with government incentives and broad consumer acceptance, more batteries are going to be needed, and nickel is turning out to be a key battery metal. However, supply is limited. The recent rise in nickel prices may have started to trigger new mine development, but news from China’s Tsingshan Holding Group stopped the rally. In early March, news that Chinese stainless steel and nickel giant Tsingshan's decision to produce a large amount of nickel matte in Indonesia eased concerns over battery-grade supply.... Tsingshan said on Wednesday it would supply 100,000 tonnes of nickel matte - an intermediate product that can be used to make both stainless steel and battery-grade nickel for electric vehicles (EVs) - to Huayou Cobalt and CNGR Advanced Material within a year from October. Nickel prices subsequently tumbled. Hoffman said nickel prices need to be higher for mine development to proceed.

Note: You can read more in a March 4 Reuters report here. A brief summary is: "Chinese stainless steel and nickel giant Tsingshan Holding Group's decision to produce a large amount of nickel matte in Indonesia has eased investor concerns over battery-grade supply and pressured prices."

On April 16, Mining.com reported:

The battery-powered future depends on a few crucial metals. The rapid decline in battery prices has ensured burgeoning interest from electric-vehicle makers and consumer-electronics manufacturers—even from the energy industry, for enormous stationary storage systems operating on the power grid. It will be years before any battery breakthroughs reach the mass market. But it’s already virtually certain that rising demand for existing lithium-ion batteries will be exponential and can be matched by manufacturers only if the materials used to make batteries — primarily lithium, cobalt, and nickel — are also supplied adequately.

Global lithium-ion battery demand forecast

Nickel Company News

Producers

Vale SA (NYSE:VALE)

Vale plans a US$1.7B Voisey's Bay expansion plan to boost their nickel production. You can read more here.

On March 31, S&P Global reported:

Trafigura, New Caledonia group complete takeover of Vale's Goro nickel, cobalt unit. The Prony Resources New Caledonia consortium announced March 31 it has completed acquisition of Vale Canada's Nouvelle-Calédonie S.A.S. (VNC) nickel and cobalt operation. Prony Resources is owned by New Caledonia entities together with international commodities trader Trafigura.....Trafigura holds 19% in the operation, together with an offtake agreement for the Goro Resources nickel production, allowing it to supply this vital ingredient to international markets for lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles.....Prony Resources' management and international investment firm Agio Global indirectly hold the remaining 30%. Vale will also have long-term rights to part of the production, which will allow it to continue to supply the growing demand for nickel for EV production, it said. Carmaker Tesla will provide technical support through a technical and industrial partnership with Prony Resources, according to Prony Resources' statement.

On April 1, Vale SA announced:

Vale announces share buyback program... The buyback program will be limited to a maximum of 270,000,000 common shares and their respective ADRs, representing up to 5.3% of the total number of outstanding shares, based on the shareholding position of February 28th, 2021. The program will be carried out over a period of up to 12 months.

On April 5, Vale SA announced: "The Brazilian Federal Public Prosecutor's Office shelved for archiving the allegations of Beny Steinmetz against Vale."

On April 9, Vale SA announced: "Samarco files for judicial reorganization."

On April 26, Vale SA announced:

Vale’s performance in 1Q21. In 1Q21, Vale reported a proforma adjusted EBITDA of US$8.467 billion, a record for a first quarter, with seasonally lower volumes partially offset by higher commodity prices. Net income was US$ 5.546 billion in 1Q21, US$ 4.807 billion higher than 4Q20, primarily due to [i] Brumadinho expenses, [II] Nickel and Coal Businesses asset impairment charges, both in 4Q20, and [III] higher financial results, despite the impact of the 9.6% BRL exchange rate devaluation on the mark-to-market of our hedge positions. Those effects were partially offset by the lower proforma adjusted EBITDA. LME nickel prices averaged US$ 17,570/t in 1Q21, 10% higher than in 4Q20....

Norilsk Nickel [LSX: MNOD] (OTCPK:NILSY)

On March 29, MMC Norilsk Nickel announced:

Norilsk division completes phase 2 of repairs at Oktyabrsky and Taimyrsky mines.

On April 9, Norilsk Nickel announced:

Nornickel Board of Directors recommends final dividend for FY 2020..... the final dividend recommendation for 2020 has been calculated as 50% of 2020 IFRS free cash flow (50% of approximately USD 6.6 bn) less 9 months 2020 interim dividend of USD 1.2 bn already paid....in the amount of RUB 1,021.22 per ordinary share (approximately USD 13.25 at the RUB/USD exchange rate set by the Russian Central Bank as of April 9, 2021). The final dividend will amount to a total of RUB 161.6 bn (approximately USD 2.096 bn at the RUB/USD exchange rate set by the Russian Central Bank as of April 9, 2021).

On April 12, Norilsk Nickel announced: "Production recovery at Oktyabrsky mine is ahead of schedule."

On April 13, Seeking Alpha reported:

Nornickel to raise nickel products output in Finland for EV battery market. The group says Phase 1 output of nickel products at the refinery will rise to 75K metric tons/year by 2023 from 65K currently and to more than 100K mt/year by 2026 in Phase 2. Phase 2 production would include at least 40K tons of nickel sulfate solution used for the manufacture of intermediate products for lithium ion batteries... Nornickel said yesterday it had resumed production at the Oktyabrsky mine, one of two major mines hit by flooding, and expects to resume full output by the end of April.

On April 13, Norilsk Nickel announced: "Nornickel to expand sustainable production at NN Harjavalta in Finland."

On April 14, Norilsk Nickel announced: "Nornickel, Vasta Discovery and Krasnoyarsk Government sign agreement to develop tourism on Taimyr."

On April 19, Norilsk Nickel announced: "Nornickel agreed with Johnson Matthey on critical supply of nickel and cobalt."

On April 19, Norilsk Nickel announced:

Nornickel announces production results for 1Q 2021... In 1Q21, consolidated nickel production decreased 10% y-o-y to 47 kt. The decrease was attributed to the temporary suspension of Oktyabrsky and Taimyrsky mines, as well as at the Norilsk Concentrator.

On April 27, Norilsk Nickel announced: "Nornickel’s Board of Directors approves a buyback of its shares for a total amount of approximately USD 2 bn."

BHP Group [ASX:BHP] (NYSE:BHP)

BHP's Nickel West (includes the Mt Keith nickel mine in Australia) has a Measured and Indicated Resource of 4.1Mt with a Total Resource Contained Nickel of 6.3Mt, with an average grade of 0.58% Ni in sulphide ore. Nickel West produced 80 kt of nickel in FY 2020. BHP has plans to expand nickel sulphate production to meet future battery demand, with Stage 1 at Nickel West targeting expansion to 100ktpa nickel sulphate, and Stage 2 to follow.

On April 21, BHP Group announced:

BHP operational review for the nine months ended 31 March 2021. Nickel West production increased by 19 per cent to 67kt as a result of major quadrennial maintenance shutdowns in the prior period and strong performance from the new mines. Production for the March 2021 quarter was impacted by the planned maintenance undertaken at the Kwinana refinery during the quarter. Guidance for the 2021 financial year remains unchanged at between 85 and 95kt.

On April 21, BHP Group announced: "BHP becomes a founding member of the Maritime Decarbonisation Centre in Singapore."

Jinchuan Group [HK:2362]

On March 30, Jinchuan Group announced: "Jinchuan International announces 2020 Annual Results profit attributable to shareholders increased by 242% revenue of mining operations rises steadily." Highlights include:

"During 2020, the Group recorded revenue of US$664.6 million, in which revenue from the mining segment was US$497.7 million. Profit attributable to shareholders increased significantly by 242% to US$29.9 million as compared to 2019.

Cost of sales for mining operations decreased by 1.2% as the Group has maintained tight cost control."

Glencore [HK:805] [LSE:GLEN] (OTCPK:GLCNF)

On March 31, Glencore announced: "Completion of sale of underlying 73% stake in Mopani."

On March 31, Glencore announced: "Glencore announces extension of its revolving credit facilities."

On April 12, Glencore announced: "China Huaneng Group and Glencore sign MOU on CCUS Project."

On April 15, Glencore announced: "Glencore publishes 2020 Sustainability Report."

On April 22, Glencore announced: "US$625m non-dilutive cash-settled convert. bonds."

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. (OTCPK:SMMYY)

On April 1, Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. announced: "FY2021 metal production plans."

Anglo American [LSX:AAL] (OTCPK:AAUKF)

On April 22, Anglo American announced:

Anglo American Q1 2021 production report. Nickel production decreased by 7% to 10,100 tonnes, reflecting expected lower ore grades. Production guidance is unchanged at 42,000-44,000 tonnes, subject to the extent of further Covid-19-related disruption.

On April 26, Anglo American announced: "Anglo American sustainability performance update."

Eramet (OTCPK:ERMAY)

On April 26, Eramet announced: "Eramet: Q1 2021 turnover up 8%, driven by the strong growth of the mining and metals division." Highlights include:

"Consolidated turnover of €838m in Q1 2021, up 8% versus Q1 2020, driven by the strong growth in the Mining and Metals division (+18%) of which +9% in volume and +9% in price (in €)1, and despite a decline in sales for the High-Performance Alloys division.

Exceptional progress in mining operations in Weda Bay in Indonesia with 3.0 Mwmt of nickel ore produced; strong cash contribution expected for the Group in 2021.

Strong increase in metal prices in euro: manganese ore (+7%), ferronickel (+30%).

2021 Outlook: Markets: continuation in Q2 of the good momentum in the beginning of the year. Strategic transformation: as part of the strategic review of A&D, Eramet received an offer for a takeover with which it did not proceed; the sale of this asset remains the Group’s preferred option in time. Operations: operating targets are confirmed."

Sherritt International (OTCPK:SHERF)[TSX:S]

On April 28, Sherritt International announced:

Sherritt reports strong First Quarter nickel and cobalt production... Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $30.2 million, up 602% from last year... Sherritt’s share of finished nickel production at the Moa JV was 4,188 tonnes, up 9% from last year while Sherritt’s share of finished cobalt production was 477 tonnes, up 19%.

IGO Limited [ASX:IGO] (OTC:IIDDY) (formerly Independence Group)

On April 13, IGO Limited announced: "Binding agreement to sell Tropicana to Regis Resources for A$903m."

On April 21, IGO Limited announced: "Successful $25m institutional placement and SPP."

On April 28, IGO Limited announced: "Nova outperforms, Tropicana value realisation and progress on lithium transaction." Highlights include:

"Group revenue and other income of A$186M and underlying EBITDA of A$93M with EBITDA margin strong at 50% for the Quarter and 52% year to date.

Cash flow from Operations of A$71M and underlying free cash flow of A$51M.

Nova underlying EBITDA of A$93M and underlying free cash flow of A$69M.

Nova production in line with guidance, while cash costs track better than guidance at A$1.83 per payable pound for the Quarter and A$2.07/lb year to date.

Tropicana gold production lower and cash costs and All-in Sustaining Costs higher quarter on quarter, as guided, as Tropicana continues its Havana open pit cutback phase through 2H21.

Divestment of IGO’s 30% interest in Tropicana to Regis Resources Limited [ASX:RRL] announced subsequent to Quarter end.

Lithium Transaction progressing as expected, with regulatory approvals and assessments well underway with completion on track for June 2021 quarter.

IGO admitted into the S&P/ASX 100 Index and S&P Sustainability Yearbook."

Western Areas Ltd. [ASX:WSA](OTCPK:WNARF)

On April 8, Western Areas Ltd. announced: "March quarter preliminary production results." Highlights include:

"Total nickel mined 4,236 Ni tonnes, up 20% quarter on quarter.

Mined ore grade of 3.6% Ni, up 27% quarter on quarter.

Nickel produced in concentrate of 4,267 Ni tonnes, up 21% quarter on quarter as a result of higher mined grades and mill recoveries."

On April 20, Western Areas Ltd. announced: "Activity report for the period ending 31 March 2021." Highlights include:

"....Unit cash cost of nickel in concentrate at A$4.07/lb for the quarter, 13% lower than the prior period.

Successful completion of A$85m placement to institutional shareholders. The Company is now well-funded to deliver Odysseus, its key growth project, with cash at bank at quarter end of A$152.8m and no drawn debt.

Cash plus nickel sales receivables of $168.6m (Dec Q –A$111.4m).

Odysseus underground advancing with total mine development of 1.2km for the quarter, including 380m of decline development, which has now split in to the north and south access to the two Odysseus orebodies.

Completion of concrete foundation works for the shaft winder house allows for mechanical and electrical installations to commence.

Construction of a demonstration scale heap leach at Forrestania is now preparing for commissioning."

On April 23, Western Areas Ltd. announced: "Successful completion of share purchase plan."

Panoramic Resources [ASX:PAN] (OTCPK:PANRF)

Panoramic's Savannah mine and mill has a forecast life of mine average annual production rate of 10,800t of nickel, 6,100t of copper and 800t of cobalt metal contained in concentrate.

On April 6, Panoramic Resource announced: "Restart of Savannah nickel operation." Highlights include:

"The Panoramic Board has approved the restart of the Savannah Nickel Operation.

Follows a 12-month process of review and implementation of operational strategies to improve and de-risk the project.

A 12-year mine life with an average annual production target of 9,072t nickel, 4,683t copper and 676t cobalt in concentrate. Average site All-in Costs [AIC] of A$6.36/lb payable nickel, net of copper and cobalt by-product credits and royalty payments.

Attractive base case financial outcomes at a base case nickel price A$9.63/lb (US$7.28/lb) including total pre-tax cash flow estimated at A$610M and NPV8 of A$353M.

A loan facility of up to US$45M (A$58.9M) secured from Trafigura comprising a five-year US$30M offtake loan prepayment facility and a US$15M revolving credit loan facility repayable in 18 months, the advance under which is subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions precedent: Loan facility term and repayment schedule aligns with a new nickel and copper concentrate offtake from February 2023 to February 2028. No mandatory hedging requirement, low interest rates, covenant-light and secured against the assets of Savannah Nickel Mines Pty Ltd and PAN Transport Pty Ltd. Fully covers estimated maximum capital drawdown of approximately A$41M with all major infrastructure in place.

Underground mining and development at Savannah North scheduled to recommence in August 2021: Letter of Intent for four-year mining services agreement signed with leading underground mining contractor Barminco which includes a new mining fleet.

Ore processing scheduled to begin in November 2021 with first concentrate shipment targeted for December 2021: Letter of Intent signed with Primero to operate and maintain the Savannah processing plant for three years; with strong incentives to improve recoveries beyond budget."

On April 6, Panoramic Resource announced: "Perenti receives Letter of Intent for the Savannah Nickel Project."

Nickel Mines Ltd. [ASX:NIC] (OTCPK:NICMF)

On March 30, Nickel Mines Ltd. announced:

Completion of US$175 million offering of 6.5% senior unsecured notes.....Proceeds from the Senior Unsecured Notes will be applied, along with the Company’s existing cash reserves and future earnings from existing operations, to fund the US$350 million second stage acquisition of an additional 50% interest in the Angel Nickel Project (‘Angel Nickel’), taking the Company’s aggregate equity interest in Angel Nickel to 80%.

On April 21, Nickel Mines Ltd. announced: "Acquisition of a further 20% interest in Angel Nickel."

On April 27, Nickel Mines Ltd. announced: "Quarterly activities report." Highlights include:

"RKEF quarterly production of 10,067.5 tonnes of nickel metal (100% basis), down 12.7% from the record 11,527.0 tonnes of nickel metal in the December 2020 quarter. NIC attributable nickel production was 8,054.0 tonnes of nickel metal.

10,257.1 nickel tonnes sold (100% basis), down 10.0% from 11,401.4 nickel tonnes sold in the December quarter.

RKEF quarterly sales of US$138.2M (100% basis), down 13.0% from the record US$158.8M in the December quarter.

RKEF quarterly EBITDA of US$50.7M (100% basis), down 29.2% from the record US$71.6M in the December quarter.

Underlying Free Cash Flow from Operations of US$50.0M (100% basis), down 30.5% from the record US$71.9M in the December quarter.

RKEF March quarter cash costs: Hengjaya Nickel: US$8,725/tonne, up 14.6% from the December quarter. Ranger Nickel: US$8,641/tonne, up 16.1% from the December quarter.

Cash + receivables + inventory at quarter end of US$277.4M, down 46.4% from US$517.9M in the December quarter following US$180M payment for Angel Nickel, US$45M debt repayment and US$38.8M dividend payment.

Nickel ore production from Hengjaya Mine of 456,487 wmt, down 8.7% from the record 499,877 wmt in the December quarter resulted in March quarter EBITDA of US$4.5M. Record monthly nickel ore production of 182,720 wmt in March."

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. [TSXV:NKL]

No company related news for the month.

Other nickel producers

First Quantum Minerals [TSX:FM] (OTCPK:FQVLF), Franco-Nevada (FNV), MMG [HK:1208], South32 [ASX:S32], Lundin Mining [TSX:LUN] (OTCPK:LUNMF), Nickel Asia Corporation [PSE:NIKL] (OTC:NIKAY).

Nickel juniors

Amur Minerals Corp. [LSE:AMC] [GR:A7L] (OTCPK:AMMCF)

On April 1, Amur Minerals announced: "Q1 2021 NRR convertible loan note payment."

Poseidon Nickel [ASX:POS] (OTC:PSDNF)

No news for the month.

Note: This analyst's report on Poseidon Nickel [ASX:POS] valuation is A$0.15. The stock is trading currently at A$0.07, so ~2x upside.

Talon Metals [TSX:TLO] (OTCPK:TLOFF) Tamarack - (JV with Rio Tinto)

Tamarack is a high grade nickel-copper-cobalt project located in Minnesota, USA, with considerable exploration upside. Talon Metals is earning in to own a 51% share by March 2022, with potential to further earn-in to a 60% share by 2026.

On March 30, Talon Metals announced: "Talon Metals reports results for the year ended December 31, 2020."

On March 31, Talon Metals announced: "Talon Metals consistently intersects nickel-copper mineralization in a new zone outside of the Tamarack Nickel Project Resource Area."

On April 7, Talon Metals announced: "Talon Metals drills massive sulphide Nickel mineralization in first three holes drilled in new target area at the Tamarack Nickel Project."

On April 13, Talon Metals announced: "Talon Metals intersects 138.18 meters (453.35 feet) grading 2.26% nickel equivalent at the Tamarack Nickel Project."

On April 20, Talon Metals announced:

Talon Metals unveils platform for building a domestic USA supply chain from mine to battery the "Smart" way at the Tamarack Nickel Project.

On April 22, Talon Metals announced: "Talon Metals reports excellent grades at shallow depths extending 300 meters outside of the Tamarack Nickel Project's Resource Area." Highlights include:

"Talon is pleased to announce assay results for the first three holes drilled within a new target area that starts approximately 100 meters north-north-east of the Tamarack Nickel Project’s resource area. The area is referred to as “CGO West”.

Drill hole 21TK0282 intersected 5.34 meters (17.5 feet) of massive sulphide nickel-copper mineralization grading 4.43% Ni, 1.48% Cu (5.30% NiEq[1] or 14.15% CuEq[2]) starting at 135.28 meters. This drill hole also intersected an additional shallower zone of sulphide mineralization, with 4.5 meters (14.8 feet) grading 0.70% Ni, 0.55% Cu (0.99% NiEq or 2.65% CuEq) starting at only 120.5 meters..."

Garibaldi Resources [TSXV:GGI] [GR:RQM] [LN:OUX6] (OTCPK:GGIFF)

No news for the month.

OZ Minerals [ASX:OZL] (OTCPK:OZMLF)

On April 1, OZ Minerals announced: "OZ Minerals 2021 Annual General Meeting - Speeches and presentations."

On April 22, OZ Minerals announced: "First quarter report 2021 for the three months ending 31 March 2021." Highlights include:

"Group production guidance on track.

Costs well controlled, although AISC and C1 costs impacted by a stronger Australian dollar and lower gold prices.

OZWay session held to show how sustainability is embedded through stakeholder value creation.

Prominent Hill records its highest quarterly underground material movement to date.

Optimisation continues at Carrapateena with enhanced processing performance.

Challenging conditions continue in Brazil as COVID-19 impacts escalate.

Next phase of growth advancing with: Prominent Hill Expansion resource delineation drilling program results aligning with expectations. West Musgrave province strategy advances with the Board approving $12 million for Succoth program. Carrapateena Western Access Road accelerated with 2022 investment ($23 million) bought forward. Carrapateena Block cave expansion decline early works on track to begin Q4 2021. Additional projects added to Exploration pipeline.

Positive net cash position of $19 million after growth investments and dividend payment; significant liquidity available."

St George Mining Ltd. [ASX:SGQ] [GR:SOG]

The Cathedrals, Stricklands and Investigators nickel-copper discoveries (at Mt Alexander) are located on E29/638, which is held in joint venture by Western Areas Limited (25%) and St George (75%). St George is the manager of the project with Western Areas retaining a 25% non-contributing interest in the project (in regard to E29/638 only) until there is a decision to mine.

On April 7, St George Mining Ltd. announced:

Exploration update – Mt Alexander nickel-copper sulphide project... Three strong EM conductors were identified from MAD196 with modelled conductivity of 69,926 Siemens, 27,000 Siemens and 32,235 Siemens, respectively...

On April 14, St George Mining Ltd. announced:

New discovery of high-grade nickel-copper sulphides at Mt Alexander.... 10.96m of continuous nickel-copper sulphides intersected in MAD199....

On April 20, St George Mining Ltd. announced: "Response to ASX aware letter."

On April 27, St George Mining Ltd. announced: "Nickel-copper sulphide potential at Mt Alexander grows with more massive sulphide targets identified."

Sama Resources [TSXV: SME] [GR:8RS] (OTCPK:SAMMF)

On April 23, Sama Resources announced:

Sama Resources mobilizes two core rigs at Yepleu. We are pleased to begin this 5,000 m drill program testing highly prospective targets at both Samapleu and Yepleu identified by the Typhoon system.” Stated Dr. Marc-Antoine Audet President, CEO & Director of Sama Resources Inc.

North American Nickel [TSXV:NAN]

On April 20, North American Nickel announced: "North American Nickel closes oversubscribed non-brokered private placement financing raising $1.99 million."

Canada Nickel Company [TSXV:CNC](OTCQB:CNIKF)

On April 7, Canada Nickel Company announced:

Canada Nickel signs Memorandum of Understanding with Taykwa Tagamou Nation for mine fleet financing for the Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project.

On April 9, Canada Nickel Company announced: "Canada Nickel to complete option transaction with Noble."

On April 22, Canada Nickel Company announced:

Canada Nickel consolidates and expands nickel land package and acquires sixth nickel target.

Giga Metals [TSXV:GIGA] (OTCQX:HNCKF)

On April 23, Giga Metals announced: "Giga Metals completes $6.466m overnight marketed offering."

On April 27, Giga Metals announced:

Giga Metals completes private placement. Giga Metals Corp. announces today that the Company has closed its previously announced private placement offering of 1,015,823 units (the "Units") of the Company for gross proceeds of $486,378.32 (the "Offering").

Other juniors

Ardea Resources [ASX:ARL] (OTCPK:ARRRF), Artemis Resources [ASV:ARV], Australian Mines [ASX:AUZ], Blackstone Minerals [ASX:BSX], Cassini Resources [ASX: CZI] (OTC:CSSQF), Centaurus Metals [ASX:CTM], Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Ltd. [CSE:NICO] (OTCQB:NICLF), Clean TeQ [ASX:CLQ] [TSX:CLQ], Electric Royalties [TSXV:ELEC], FPX Nickel [TSXV:FPX], Grid Metals Corp [TSXV:GRDM, Horizonte Minerals Plc [TSXV:HZM] [LON:HZM] (OTCPK:HZMMF), Inomin Mines [TSXV:MINE], Jervois Mining [ASX:JRV][TSXV:JRV] (OTCPK:JRVMF), New Age Metals [TXV:NAM], Nickel Creek Platinum [TSX:NCP] (OTCQX:NCPCF), Pancontinental Resources Corporation [TSXV:PUC], Polymet Mining [TSX:POM], Rox Resources [ASX:RXL], S2 Resources (ASX:S2R), Talisman Mining Ltd. [ASX:TLM], Transition Metals [TSXV:XTM], URU Metals Ltd. [LSE:URU] [GR:NVRA], and Wall Bridge Mining [TSX:WM].

Note: Some of the above companies are covered in the Cobalt monthly news.

Conclusion

Nickel spot prices were higher and LME nickel inventory was slightly lower in April.

Highlights for the month were:

Chinese stainless steel and nickel giant Tsingshan Holding Group's decision to produce a large amount of nickel matte in Indonesia has eased investor concerns over battery-grade supply and pressured prices.

The battery-powered future depends on a few crucial metals - primarily lithium, cobalt, and nickel .

. Trafigura, New Caledonia group complete takeover of Vale's Goro nickel, cobalt unit. Vale announces share buyback program. Vale reports Q1 2021 net income of US$ 5.546 billion.

Nornickel to raise nickel products output in Finland for EV battery market. Nornickel agreed with Johnson Matthey on critical supply of nickel and cobalt. Nornickel approves a buyback of its shares for a total amount of approximately USD 2 bn.

BHP Nickel West guidance for FY2021 unchanged at 85-95kt nickel.

Stronger nickel prices boost Eramet. Eramet received an offer for a takeover with which it did not proceed.

IGO Limited signs binding agreement to sell its share in the Tropicana gold mine to Regis Resources for A$903m. Progresses on lithium transaction.

Panoramic Resources approves restart of the Savannah Nickel Operation.

Nickel Mines completion of US$175 million offering of 6.5% senior unsecured notes to help fund the US$350 million second stage acquisition of an additional 50% interest in the Angel Nickel Project.

Talon Metals intersects 138.18 meters (453.35 feet) grading 2.26% nickel equivalent at the Tamarack Nickel Project.

Canada Nickel consolidates and expands nickel land package and acquires sixth nickel target.

As usual all comments are welcome.