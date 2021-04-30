Photo by CharlieChesvick/E+ via Getty Images

Most North American companies are only reluctantly making the switch to include renewables among their more profitable energy activities. You can't really blame them. It was only recently that the combination of horizontal drilling and fracturing allowed them to eschew the political whims of foreign nations and the greater expense of bringing their product back to where the consumers demand it.

This brilliant technology led to a resurgence of safer and less expensive exploration and production. Now, just when they are able to pay down debt and improve their profit margins from Canadian and American oil and gas, the world is turning to renewables.

Most American companies see a serious improvement in demand for their products as the country rebounds from its 2020 lessened transportation and manufacturing demand. Their strategic planning shows a bias for continued upstream oil and gas profits. This is why they have not been leaders in moving to renewables.

In Europe, however, the most successful oil and gas firms see the 2020 interregnum of lower demand as a harbinger of a future where the world uses less oil and natural gas. You see this in their strategic planning, which includes divestiture of extensive coal and upstream oil assets while they move both steadily and forcefully into natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, wind and other renewables.

The big European oil companies see this period of lower demand as a harbinger of a future when the world needs less oil. As such, they are trying to accelerate the divesting of upstream oil assets while moving more forcefully into the natgas and renewable energy sphere.

No one knows whether the North American or European model will be most successful. The renewables energy generation business, at least currently, is decidedly less profitable than oil and gas production. That bodes well for the North American strategy.

However, it isn't only about which is more profitable. The public in many cases and the various governments where Big Oil does business may choose to provide even greater financial incentives for investing in renewable power. If that is the case, the European strategy will make much more sense. Any financial shortcoming from not having enough oil and gas will be made up from government incentives and taxation of what seems to be a very willing-to-spend (on renewables) population base.

I have visited Equinor’s headquarters in Stavanger, Norway. On the one hand, Stavanger is a quaint little town that is a welcoming site to many jaded tourists.

Source: norwayexclusive.com

On the other hand, however, it is also one of the key centers for energy exploration and energy generation today and for the future.

Source: The Independent Barents Observer

By investing in Equinor I am partnering not just with Equinor, but with Norway itself, which has untold oil and gas riches yet to be discovered in the North Sea. (The people of Norway, via the Norwegian government partnership with Equinor, own 67% of the outstanding shares.)

Equinor is one of the top integrated energy companies in the world. It is the second-largest supplier of natural gas in Europe. (Russia is the biggest but the Norwegians have more modern equipment and significantly better maintenance and operational expertise, so that may change.)

But it is not just the (legacy one day?) oil and gas Equinor controls in Norway that make me glad I own it. The company has operations in another 30 or more countries. And while you pretty much cannot go a year without a dozen new discoveries in the oil and gas area, Norway is also blessed with abundant hydroelectric power.

As Equinor moves decisively into solar and wind power generation, it needs less oil, gas or coal to provide the power to build and maintain renewables infrastructure. Equinor can tap into the far less expensive and far less polluting hydroelectric grid that powers so much of Norway.

Equinor is thinking big as it is actively adding substantial renewable assets, particularly wind power. As the company says on its website,

“That means growing our renewable energy capacity tenfold by 2026 and developing as a global offshore wind major, while strengthening our industry-leading position on carbon efficient production. We aim to reach carbon neutral global operations by 2030.”

Tenfold in five years might sound like a pipe dream to others, but anyone who has crossed the North Sea can tell you that the oil and gas riches beneath the seabed are matched by the steadiness and strength of the winds above the ocean surface.

These are huge projects on a scale that inspire the imagination. Further, Equinor will be able to use the wind power to pump their oil and gas from below. This from a footnote on one of the company’s public information notes: “** Hywind Tampen will be located approx 15 km from the users of the power - the offshore oil and gas platforms Snorre and Gullfaks.”

Source: Equinor website, downloadable pdf

Equinor already generates enough energy from wind farms to power more than 1 million homes in Europe. (Outside of Europe, Equinor’s offshore wind farm in New York is producing up to 2000 megawatts of electricity.)

I also respect the fact that Equinor is partnering with others to develop solar power in Brazil and elsewhere and is even – possibly – moving into the lithium battery production business. This has not come to pass yet, but it does show that EQNR is open to opportunity where it finds it:

Equinor, Norsk Hydro (OTCQX:NHYDY) and Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFY) (a recent addition to our Investors Edge subscriber portfolio) announced at the end of 2020 the possibility of forming a European lithium-ion battery production business. They will use Panasonic technology and Norwegian hydro and wind so that the production of the batteries themselves is zero-carbon.

I am keeping a close eye on this and another Norwegian lithium-ion battery company, this one a SPACulation soon to be merged and listed via direct listing. I have been in touch with this company in Norway and plan to write about it soon.