The great tech correction has finally come for Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN). Long a bastion of favored cloud growth stocks that has been a big winner since its IPO in late 2018 at just $17 per share, Anaplan stock kept rising throughout the past two years seemingly without any thought to its valuation. During the years in which Anaplan was growing rapidly at a ~40% y/y pace, valuation didn't seem to matter. But now, as we look forward to the reopening of the U.S. economy and most investors have shifted out of growth and into value stocks that stand to benefit the most from a cessation of nationwide lockdowns, Anaplan is looking more and more vulnerable.

Anaplan is down roughly 15% for the year, approximately in-line with other cloud growth stocks that have taken a hit recently; and versus highs notched in mid-January, the stock has collapsed ~30%, technically putting Anaplan in bear market territory.

The question for investors now: is Anaplan a buy? I continue to view this stock as a mixed bag:

On the positive side: Anaplan has some nice secular tailwinds going for it. The company connected planning product basically helps finance and operations teams at major companies automate a lot of their manual (Microsoft Excel-based) planning and modeling processes. Considering A) the greater weight placed on these data-heavy jobs and analysis, and B) the continued desire to modernize the workforce and apply the best tools, I think Anaplan has a broad market to address. Anaplan's 37% y/y billings growth rate in Q4 also shows that the company may have been able to pick up on some delayed deals that temporarily hit billings growth rates in the middle of 2020.

Despite slowing growth, and even despite the ~30% fall from February peaks, Anaplan still retains quite a full valuation. At current share prices near $60, Anaplan has a market cap of $8.67 billion. After we net off the $321.0 million of cash on Anaplan's most recent balance sheet, the company's enterprise value is $8.35 billion.

For the following fiscal year (FY22), meanwhile, the company has guided to revenue of $550-$555 million, representing only 23% y/y growth versus FY20 revenue of $447.8 million. This is only a slight lift to Anaplan's $550 million prior revenue outlook - and also, considering that Anaplan exited Q4 at a 25% y/y revenue growth rate, this outlook is probably a reasonable one (whereas most other SaaS companies tend to guide to impossibly low numbers that are obviously intended to set a low bar to cross).

Figure 1. Anaplan FY22 outlook Source: Anaplan Q4 earnings release

Versus the midpoint of Anaplan's revenue outlook, the company trades at a rich 15.1x EV/FY22 revenue multiple. I'd be somewhat comfortable paying a 15x revenue multiple for this stock if it was still growing in the mid-30s - but a "typical" valuation for a low-20s SaaS stock would be a high single-digit multiple. I still view Anaplan as an incredibly expensive stock - despite a solid product and a strong likelihood of consistent execution throughout the years, I don't see much upside in Anaplan above current levels.

I'd be more interested in this stock if it got down to $41, or ~30% below current levels (representing a 10x FY22 revenue multiple). While this sounds too aggressively pessimistic, note that Anaplan shares shot up tremendously over 2020 despite the fact that performance didn't really improve that much - and $41 only takes Anaplan back to where it was trading last May.

The bottom line here: Anaplan is too expensive for too meager growth. Stay on the sidelines here until prices come down.

Q4 download

Let's now go through Anaplan's most recent fourth-quarter results to substantiate the fact that growth is slowing down and there are few highlights to justify Anaplan's mid-teens revenue multiple. The Q4 earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 2. Anaplan Q4 results Source: Anaplan Q4 earnings release

Anaplan grew its revenue at just a 25% y/y pace to $122.5 million, slightly beating Wall Street's expectations of $119.2 million $119.2 million (+21% y/y) and decelerating three points versus Anaplan's Q3 growth rate of 28% y/y.

Bulls may point to the fact that Anaplan's billings growth did lift off in Q4. Billings grew 37% y/y to $173.0 million in the quarter, which is a potential signal that revenue growth moving ahead won't slow down too dramatically or too quickly. I'm loath to take the Q4 billings data point at face value, however, because Q1-Q3 billings were so weak.

Figure 3. Anaplan billings trends Source: Anaplan Q4 investor presentation

In essence, Anaplan's Q4 billings strength is likely largely driven by timing - deals pushing out of Q1, Q2, and Q3 due to the pandemic resurfaced in Q4. That's not a bad thing, but we don't expect such strength to recur indefinitely. Anaplan's CFO, Dave Morton, also noted that the 37% y/y billings growth rate had a three-point benefit from a large upfront payment from a multi-year deal as well as a four-point benefit from favorable FX currency moves - absent these factors, billings would have grown at only 30% y/y. And for Q1'22, Anaplan is guiding to only $122-$124 million in billings - representing a reversion to 27-29% y/y billings growth.

Similarly, Anaplan's net revenue retention rate has also been trending downward. Net revenue retention is such a closely watched metric in the software sector because upselling to the existing install base is a profitable way of chasing growth (versus outlaying sales dollars to land new clients). Having expansion deals contribute to a larger portion of growth is a good way to increase operating leverage - and unfortunately, we can see Anaplan's net revenue retention rate has fallen over the past two years, to a low of 114% in FY21 (eight points weaker than FY20).

Figure 4. Anaplan net revenue retention trends Source: Anaplan Q4 investor presentation

And while the company has made strides on profitability, there's no "wow" factor here that can support Anaplan's heightened stock prices, especially considering the fact that Anaplan has seen slowing growth and should be focusing more on the bottom line. Pro forma operating margins in the fourth quarter bumped up by only 350bps to -7.7%, as shown in the chart below; this is expected to sink back to a -9.5% to -10.5% range in Q1.

Figure 5. Anaplan margin trends Source: Anaplan Q4 earnings release

Key takeaways

I continue to see few reasons to remain bullish on Anaplan. This is a solid SaaS stock that got bid up in 2020 far above what its fundamentals can support - and now, a lot of the air is coming out of the Anaplan balloon. Considering the stock still trades at ~15x revenue despite slowing to low-20s growth, I'd say there's still a further correction to be had. Steer clear here.