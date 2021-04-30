Photo by Wpadington/iStock via Getty Images

*Note: Super Group is going public through a SPAC with the ticker SEAH. SEAH may be used in reference to the company throughout this article.*

Thesis

Gambling is one of the fastest growing industries in the world because of mass legalization to raise tax revenue, increasing opportunities to play remotely, and a new pro-betting stance taken by several professional sports leagues. Super Group (SEAH) boasts both a massive online casino: Spin, and a high-growth sportsbook: Betway. With positive industry tailwinds in the background, Super Group's current market share, binary operations, expansion plans, and profitable business model make it a fantastic investment for anyone bullish on the gambling industry.

SPAC Merger

A brief summary on SPACs for those unfamiliar: SPACs offer an alternative to the traditional IPO process. SPACs are publicly traded shell companies that raise capital, then look for private companies to take public. In this case, SEAH raised $450M (cash in trust) and is investing its capital in Super Group for 9.3% of the company. Deals are priced at $10 per share, so SEAH's $5,148 equity value is based on a $10 stock price. If SEAH doubles to $20 before the merger, the implied market cap of Super Group doubles as well. SPAC investors are given the opportunity to redeem their shares for $10 plus interest. This clause provides a "floor" until the merger, giving investors limited short-term risk. SEAH also has warrants (SEAHW) that give investors the right to buy the stock at $11.50 after the merger for up to five years. If the stock trades at $20, warrants will be worth $8.50 ($20 - $11.50).

Sunday night, Super Group announced that it would be going public through a reverse merger with Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp with the below terms:

Super Group & SEAH Merger Structure

Source: Super Group Investor Presentation

Current Super Group shareholders will retain 88% of the new company, while SEAH shareholders and the SPAC sponsors will control the rest of the new public entity. Once the merger closes Super Group will have a $5,148 equity value and $4,640 enterprise value. 70% of Super Group shareholders will retain 100% of their stakes in the company, while a minority of investors will sell off a portion of their shares.

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. is led by Eric Grubman and John Collins, two veterans in the US professional sports industry. Grubman spent 14 years with the National Football League, most recently serving as its Executive Vice President of Business Operations, while Collins was the CEO of the Cleveland Browns before being hired as the COO of the National Hockey League. Grubman and Collins are a great fit to lead this merger as they have vast networks and years of experience in Super Group's next target market: US professional sports.

Business Breakdown

Super Group is the holding company for Betway, a premier online sports betting brand, and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering.

Source: Super Group Investor Presentation

Thanks to its online presence, Super Group lacks the heavy Capex and lease obligations that plagued traditional casinos such as MGM Resorts International (MGM) and Las Vegas Sands (LVS) during the COVID-19 shutdowns. Betway is a high-growth sportsbook that the company is trying to rapidly expand, while Spin is a mature, profitable subsidiary.

Betway Revenue Growth

Source: Super Group Investor Presentation

Spin Revenue Growth

Source: Super Group Investor Presentation

As you can see from the company's revenue projections, Betway is a smaller but fast growing business, while Spin is a mature business with 34% EBITDA margins. Customers were able to place bets on 374k sporting events through Betway last year, and the sportsbook maintained a 10% trading margin. Meanwhile, Spin offers classic casino games such as roulette, blackjack, craps, slots and poker. This two-pronged operating model gives Super Group a distinct advantage: cash flow from its online casino can fund growth and expansion of its sports book. This is the perfect internal flywheel: Spin generates millions in free cash flow, and Betway spends millions on sponsorships, licensing agreements, and geographic expansion without needing any outside fundraising. DraftKings (DKNG) and Penn Gaming (PENN) lose hundreds of millions by investing in aggressive growth, while Super Group can spend millions and remain profitable. Super Group has signed several sponsorship deals with prominent European football clubs and NBA franchises to promote its Betway brand.

Source: Super Group Investor Presentation

This aggressive marketing approach appears to be working, as Super Group claims a 5.8x ROI from its deal with West Ham United. Betway is the face of the company, and its growth will drive the future of Super Group. However, the company's iGaming operations are the cash cow that fuels the machine.

Customer Base & Stickiness

Super Group has 2.5M unique customers that wagered $42B in bets last year. While the number of monthly active customers has almost doubled since January 2020, 40% of total revenue is generated by customers acquired before 2019. This illustrates both the stickiness of Super Group's customer base and the increase in spend per customer over time. Additionally, Super Group has shown its ability to scale revenue in new markets. In the company's investor presentation (17-18), Super Group showed how it grew revenue between 10x and 17x and increased first time deposits by 13x within 24 months of entering two new markets.

International Presence

Super Group operates in 26 countries (excluding the US) across Europe, Africa, and the Americas.

Source: Super Group Investor Presentation

80% of the company's revenue comes from the Americas (excluding the US), Europe, and Africa. Betway is leading South Africa in brand awareness, while it is second in Brazil, a high-growth, newly regulated market. Global Market Insights estimates that the global online gambling market will grow from $55B in 2019 to $160B by 2026. With a strong presence on multiple continents, Super Group is poised to benefit from tailwinds in this industry. Unlike dedicated sportsbooks such as DraftKings or FanDuel, Super Group's dual sports betting and iGaming operations will allow it to tap into the entire marketplace.

Super Group has aggressive expansion plans, and the company wants to build a US presence. While there is heavy competition, I do not think US gambling is a winner take all market. More and more states are legalizing gambling to increase tax revenues, creating a larger market for all participants. While Betway is licensed in 20 jurisdictions, the sportsbook has no US presence yet. However, in February 2021 Super Group announced an exclusive licensing agreement with Digital Gaming Corporation, a US-based casino supplier. This deal will allow Betway to open shop in 10 US states where DGC currently operates. Betway is a well-known name in international markets, and the company should be able to attract consumer attention thanks to its sponsorship deals with multiple professional sports teams in the US. Additionally, the company should be able to leverage the network of its SPAC sponsors to build relationships in the US sports market.

Favorable Valuation

Source: Everlast Capital

The table shown above compares Super Group's enterprise value to sales (EV/S) vs. five competitors in the gambling sector that went public in the last year. SEAH currently trades at a discount to all of the competitors. Even larger brick and mortar casinos with an online presence such as PENN and MGM trade at EV/S ratios of 6.6 and 4.0 respectively.

Unlike most of the other gambling companies mentioned, Super Group is already EBITDA positive. SEAH is a profitable, debt-free company with an online casino producing millions in free cash flow and a high-growth sportsbook with operations in 20 countries that will soon enter the US, yet the company trades at lower multiples than all of its competitors. If the company trades at the lower-mid range of its competitors, then its stock price would double from here.

I believe the market is underestimating both Super Group's chances to expand in the US and the benefit of having a profitable casino that can fund the sportsbook's growth.

Risks

No investment, including this one, is risk free. I have highlighted some of the key risks below.

Inability to penetrate US markets

Slowdown in future gambling legislation

Loss of market share in current markets

While Super Group can continue to grow in its current jurisdictions, expansion in the US would be a huge catalyst for future success. There are several players in the US market now, and Super Group does not have to be first in market share. However, I do want to see the company find a strong niche of customers within the first year of operations.

The global betting market will grow as quickly as legislation is passed. If states and countries continue to pass gambling legislation, the industry will grow exponentially. I expect this streak to continue as governments want to increase tax revenues, especially after spending billions and trillions in stimulus last year. However, any interruption in this trend would hurt growth prospects in the sector.

Super Group also needs to maintain its market share in its current locations. With top brand awareness in its international markets, I do not see this risk materializing in the near future.

How Am I Playing This Opportunity?

Full disclosure, SEAH is my heaviest position. The company's favorable valuation vs. its peers makes it a compelling investment for me. Furthermore, before the merger closes the stock price has a defined risk. Investors can redeem their shares for $10 plus interest in a few months. Personally, I have taken an aggressive position in SEAHW. The warrants provide a five year call option at $11.50, and they are currently trading for $2. If the stock hits $20, the warrants will return over 300% from here. I think the warrants offer fantastic risk/return at this level. Please note that this is not financial advice; I am merely explaining the thought process behind my investment.

Conclusion

Super Group is a two-headed juggernaut that has an excellent casino business and high-growth sports book. The company operates in 26 companies around the world and boasts more than 2.5M customers. Its unique business model will allow the company to invest aggressively in growth, and I think Super Group can successfully expand to the US market. With a conservative valuation, SEAH provides a great risk/return dynamic vs. its peers. If you are bullish on sports betting, I would encourage you to study this European giant.