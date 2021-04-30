Photo by JohnGollop/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) is a short-term buy and long-term sell. If you buy at this point, the share price could reach a peak of $35 - 40, and you could make a solid 20-30% gain. The overall strength of the stock and the shape of the price chart could signal a rally. In the long-term, Levi is far more susceptible to trend shifts than other companies. Their sole reliance on the denim business puts them at risk in the long term; every company has a staple product, besides the jeans, it is not much else. Even though the stock price is higher than pre-pandemic levels despite them being in worse shape, the stock looks to continue higher. Levi Strauss has brand value, which is valuable, this alone can carry them through, but there is lost potential in their other sectors. The company continues to have consistent margins around 53%, and the company has a smaller dividend. Overall, the company may seem overvalued, but the rally looks to continue, and being part of it in the short-term may be best.

Numbers

The issue with Levi’s has never been profitability. Levi’s has a solid gross profit margin of 53.47% consistently over many years.

Data by YCharts

The problem with Levi’s is now the stock price is at $29.67, a higher price than before the pandemic when it was $22, but the company is arguably in worse shape. Quarterly year-over-year revenue growth is down 13% (while not as bad as others) is not as impressive as it could be. Additionally, the price to free cash flow is 54, with only Nike (NKE) being higher at 55.

Data by YCharts

However, Nike delivered quarterly YoY revenue growth of positive 2%.

Data by YCharts

They are valued the same but have not shown the same results. Levi has a higher gross profit margin, but we are back to square one when it comes to EPS. Nike delivered an EPS of $2.12 compared to Levi’s EPS of $0.04.

Data by YCharts

Levi also had a return on equity of -10%, compared to Nike’s 35%. I keep comparing Levi to Nike because they both have similar power when it comes to brand recognizability.

Data by YCharts

I will give Levi a break in fixed asset turnover; they had one of the highest turnovers at around 12 before the pandemic.

Data by YCharts

Levi’s also has a dividend yield of 0.81%, which makes the stock more attractive. One of the more prevalent issues is Levi’s debt to EBITDA ratio is nearly 53; the company has taken on a lot of debt to support the company.

Data by YCharts

The reason the company is a short-term buy is that it has tremendous momentum behind it. Long-term, the business is weaker than people think.

Diversification

The argument made for Levi is they did well for being a jeans business that fell out of favor during the pandemic and led to athleisure gaining more sales. While this is true to an extent, here lies another problem, diversification is key to surviving in the industry. Levi has become so dependent on the staple product they struggle when that is out of fashion cycles. Not to say that Levi is the only company that faces this, but they have the flexibility to tackle this. Levi is not suffering as other companies, but, in the future, this could come to haunt them.

Similar to what happened with V.F. Corp. (VFC) and Vans. They were focused on the Vans business because they were making so much money that they did not lift the North Face and Timberlands to their full potential. With Levi’s other apparel businesses, there is so much potential locked in their dresses, tops, etc., but it is going to waste.

(Source: Levi.com)

The problem is worse for Levi’s as they do not even have a North Face or Timberlands; they do not need to create a separate brand but work to strengthen their other products. The Gap (GPS) was one of the pioneers of this. The Gap had their khakis and button-up shirts, and these remain a staple, but they have greatly expanded their assortment to entice people into buying all kinds of apparel. I understand that Levi’s will always have jeans as their staple product; it is a must for their brand. However, they need to shore up their other merchandise.

Technical Indicators

Levi’s currently has an RSI value of 70, putting it at the top range of being overbought. If this trend holds, the stock price could go up drastically.

Data by YCharts

The company is also still holding on strong to the golden cross; the 50-day SMA crossing the 200-day SMA by a wide margin, this bullish marker indicates some more strength in the stock.

Data by YCharts

The six-month price chart also specifies a bullish run, with higher peaks after every dip.

Data by YCharts

In the short term, Levi’s could experience a heady run-up to a high of around $35-40 in the next couple of months. If you purchase at this price and the stock peaks at $36, you have made an impressive 25% gain, which is humongous. However, after that, the moves made in the stock could be minimal. Levi’s is not the only apparel company fighting for customers. The company is running up due to the reopening play and general satisfaction with the brand’s performance, and all indicators show that the stock has not finished its run. When the mood hits the fan, it could be a bloodbath for the shares.

Conclusion

Levi is a valuable stock to own and hold in the short term, but once it hits in the range of $36, it is better to sell. If the stock reaches $36, the stock could tank for several reasons, one is the collapse of the reopening trade, two is more competition, and three is Levi’s does not have nearly as much innovation as they think they do. At the moment, the stock has immense momentum behind it, which can push the stock up further. I set a price target of $36, but beyond that, it is an open ocean.