Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) reports earnings Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect revenue of $2.17 billion and EPS of $2.39. Investors should focus on the following key items.

Expect Gaudy Growth

Moderna's revenue could more than triple compared to the $571 million in reported in Q4. That type of growth is gaudy, even for a company practically in start up phase. When vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer (PFE) emerged in Q4 2020 that could potentially combat COVID-19, the world stood in amazement. The development helped drive financial markets higher and provided a ray of hope for vaccine-levered stocks like General Electric (GE), Boeing (BA) and Caterpillar (CAT).

I stood in amazement after the company announced Q4 2020 results. Moderna beat revenue estimates by a country mile and announced advanced purchase agreements ("APA") representing about $18.4 billion in product sales. However, I questioned whether Moderna and other suppliers could rely on their supply chains to get enough doses to the populace. So far, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), and Pfizer have delivered enough doses to allow President Biden to meet his April 19 deadline:

All adults in every U.S. state, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico are now eligible for a Covid-19 vaccine, meeting the April 19 deadline that President Biden set two weeks ago. “For months I’ve been telling Americans to get vaccinated when it’s your turn. Well, it’s your turn, now,” Mr. Biden said Sunday on a program called “Roll Up Your Sleeves” on NBC. “It’s free. It’s convenient and it’s the most important thing you can do to protect yourself from Covid-19.” The United States is administering an average of 3.2 million doses a day, up from roughly 2.5 million a month before. More than 131 million people, or half of all American adults, had received at least one shot as of Sunday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and about 84.3 million people have been fully vaccinated.

Several states are slowly reopening their economies. The entire country could potentially be reopened by the end of the summer. As more people get vaccinated, the number that need to get vaccinated in the future declines.

The Only Question That Matters

The question remains, "What is Moderna's recurring revenue?" Analysts from Bernstein estimate the COVID-19 vaccine market will decline from $39 billion in 2021 to around $23 billion in 2022. Between Pfizer and Moderna, supply deals for 2021 have likely been accounted for already. If the market for COVID-19 vaccine sales falls sharply, then Moderna's vaccine revenue will likely fall as well. I previously estimated the company would garner about 22% of the 2022 vaccine supply market, or about $5 billion in revenue.

Source: Bernstein, Shock Exchange

The projection also assumes 10% share for AstraZeneca (AZN) and the rest of the market would be split rather evenly between Moderna, J&J and Novavax (NVAX). Vaccines from JNJ and AstraZeneca have fallen out of favor, so their share could potentially be in play.

That said, MRNA bulls have openly scoffed at my take on 2022P revenue. The company's 2021 revenue is likely not recurring and the company should be valued based on recurring revenue. I have been extremely loud about this point. On the Q4 earnings call, Management had a chance to enlighten investors on its 2022P revenue. It will have another chance Thursday to update investors. My guess is that management will discuss 2021 APAs and its commitment to increase vaccine supply up to 3 billion doses in 2022. However, if management ignores 2022P revenue then it could be foreboding for the stock.

Moderna's Valuation Remains Untenable

With a market capitalization of $70 billion, MRNA trades at about 14x my 2022P revenue. That 2022P could change rather quickly. The COVID-19 supply board is largely dependent upon if or when Novavax receives Emergency Use Authorization ("EUA") for its vaccine. There is another school of thought that says we are not safe until the world is vaccinated. If COVID-19 is allowed to linger in any region of the world, it could potentially return to the U.S. via another strain, stronger than before.

Lesser-developed countries have lobbied President Biden to suspend vaccine intellectual property ("IP") rights. If countries can use the IP to manufacture doses locally, they could potentially vaccinate their citizens much faster than waiting for doses from Pfizer or Moderna. However, such an event would (1) create generic competitors who could take market share and (2) potentially drive down prices for vaccines. In my opinion, it could also drive down revenue for Moderna and be disastrous for its share price.

Conclusion

Management's 2022P revenue is the only question that matters. I believe the answer implies MRNA is a sell.