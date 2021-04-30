Photo by imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

Cimarex Energy (XEC) runs a "tight enough ship" to have an investment grade rating. For all the supposed benefits of the Permian Basin, not many of the independent operators have managed to achieve an investment grade rating. Even more impressive is the fact that the company has done that with a relatively low oil percentage of production. Keeping costs down is a must along with a very diligent watch on margins and volumes.

Any income investor should note that this independent did cut the dividend back when oil prices dropped in 2016. It is a little harder for independents to maintain the dividend throughout the economic cycle because independents are frequently not vertically integrated and generally not diversified. So the exposure to the full industry cycle hits like they have a bulls-eye on their backs.

Still the investment grade rating should indicate that this company will restore the dividend as industry conditions improve during the inevitable cyclical recovery. With an investment grade rating, balance sheet repair or debt reduction will be at the option of management. The debt level itself is clearly not an issue.

Companies like this are best purchased at the bottom of the market after the dividend cut so that income investors will maximize the benefit of coming dividends during the recovery part of the business cycle. Even though this stock has run up somewhat since the lows of March, the stock price and the dividend probably still have more room to increase.

Note that this company does have exposure to federal land. Slightly less than one-third of all leases are on federal land. Most of that federal land is in New Mexico. There is clearly enough leases to work around any government restrictions. Probably more to the point is that the administration may stop auctions of federal leases in the future. But the same administration has gone to some lengths to state they will honor the leases already made. At this point investors need to wait and see if what the administration has stated will be implemented. Therefore any risk of this nature should be well defined in the very near future.

In addition, this company has considerable acreage in Western Oklahoma. This is an area that has recently been revived through the introduction of the latest completion techniques. Because of the emphasis on recent, the latest cyclical downturn caused a greater than expected activity decline. But as the economics and track record of the basin become more apparent, this basin could become very competitive with some of the more established basins in North America.

This is the best county for Cimarex in terms of cost performance. There is a very low production expense combined with a decent water handling system.

The water handling system is important in Western Texas because that part of Texas has a relatively dry climate. More than a few operators have not been able to complete wells on a timely basis due to a lack of water. A water handling system often negates that problem. Plus the industry now recycles a lot of fracking water. Therefore far less fresh water per well is now needed than was the case in the past.

The other takeaway from this is that not all locations in the Permian are equal. Clearly the leases in Culbertson County stand out for the operational performance even when compared to other areas of the Permian. This is extremely important when considering that the ratio of oil produced is relatively low. Low costs are essential for a decent margin. Otherwise the cyclical industry downturns would be very financially punishing to the company.

This company also has speculative prospects of a very different profit profile from the extensive land holdings in various states. This company only needs a major success story on a small part of those undeveloped holdings to significantly increase company profitability and change future growth prospects.

Usually a decent speculation is a company that is already "hitting a lot of singles and doubles". In this case the company is investment grade with some very good Permian acreage. Some very good things could happen with that undeveloped acreage. A potential buyer could review those holdings and decide this company is worth a good deal more than the stock price. That would be in addition to the company discovering a very profitable area that is now undeveloped. Not many companies have this much acreage to explore and possibly develop.

This is a company that essentially has the costs of a dry gas producer but is able to produce a considerable amount of liquids while maintaining those very low costs. The result was a company with decent cash flow for the debt load even in a year with the coronavirus demand destruction. It is very likely the reason for the investment grade credit rating.

Management needs to improve the price for natural gas received in the Permian. That may involve higher transportation costs. But the price received is so low it could be worth those transportation costs. Supposedly the Permian takeaway capacity has improved to the point that natural gas prices received should rise in the future. But that is far from certain. Therefore management may need to actually find a way to get the natural gas to better markets even if that involves exporting the natural gas.

Cimarex Energy stock is clearly well off the lows of the fiscal year 2020. But this stock is nothing close to the high point of a few years past. The acreage shown above clearly gives the company a speculative chance to hit a "home run" from the current price. In the meantime the regular operations appear to ensure steady profitable growth as the industry returns to a more normal situation.

Management may choose to enter joint ventures for some of the acreage shown above as a way to accelerate production while minimizing capital needed for that production.

The company is definitely well enough run that should management choose to sell the company in the future, there would definitely be buyers. But that will not happen in the current atmosphere of "no premium". Management has done an excellent job in growing this company. All they have to do is keep executing well and that growth should continue.