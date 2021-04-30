Investing In Shipping In 2021
Summary
- In early January, I posted a report calling for 2021 to be "the year for shipping."
- Despite a phenomenal year of earnings and free cash flow, most shipping stocks struggled during 2020 due to incorrect market perceptions.
- In 2021, the markets have been far more favorable. As of 29 April, our model portfolios have returned an average of 80% YTD.
- I shared our approach to the markets as well as some top picks in a recent podcast and video interview. Links below.
- A brief review of one of our top ideas, Zim Integrated Shipping, is also included. ZIM has returned 208% since our first buy in late-January.
- Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Value Investor's Edge get exclusive access to our model portfolio. Learn More »
Our Approach to Shipping & Market Update
As noted in early January, I believed 2021 macro dynamics were set to reward shipping investors and traders. In my original report, I provided a high-level review of the shipping markets and relevant stocks during 2020 along with a transition to our overall 2021 market positioning.
In early-April, I shared a full-length webinar on Seeking Alpha, which further outlined the industry dynamics and included some favorites across the sectors. Last week, I sat down with Traders4ACause to discuss our overall approach to the shipping sector and to discuss some of our current top picks. This full video is now available on YouTube, and I am sharing it here, along with updated commentary on top pick: Zim Integrated Shipping (ZIM) as a conversation starter. There is also an audio version for those who prefer that:
Late-April Update: 80.4% Average Return YTD
After about four months, the majority of our shipping positions have done very well. Our two shipping-focused model portfolios at Value Investor's Edge have returned 112.5% and 48.5% YTD compared to the Russell 2000 up just 17% and the S&P 500 (SPY) up just 12%. Moreover, these model portfolios have widely outperformed the average shipping stock returns (avg. shipping stock is up 37%), illustrating the importance of picking the best stocks in the industry.
Since I mentioned our YTD performance and folks often ask about "well what about in a bad year," during 2020, our models returned an average of -6.8%. During the previous strong year, in 2019, our models returned +71.6% on average. Shipping is definitely volatile, but we've found it to be incredibly lucrative over time at Value Investor's Edge.
Spotlight Pick: Zim Integrated Shipping
Fair Value Estimate: $50/Sh (39% Upside)
Zim Integrated Shipping Services is a specialized global shipping liner, which profits by shipping containerized cargoes around the world, particularly on niche routes that are less popular with the largest liners in the world such as Maersk, MSC, and COSCO. ZIM is the 10th largest shipping liner in the world (see full list here), and they are headquartered in Israel.
We bought ZIM at Value Investor's Edge between $11-$14 after their poorly marketed IPO and subsequent flop earlier this year and I submitted a public article when they traded at $14/sh. Seeking Alpha selected this article as a 'Top Idea,' and readers who have invested in ZIM have already more than doubled their money. I believe we're just getting started though, as analyst consensus still appears low on this name and we have seen a bevy of guidance increases from peers such as Maersk (OTCPK:AMKBY) and Matson (MATX). Just take a quick peak at the massive guidance revision from Maersk, where they raised EBIT from $5.3B midpoint to $10B midpoint (nearly 2x!) in just 2-3 months.
I expect we'll see similar increases in ZIM's guidance when they announce Q1-21 earnings in May. Big picture, ZIM is benefitting from the global surge in containership demand and their asset-light model allows them to quickly expand routes on customer request. This model will also enable them to scale back at low cost in a few years if the markets are less strong.
My earnings estimates are extremely preliminary for 2021, but I expect between $14 and $19 of EPS for this year alone based on current strength.
Clear Recovery Plays: What's Next?
As covered in January and reiterated in more recent updates, I believe 2021 offers investors a unique opportunity to invest in the shipping sector and continue to ride a recovery wave. While much of the easiest profits might appear to have been already made in the containership sector, companies still trade at very low valuations.
Additionally, I believe the momentum is just getting started in dry bulk and I am getting into more aggressive names as mentioned in the video. One of my aggressive favorites in dry bulk is Safe Bulkers (SB), which I believe could be a multi-bagger from these levels if rates continue to rise. We are currently enjoying the strongest BDI levels in over 11 years, with the potential for a longer-term run of cash flow due to the lack of new orders and surging demand for commodities as the world turns to infrastructure development.
What are your views on the market? Please share more below!
The Ultimate Shipping & Logistics Intel
Markets are offering unprecedented value investment opportunities and recovery trade setups, as fundamentals are improving and buyers are returning to the sector. Strong research is more important than ever to help select quality firms which can deliver consistent outperformance.
We've identified top-tier setups for the global recovery and have updated our model portfolios to maximize benefits from a post-COVID rotation. Our 2021 Speculative Model has already returned 112% YTD! We also offer lower-risk and income-focused coverage for those who are less aggressive.
Zero Obligation Two-Week Free Trial - Available until 30 April
This article was written by
Mintzmyer founded Value Investor's Edge, a top-ranked deep value research service in May 2015, with the goal of establishing a top-tier community of deep value investors and activists. Value Investor's Edge subscribers leverage exclusive in-depth analytic reports and community investment experience to discover disconnects in global shipping and a variety of other beaten down sectors.
As part of directing Value Investor's Edge, Mintzmyer works with a team of five analysts and data technicians to deliver quality research and analytics to over 500 members. He has interviewed numerous management teams at public maritime firms, and has worked with a multitude of investors. Mintzmyer's exclusive analysis has received frequent 'Top Idea,' 'Must Read,' and 'Small Cap Insight' awards at Seeking Alpha and he is commonly cited in industry news such as TradeWinds and Splash 24/7.
Pursuing a Doctorate in Public Policy (Intl Relations) from Harvard University. M.A. in Public Policy, with focus on International Security & Economic Policy from the University of Maryland. Distinguished Graduate of the United States Air Force Academy with a B.S. in Economics. Extensive background in financial analysis, equity research, accounting, portfolio management, and customized asset allocation through nearly a decade of formalized education, personal studies, and practical experience. Avid reader of business/investments and biographies.
Legal Disclaimer: Any related contributions to Seeking Alpha, or elsewhere on the web, are to be construed as personal opinion only and do NOT constitute investment advice. An investor should always conduct personal due diligence before initiating a position. Provided articles and comments should NEVER be construed as official business recommendations. In efforts to keep full transparency, related positions will be disclosed at the end of each article to the maximum extent practicable. The majority of trades are reported live on Twitter, but this cannot be guaranteed due to technical constraints.
My premium service is a research and opinion subscription. No personalized investment advice will ever be given. I am not registered as an investment adviser, nor do I have any plans to pursue this path. No statements should be construed as anything but opinion, and the liability of all investment decisions reside with the individual. Although I do my utmost to procure high quality information, investors should always do their own due diligence and fact check all research prior to making any investment decisions. Any direct engagements with readers should always be viewed as hypothetical examples or simple exchanges of opinion as nothing is ever classified as “advice” in any sense of the word.
Disclosure: I am/we are long ZIM, GNK, SB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.