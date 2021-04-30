Investing In Shipping In 2021

Photo by Abstract Aerial Art/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Our Approach to Shipping & Market Update

As noted in early January, I believed 2021 macro dynamics were set to reward shipping investors and traders. In my original report, I provided a high-level review of the shipping markets and relevant stocks during 2020 along with a transition to our overall 2021 market positioning.

In early-April, I shared a full-length webinar on Seeking Alpha, which further outlined the industry dynamics and included some favorites across the sectors. Last week, I sat down with Traders4ACause to discuss our overall approach to the shipping sector and to discuss some of our current top picks. This full video is now available on YouTube, and I am sharing it here, along with updated commentary on top pick: Zim Integrated Shipping (ZIM) as a conversation starter. There is also an audio version for those who prefer that:

Late-April Update: 80.4% Average Return YTD

After about four months, the majority of our shipping positions have done very well. Our two shipping-focused model portfolios at Value Investor's Edge have returned 112.5% and 48.5% YTD compared to the Russell 2000 up just 17% and the S&P 500 (SPY) up just 12%. Moreover, these model portfolios have widely outperformed the average shipping stock returns (avg. shipping stock is up 37%), illustrating the importance of picking the best stocks in the industry.

Since I mentioned our YTD performance and folks often ask about "well what about in a bad year," during 2020, our models returned an average of -6.8%. During the previous strong year, in 2019, our models returned +71.6% on average. Shipping is definitely volatile, but we've found it to be incredibly lucrative over time at Value Investor's Edge.

Spotlight Pick: Zim Integrated Shipping

Fair Value Estimate: $50/Sh (39% Upside)

Zim Integrated Shipping Services is a specialized global shipping liner, which profits by shipping containerized cargoes around the world, particularly on niche routes that are less popular with the largest liners in the world such as Maersk, MSC, and COSCO. ZIM is the 10th largest shipping liner in the world (see full list here), and they are headquartered in Israel.

We bought ZIM at Value Investor's Edge between $11-$14 after their poorly marketed IPO and subsequent flop earlier this year and I submitted a public article when they traded at $14/sh. Seeking Alpha selected this article as a 'Top Idea,' and readers who have invested in ZIM have already more than doubled their money. I believe we're just getting started though, as analyst consensus still appears low on this name and we have seen a bevy of guidance increases from peers such as Maersk (OTCPK:AMKBY) and Matson (MATX). Just take a quick peak at the massive guidance revision from Maersk, where they raised EBIT from $5.3B midpoint to $10B midpoint (nearly 2x!) in just 2-3 months.

I expect we'll see similar increases in ZIM's guidance when they announce Q1-21 earnings in May. Big picture, ZIM is benefitting from the global surge in containership demand and their asset-light model allows them to quickly expand routes on customer request. This model will also enable them to scale back at low cost in a few years if the markets are less strong.

My earnings estimates are extremely preliminary for 2021, but I expect between $14 and $19 of EPS for this year alone based on current strength.

Clear Recovery Plays: What's Next?

As covered in January and reiterated in more recent updates, I believe 2021 offers investors a unique opportunity to invest in the shipping sector and continue to ride a recovery wave. While much of the easiest profits might appear to have been already made in the containership sector, companies still trade at very low valuations.

Additionally, I believe the momentum is just getting started in dry bulk and I am getting into more aggressive names as mentioned in the video. One of my aggressive favorites in dry bulk is Safe Bulkers (SB), which I believe could be a multi-bagger from these levels if rates continue to rise. We are currently enjoying the strongest BDI levels in over 11 years, with the potential for a longer-term run of cash flow due to the lack of new orders and surging demand for commodities as the world turns to infrastructure development.

What are your views on the market? Please share more below!