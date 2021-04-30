Photo by filadendron/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) is a microcap/small-cap company that provides ID authentication services to four main groups; retailers, financial services (banks), age restricted products (restaurants, alcohol retailers, cannabis), and law enforcement agencies.

The company was on track to do well with reopenings in Q3 2020, but with another surge of COVID cases in Q4 2020 and new lockdown measures implemented to varying degrees across the U.S., Intellicheck didn't quite report the fourth quarter that the market was hoping for.

Data by YCharts

The stock price dropped from nearly $15 per share to well under $10 per share reaching lows of around $7.50 recently.

Business Model & Moat

Intellicheck charges a base fee plus a per scan fee for ID authentication to customers. The company's customers are generally retailers, financial service companies, or law enforcement that want to authenticate that an ID is real, and in some cases, go so far as to authenticate that the person presenting the ID is in fact who they're claiming to be.

While Intellicheck does have some products/services for online authentication, they are not the leader here. Intellicheck really shines in physical locations. When you go to open a bank account in person at a bank, the bank will attempt to verify your ID by scanning one's ID barcode. Or perhaps you want to get instant approval for a loyalty-branded credit card at a retailer. The retailer will scan one's driver's license to ensure it's the real deal.

Intellicheck's software then cross-references the barcode with their government database to ensure the barcode matches. Intellicheck's efficacy rate is greater than 99%. The competition meanwhile, can barely get it right 75% of the time. Over time, catching virtually every fake ID vs only 3 out of every 4 can ad up to significant savings for the customer through fraud prevention.

The secret here is Intellicheck's relationship with the AAMVA (American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators). This is the association for all DMVs (department of Motor Vehicles) in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. The AAMVA provides Intellicheck with access to the exact bar code data used in IDs, mostly Driver's licenses. Intellicheck is currently the only company with access to this data, and while it is a risk that AAMVA opens this data up to more companies, I find this extremely unlikely due to the extreme sensitivity of the data. Intellicheck has proven itself as a worthy administrator of this data, so I see no reason for the AAMV to open this to more companies any time soon.

Intellicheck's per scan fees have virtually zero incremental costs to Intellicheck and thus per scan revenue should flow almost entirely to the bottom line. The company earns gross margins of around 85-90%, although operating margins have only just begun to turn positive.

The company is at an inflection point right now. Growth post-covid should return to mid-double digits while operating leverage begins to come online. This combination of accelerating revenue growth coming out of COVID plus rapidly expanding margins is a great recipe for a higher stock price.

Intellicheck's TAM is much larger than the company is today. While it's hard to come up with precise figures, it is well known that various forms of ID fraud across retailers and financial services account for tens of billions of lost dollars per year. Intellicheck's January 2021 investor presentation places credit card fraud at $3.4 billion annually, card not present fraud at $103 billion (not annually), and non-receipted returns at $9.7 billion annually. Intellicheck's services offer an astronomical ROI to customers if it prevents even just a fraction of this fraud. At $10 million in revenue in 2020, they've not penetrated even a fraction of the TAM.

Forecasts & Valuation

Intellicheck today trades for a market cap of around $165 million. Analysts are estimating $22.7 million in revenue and $8.23 million in EBIT by FY2022. Intellicheck will have still barely scraped the surface of its TAM by this point, and the growth runway for mid double-digit percentage revenue growth should remain for another 5 more years at the minimum, possibly much longer. Thus, a very conservative 2022 EBIT multiple for a partly SaaS business with extremely high gross margins and tons of operating leverage would likely be around 40. 40 times $8.23M in EBIT works out to around $330M, or almost exactly 2 times today's market cap. I would expect this stock to trade at this multiple or higher at the end of 2022, so about 20 months from now. Using a CAGR calculator we can quickly see that a double in 20 months is an IRR of 51%. I don't care who you are, this is a fantastic return if it plays out.

Source: Thecalculatorsite CAGR Calculator

Personally, I think there is a strong chance that Intellicheck beats these estimates and trades at a substantially higher multiple, but there are some key risks investors should be aware of.

Risks

Intellicheck certainly has some risks. The first is their relationship with the AAMV/DMV. If this relationship is compromised in any way, or these agencies decide to increase the number of companies with access to various datasets, Intellicheck's competitive advantage could evaporate overnight. This is the single biggest risk to Intellicheck. Nonetheless, I find this to be a an unlikely tail risk, as this is highly sensitive information. The fewer organizations with access the better for security.

Another risk is that of more chip-based IDs rather than barcode-based IDs. This would again compromise Intellicheck's business substantially. Governments are notoriously slow though and doing this may would likely require a complete overhaul of various government agencies that issue IDs.

Conclusion

Intellicheck is a business with what is currently an impenetrable moat. The company is set for strong growth in revenue coming out of COVID as retail foot traffic increases, and should see strong leverage to the bottom line. Using analyst consensus estimates, I think there is a 50%+ IRR for shareholders, or about a 100% gain over the next 20 months.