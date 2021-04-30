ClearBridge Small Cap Growth Strategy Portfolio Manager Commentary Q1 2021

Apr. 30, 2021 10:15 AM ETCATM, POSH, IDEX, ALGM, PD, CDNA, SILK, CHX, ROLL, SEMR, MNTV, SHLS, HAYW, OLK, PEN, WAL, SGRY, FOXF, BJ, TRUP, FOLD, IRTC, BAND, HRTX, AMWL
ClearBridge Investments profile picture
ClearBridge Investments
1.37K Followers

Summary

  • ClearBridge is a leading global asset manager committed to active management. Research-based stock selection guides our investment approach, with our strategies reflecting the highest-conviction ideas of our portfolio managers.
  • An accelerating rotation into value stocks in the small cap universe and the negative impact of a rapidly steepening yield curve on high-growth businesses contributed to the Strategy’s modest underperformance.
  • We established seven new positions during the quarter, largely financed through trims or sells of existing holdings whose market values have risen meaningfully.
  • Beyond the near-term boost from present fiscal spending, tightening monetary conditions (due to higher interest rates) and eventual tax increases bear watching, as both are eventually contractionary and could cap equity returns until policy arcs are better defined.

View as PDF
PORTFOLIO MANAGER COMMENTARY
14

Source: ClearBridge Investments

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

ClearBridge Investments profile picture
ClearBridge Investments
1.37K Followers
ClearBridge is a leading global asset manager committed to active management. Research-based stock selection guides our investment approach, with our strategies reflecting the highest-conviction ideas of our portfolio managers. We convey these ideas to investors on a frequent basis through investment commentaries and thought leadership and look forward to sharing the latest insights from our white papers, blog posts as well as videos and podcasts.
Follow
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.