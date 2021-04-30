EOG Resources Keeps Growing
Summary
- Production growth is steady.
- This is a dividend aristocrat in the making. The payout has more than doubled over the last 5 years.
- The stock has lagged previous recoveries even though operations are fine.
- Wells pay back in less than a year with some of the lowest breakeven prices in the industry.
- This kind of company will be an acquisition candidate at the right price.
- This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Oil & Gas Value Research. Learn More »
EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) is a company that keeps growing production. Until the pandemic challenges hit, this stock was actually one of the few that more than held its own since 2016. Now that the stock is lagging somewhat, it may be time for investors to consider this industry leader before the market discovers that management has begun another cycle of significant cost cutting.
Source: Seeking Alpha Website April 29, 2021
This stock actually was one of very few stocks to surpass the 2015 peak before the effects of the coronavirus demand destruction hit. This time around the stock price recovery has been more sluggish as the market is far more wary about the future than was the case in past recoveries.
But EOG Resources should report earnings probably next week. Generally this company reports some of the stronger operating results in the industry. That should galvanize the price movement in the future.
Source: EOG Resources Fourth Quarter 2020, Earnings Press Release
In the meantime, the dividend growth continues. Note that in the years since the big oil price decline of 2015, this company had the finances to continue to increase the dividend. Not many can claim that they more than doubled the dividend over the last four years.
For those not quite at retirement, this stock may be a consideration because of that rapidly growing dividend. That kind of dividend growth will make your original investment earn quite a bit of money in the future. A fair amount of those earnings will end up in your pocket in the future with that type of dividend growth.
Source: EOG Resources Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call Slides
This company has unusually good acreage that allows for extremely good returns. Wells that pay back in 9 months mean that the company has its capital back and can use that same capital to drill a second well before the fiscal year is over. Therefore cash flow can grow extremely fast for this company when compared to many in the industry. That will support a rapid dividend growth in the future.
Source: EOG Resources Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call Slides
The combination of improving technology and good acreage leads to a very high production of oil in the first year. Many companies are happy to see 100,000 barrels of oil produced in the first year. EOG resources comfortably surpasses that expectation as shown above. As long as well completion techniques continue to improve, the graph above will likely become better in the future.
Most of the well produce natural gas liquids and natural gas as well. These products bring in incremental income to further improve the already above average oil production shown above.
Merger Possibilities
This company has a lot of characteristics that buyers want when they look for a company to acquire. Costs are below the industry average while profitability is consistently among the best in the industry. Buyers want a company that is a great deal and easy to integrate. This company fits that bill to a "T".
The one thing that buyers do not want is a lot of trouble and other things to fix. A company like this will go for management's price and probably at a premium when the time comes.
Source: EOG Resources Fourth Quarter 2020, Earnings Press Release
Finding and development costs are a big part of depreciation expense. Therefore it is essential that they be reduced to the minimum at a time like this. EOG Resources has clearly been working on reducing finding and development costs for some time. There are companies I follow that have reported depreciation as high as $20 BOE in the past. But the finding and development costs shown here allows for the low breakeven costs on wells shown previously.
Source: EOG Resources Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call Slides
EOG has one of the lowest breakeven points in the industry. Very few companies have a breakeven that is anything close to the number reported above. This makes maintaining the dividend far easier when things like the coronavirus demand destruction occur and the price of oil heads through the floor temporarily.
One of the things about low cost players is that they frequently have superior margins to the higher cost "leveraged to the price of oil" players. This fact usually undercuts the expected returns from the more leveraged players in the industry. The stronger performance from the low breakeven point also leads to a higher long term growth rate of the stock.
Finances
With the numbers shown above, it should not surprise anyone that EOG does not really need to borrow. The result is one of the cleanest balance sheets in the business.
Source: EOG Resources Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call Slides
Very few large companies have a lower percentage of debt in this industry than EOG Resources. The rapid cash flow build from fast payback wells negates the need to borrow. Therefore the company simply does not borrow.
Furthermore it can grow rapidly during times of relatively low pricing. That puts this company at an advantage of many in the industry.
Interest expense is often a competitive disadvantage. So this company increases its competitive advantage of the industry in general by keeping debt low. Management is in the position of being able to borrow to maintain the dividend during times of weak sales pricing. In fact with debt as low as it is here, management could maintain the dividend for several years by borrowing without much worry from lenders.
Nonetheless, management appears concerned after the events of the past few years. Oil prices crashed in 2008 and 2015. The economy had some severe challenges in 2008 and 2020. There was the OPEC pricing war and the coronavirus demand destruction. All of this appears to have led management to head towards a stronger balance sheet with less debt.
Summary
EOG Resources has always posted above average operational results with wells that currently breakeven under a year. The company breakeven point and the well breakeven point are the among the lowest in the industry.
That has led to the makings of a dividend aristocrat. The company is in a cyclical industry. So the payout ratio will likely remain low during the good times so that it can be sustained during the industry downturns. The very low debt speaks to the ability to loan money to sustain the dividend. However, management will likely not want to borrow money to pay the dividend. Should a dividend cut occur, then the outstanding financial strength would assure investors that the dividend would be very quickly restored during a recovery.
Financially strong companies like this one rarely get into serious financial trouble. Therefore this stock is likely to appeal to a wide variety of investors. As long as management continue to do what it has done in the past, then profit growth, stock appreciation, and dividend growth are sure to continue.
I analyze oil and gas companies like EOG Resources and related companies in my service, Oil & Gas Value Research, where I look for undervalued names in the oil and gas space. I break down everything you need to know about these companies -- the balance sheet, competitive position and development prospects. This article is an example of what I do. But for Oil & Gas Value Research members, they get it first and they get analysis on some companies that is not published on the free site. Interested? Sign up here for a free two-week trial.
This article was written by
Occassionally write articles for Rida Morwa''s High Dividend Opportunities https://seekingalpha.com/author/rida-morwa/research
Occassionally write articles on Tag Oil for the Panick High Yield Report
https://seekingalpha.com/account/research/subscribe?slug=richard-lejeune
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in EOG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications