Photo by GlobalStock/E+ via Getty Images

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) is a company that keeps growing production. Until the pandemic challenges hit, this stock was actually one of the few that more than held its own since 2016. Now that the stock is lagging somewhat, it may be time for investors to consider this industry leader before the market discovers that management has begun another cycle of significant cost cutting.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website April 29, 2021

This stock actually was one of very few stocks to surpass the 2015 peak before the effects of the coronavirus demand destruction hit. This time around the stock price recovery has been more sluggish as the market is far more wary about the future than was the case in past recoveries.

But EOG Resources should report earnings probably next week. Generally this company reports some of the stronger operating results in the industry. That should galvanize the price movement in the future.

Source: EOG Resources Fourth Quarter 2020, Earnings Press Release

In the meantime, the dividend growth continues. Note that in the years since the big oil price decline of 2015, this company had the finances to continue to increase the dividend. Not many can claim that they more than doubled the dividend over the last four years.

For those not quite at retirement, this stock may be a consideration because of that rapidly growing dividend. That kind of dividend growth will make your original investment earn quite a bit of money in the future. A fair amount of those earnings will end up in your pocket in the future with that type of dividend growth.

Source: EOG Resources Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call Slides

This company has unusually good acreage that allows for extremely good returns. Wells that pay back in 9 months mean that the company has its capital back and can use that same capital to drill a second well before the fiscal year is over. Therefore cash flow can grow extremely fast for this company when compared to many in the industry. That will support a rapid dividend growth in the future.

Source: EOG Resources Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call Slides

The combination of improving technology and good acreage leads to a very high production of oil in the first year. Many companies are happy to see 100,000 barrels of oil produced in the first year. EOG resources comfortably surpasses that expectation as shown above. As long as well completion techniques continue to improve, the graph above will likely become better in the future.

Most of the well produce natural gas liquids and natural gas as well. These products bring in incremental income to further improve the already above average oil production shown above.

Merger Possibilities

This company has a lot of characteristics that buyers want when they look for a company to acquire. Costs are below the industry average while profitability is consistently among the best in the industry. Buyers want a company that is a great deal and easy to integrate. This company fits that bill to a "T".

The one thing that buyers do not want is a lot of trouble and other things to fix. A company like this will go for management's price and probably at a premium when the time comes.

Source: EOG Resources Fourth Quarter 2020, Earnings Press Release

Finding and development costs are a big part of depreciation expense. Therefore it is essential that they be reduced to the minimum at a time like this. EOG Resources has clearly been working on reducing finding and development costs for some time. There are companies I follow that have reported depreciation as high as $20 BOE in the past. But the finding and development costs shown here allows for the low breakeven costs on wells shown previously.

Source: EOG Resources Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call Slides

EOG has one of the lowest breakeven points in the industry. Very few companies have a breakeven that is anything close to the number reported above. This makes maintaining the dividend far easier when things like the coronavirus demand destruction occur and the price of oil heads through the floor temporarily.

One of the things about low cost players is that they frequently have superior margins to the higher cost "leveraged to the price of oil" players. This fact usually undercuts the expected returns from the more leveraged players in the industry. The stronger performance from the low breakeven point also leads to a higher long term growth rate of the stock.

Finances

With the numbers shown above, it should not surprise anyone that EOG does not really need to borrow. The result is one of the cleanest balance sheets in the business.

Source: EOG Resources Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call Slides

Very few large companies have a lower percentage of debt in this industry than EOG Resources. The rapid cash flow build from fast payback wells negates the need to borrow. Therefore the company simply does not borrow.

Furthermore it can grow rapidly during times of relatively low pricing. That puts this company at an advantage of many in the industry.

Interest expense is often a competitive disadvantage. So this company increases its competitive advantage of the industry in general by keeping debt low. Management is in the position of being able to borrow to maintain the dividend during times of weak sales pricing. In fact with debt as low as it is here, management could maintain the dividend for several years by borrowing without much worry from lenders.

Nonetheless, management appears concerned after the events of the past few years. Oil prices crashed in 2008 and 2015. The economy had some severe challenges in 2008 and 2020. There was the OPEC pricing war and the coronavirus demand destruction. All of this appears to have led management to head towards a stronger balance sheet with less debt.

Summary

EOG Resources has always posted above average operational results with wells that currently breakeven under a year. The company breakeven point and the well breakeven point are the among the lowest in the industry.

That has led to the makings of a dividend aristocrat. The company is in a cyclical industry. So the payout ratio will likely remain low during the good times so that it can be sustained during the industry downturns. The very low debt speaks to the ability to loan money to sustain the dividend. However, management will likely not want to borrow money to pay the dividend. Should a dividend cut occur, then the outstanding financial strength would assure investors that the dividend would be very quickly restored during a recovery.

Financially strong companies like this one rarely get into serious financial trouble. Therefore this stock is likely to appeal to a wide variety of investors. As long as management continue to do what it has done in the past, then profit growth, stock appreciation, and dividend growth are sure to continue.