Putting Your Idle Cash To Work: Generating Yield

Photo by svetikd/E+ via Getty Images

Co-produced with Treading Softly

Ever find that you have excess cash lying around that's doing nothing for you? We all have to have an "emergency fund," but outside of that, idle cash is largely the result of missed opportunities.

I have previously mentioned a childhood favorite commercial of mine where a very well-dressed man was throwing $100 bills into a fireplace to keep it burning brightly and the accompanying slogan was, "If you don't have money to burn, you're doing it wrong."

It was obviously designed to be poignant. It has stayed with me to this day, so maybe it was effective too. I don't like to burn my money on wasteful spending. I also do not want to spend my precious time earning money only to have it sitting around doing nothing. Money not put to work is money wasted, missing opportunities for a better use.

Today I want to touch on three ways to get almost guaranteed returns from this idle cash. Yes, I say almost guaranteed because nothing is without some degree of risk.

Paying Down Debt

This is the most obvious way to get solid returns quickly. It's also the most often neglected as it's not as exciting or sexy to pay down debt as it is to have a massive savings account.

Debt and debt servicing costs are the antithesis of income and value. Your net worth is the value of your assets minus the value of your debt. They cancel each other out. Likewise, your net income is your total income minus the cost to service your debt.

What, an easy 18% guaranteed return? Don't look to the stock market if you're sitting on that Macy's credit card balance. By eliminating that, you're getting as much benefit now as you would from earning an 18% yield.

Cut the debt. Win the income. Every dollar saved from needless interest payments is a dollar earned for future investments or daily life.

High Yield and High Yield-to-Call Baby Bonds And Bonds

I like to put cash to work in high yield and high yield-to-call baby bonds and bonds. This is particularly easy to do with baby bonds as they come in smaller increments, usually $25, are more liquid in trading, and have a higher yield. When a baby bond offers both a high yield and high YTC, it presents a great opportunity. As such, you can often buy a few bonds and hold for the short maturity window and get a good yield during that time.

"Yield to call" is the annualized yield you would receive from buying the baby bond and having it redeemed at the call date instead of the maturation date. The company issuing the bond has a window of time to redeem a bond or baby bond early. This "call date" officially starts this window.

When the baby bond matures it pays its par value plus any unpaid interest at the time. This fact helps keep its price locked in a tight range right near its par value, rising and dipping slightly near ex-div dates. Knowing this, you risk very little in terms of your capital but still out-earn your local savings account.

Take Global Ship Lease, Inc. 8.00% Senior Notes Due 12/31/2024 (GSLD) which currently yields 7.8% and also a YTC of 7.7%. Both of these yields are excellent for a bond paying interest reliably, making GSLD a solid contender for any income investor's portfolio.

"Busted" Convertibles

When you hear the term "busted convertible", you may think of a derelict Corvette sitting on the side of a road.

"Man, that sweet ride is broken down and busted! What a shame!"

I love one type of busted convertible though. Busted convertible preferred securities. In my garage, I have three busted convertible preferred stocks parked and throwing off excellent income. What are they?

RLJ Lodging Trust, $1.95 Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares (RLJ.PA) which currently yields 6.9%. RPT Realty, 7.25% Series D Cumulative Convertible Perpetual Preferred Shares (RPT.PD) which currently yields 6.4%. Crestwood Equity Partners LP, 9.25% Preferred Partnership Units (CEQP.PR) which yields 9.3%.

Note: CEQP.PR issues a K-1 at tax time and distributions are historically issued as 100% UBTI

Busted convertibles are preferred stocks that cannot be called and do not mature at a specific time. Often, they are orphans from prior companies that moved over during a merger or buyout. RLJ.PA is such a preferred. It's the result of a buyout that caused this little preferred to join RLJ Lodging Trust's (RLJ) debt profile.

CEQP.PR became busted when Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP) did a 1 for 10 stock split, making CEQP.PR's forced conversion ratio ten times higher, effectively busting the preferred stock's convertible nature.

RPT.PD is a convertible preferred stock with no call price or call date. Converting RPT-D into RPT Realty (RPT) common shares is not profitable at the moment, and probably won't be for many years. For its issuing company RPT Realty to force conversion of RPT.PD into common stock, RPT common would have to trade at $18.73. With RPT currently trading at $12.60, that's quite a ways from happening. But if RPT common ever reaches that price, RPT.PD holders will convert and make a huge profit on preferred stock.

These three preferreds can be purchased to enjoy decades of income at the same time as allowing hard-earned capital to generate strong income instead of sitting idly by.

Conclusion

A long time ago, I was helping a friend clean out his great grandfather's effects. He had lived through the Great Depression and lived very frugally for many years. He also did not trust banks or other financial institutions. His garage was filled with old car parts, unused engines, and toolboxes. All day, we were organizing and categorizing what we found for record keeping.

When we got to one engine, we noticed its pistons were not correctly positioned in the cylinders. We were able to easily move the pistons only to find thousands of dollars in tightly wrapped bundles, shoved in each cylinder. In the end, hidden throughout that garage we found a massive amount of cash just sitting there, for what he had felt was safekeeping.

I can only imagine if he had carefully invested those funds instead into income-generating securities how much more he may have had to pass on to his family, or how much easier his life may have been financially. I will never know though, since he just kept it hidden throughout that garage. The Great Depression left a large impression on how cash was used, and on his trust in banks. He was left with none.

You may have idle cash, outside of your emergency fund, looking to be put to work. I strongly suggest doing so by reducing your debt, buying high yield and high yield to call baby bonds, and buying "busted" convertibles.

This way every one of your hard-earned dollars is put to work, making your retirement better than ever.