RiverPark Large Growth Fund Q1 2021 Performance Summary
Summary
- RiverPark seeks to make investments in securities of large capitalization companies, which it defines as those in excess of $5 billion. RiverPark invests in what it believes are exciting growth businesses with significant long term growth potential, but patiently waits for opportunities to purchase these companies at what it believes are attractive prices.
- The Fund returned 2.5% for the quarter, led by solid gains from alternative investment managers Blackstone and KKR, internet service providers Alphabet and Twitter, and discount broker Charles Schwab.
- Top detractors this period include cloud communication service provider RingCentral, Apple, robotic surgery pioneer Intuitive Surgical, and software companies Autodesk and ServiceNow.
