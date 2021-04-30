Photo by Anna Bliokh/E+ via Getty Images

I've long kept an eye on the Canadian Utility Fortis (NYSE:FTS). Utilities are amongst my favorite stocks to invest in for their stable returns and overall appealing assets, and usually well-managed business models.

However, it doesn't change the fact that if we invest in a utility, we want to do so at the right valuation that offers a conservative, annual upside over 8-9%.

In this article, I'll show you why we can't do that today.

Fortis - What does the company do?

Fortis is a business found in 1987 and is a diversified electric utility holding company. What this means is that it owns a portfolio of regulated utilities across North America, with Newfoundland Power being the original subsidiary of the company. Since that time, the company has expanded to include:

FortisBC

FortisAlberta Inc

Central Hudson Gas & Electric

Tucson Electric Power and UniSource Energy Services

Newfoundland Power

Maritime Electric

FortisOntario

Caribbean Utilities

FortisTCI

Belize Electricity Limited

ITC Transmission

In some of the company's markets, the company has as much as 90% market share through its portfolio companies.

As you can see, the company is mostly transmission/distribution-based, nearly entirely regulated, has little more than 9,000 employees, and has averaged a very impressive 13% 20-year CAGR, which should be enough to put this company on every conservative dividend investors watch list.

Its current set of focus points include focus on further growth, working with its already-strong ESG profile, and working to further grow the dividend while providing safe, reliable electricity services with low injury rates, low outages, and reducing its carbon emissions by 75% in 15 years.

Given that almost all of Fortis' income is protected by regulatory mechanisms, its to be expected that the company saw little to no impact from COVID-19, at least insofar as overall income went. Even at the non-regulated utilities however, sales were only up 1%, meaning the overall impact for this company was extremely low indeed.

The change in sales was also the change in revenues, up 1% for the FY20 YoY.

Fortis is a low-risk investment, where I over the past week or two have written mainly about high-risk investments. The company's 5-year CapEx plan includes around $19.6B in investments, and this is split across the following areas and projects.

The company's largest utilities are also the targets for most of this CapEx, meaning ITC, FortisBC and UNS Energy, seeing investments in infrastructure, reliability, capacity and security as well as automated metering and transition infrastructure (renewables).

The rate base growth, which is crucial in a company like this, is expected to grow by about 6-6.5% CAGR, with much growth coming out of Central Hudson, and the company guides for its ever-important dividend with a 47 year consecutive tradition to grow at around 6% until 2025.

The company has really no issues with debt or credit. It's A-rated by S&P and Baa3 by Moody's, with the aforementioned $20B in CapEx not even coming 40% from debt, but 33%, with 61% funding from CFO. The company has over $4.3B unutilized on its current credit facilities and did not need to tap them during the entire COVID-19 crisis.

Despite having Caribbean operations, the company doesn't have a significant sort of unfavorable FX exposure - most are either CAD or USD, and the company uses rate forward contracts to hedge some of its FX risks.

All in all, Fortis is an extremely well-run business, with a seeming overall low-risk growth profile. You're looking at a utilities holding company active in multiple areas and through multiple portfolio companies. None of the portfolio companies are in any sort of dire straits, and while the future calls for significant investments for many of the larger portfolio holdings, none of these can really be characterized as risky or uncertain given the regulated and established nature of the company's operations.

Fortis, as I see it, is as safe as one of the European majors I typically invest in, and safer than some here. I do want to point out that there is always climate- and weather-related risks to owning companies with exposure in areas such as the Caribbean, but even in Fortis, these are very limited (and there are weather risks even to mainland companies - even companies in Europe. These are simply part of life).

Overall, finding risks in the company's overall fundamentals is a futile task. I would be nitpicking. Anyone who has ever bought a regulated utility should know the sort of risks seen by regulation, as well as the benefits of such a model.

You're investing in extremely safe, but low-growth income by a solid company.

Let's look closer at recent results.

Fortis - How has the company been doing?

During 2020, the company managed a record capital investment of $4.2B despite the pandemic, an 8% rate base growth, and concluded what the company considers key regulatory proceedings guaranteeing future income. Fortis has 3.3M customers, and most of these accounts and geographies are regulated. However, even the non-regulated ones saw interesting growth here.

(Source: Fortis)

In terms of actual results, the company managed 7% adjusted EPS growth and a $0.02 per share growth in adj. EPS. Adjustments for these results did exist for the year. While the company didn't tap the credit market to any significant degree beyond issuing new long-term debt, they did issue shares in late 2019, had some impacts by COVID-19, a delay in a rate case, which impacted EPS negatively.

On the flip side, Fortis saw positive effects from the rate base growth of 7-8%, as well as positive weather effects from Arizona and Belize. EPS aw the following drivers and bridge.

(Source: Fortis)

The company has 4 major regulatory proceedings ongoing, with the latest decided rate case resulting in an RoE of 9.15% for the company, compared to the 9.75% RoE of the 2017 settlement. For the other 4 cases, decisions are expected between 2021-2022.

Any overarching concerns for the company at this stage?

No, not as I see it. At a $0.05/share COVID-19 impact, the company is one of the least impacted businesses I've written about for the past year. The company doesn't have any plans to significantly change its 99%+ regulated makeup. Perhaps the most major risk that we see is the new political administration in the US and how that may impact FERC policy (FERC being the US regulator). The new administration means new commissioners at FERC, and these are focused on reducing greenhouse gases and increasing electrification. The company sees a continued need for expanding renewables, and one potential possibility is an increase in the transition from coal to renewables for the company. The company sees the Democratic-led FERC as a good thing.

The company also guides for a continued payout ratio of 65-75% of EPS.

Let's look at valuation.

Fortis - What is the valuation?

You're right in viewing that everything said up until now would have been extremely positive. It is. The company has seen very little overall impact from COVID-19, and its an excellently-run utility with some real advantages going forward.

That's unfortunately also where the challenges start materializing. Because of how well the company handles things, even the pandemic didn't see any material share price impact that pushed the company's valuation below its historical premium of 18.9X P/E. In fact, on a historical basis, the company saw more impact in 2017-2018 when it traded at around 16X P/E than COVID-19 did. And since the drop induced by the pandemic, the company has appreciated back up to an average weighted valuation of 21.22X P/E, which even on a peer basis is extremely expensive for a utility, when you consider that you're getting E.ON (OTCPK:EONGY) at less than 16X P/E even at a price of 12.28, and was below 15X P/E less than a month ago.

(Source: F.A.S.T graphs)

The unfortunate fact is that FTS very accurately reflects the safety and excellent trends of its overall historical growth, and the valuation is higher than it has mostly been historically with an inverse P/E (earnings yield) of 4.71%. I like to see this above 7-8%, and preferably above 9%.

The yield at this stage is around 3.6%, which is also far lower than peers. We find advantages here that other peers don't have. For one, analysts have a 100%, 10%-MoE adjusted accuracy rating. The company hits it targets and analysts aren't wrong.

However, when we start forecasting returns based off of this valuation, we run into issues. Any returns forecasted to its historical premium of 18-19X give us annual RoR of 4-6%. This is too low.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

The company's historical returns of around 13% CAGR on a 20-year basis are only possible in two scenarios. Either we need higher EPS growth, which seems very unlikely, or we need a lower valuation, which is equally unlikely at this stage. Forecasting the company at a P/E of 18.5X results in a growth rate of around 8-10%, which would be acceptable and even good. At that valuation, I myself would consider buying Fortis here. However, therein lies the difference between a $55.8 share price and a $48-$50/share price.

So, in the end, this particular valuation case is as easy as describing the company as "qualitative" and "safe". It is those things, as I see it, but I can't invest in a company with this sort of limited overall upside as it wouldn't meet my portfolio criteria.

It might meet yours, but I caution you before placing your capital at around 5-6% annual growth.

Analyst estimates give us the following targets.

(Source: S&P Global, Google Sheets)

The implication of a 5% undervaluation here is that the company's growth rate is considered acceptable by the consensus of analysts given the overall conservative nature of Fortis. I don't deny this nature, nor do I deny that investors could, and likely will make 4-6% annual rates of return of a 4-year basis investing in this company.

However, for me, this isn't enough.

I wouldn't touch Fortis above $50/share, and it's a "HOLD" for me here.

Thesis

This article is a relatively short and concise one, but Fortis requires no great delving at this stage. It's an A-quality company with an excellent portfolio of required services which are likely needed for the next 50-100 years at the very least. It makes for a superb investment - at the right price.

Remember the list.

My five points for investing are:

This company is overall qualitative. This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run. This company pays a well-covered dividend. This company is currently cheap. This company has realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

Fortis easily checks boxes 1-3 and 5, as I believe it does have a realistic upside. It's just not an upside that's high enough. It also clearly fails #4. Failing #4 and #5 is the most common issues for the businesses and investments I write about, and it's a clear characteristic of the market situation we're currently in, but that doesn't make it any less crucial.

Very conservative investors might want to overlook the point and invest anyway, if only to put capital away at any sort of growth rate - but for those of us with different portfolio requirements, this is a no-go at this point.

Even the company itself doesn't believe itself to grow at higher rates than forecasted, and for the annual dividend to grow more than 6% per year. That means that the growth rates we can expect from the company, they're pretty much going to materialize as forecasted here - that's how I see it at least.

That makes Fortis a continued "HOLD" here.

Suggestions? I would say look at utility peers with lower valuation and see if they meet your investment targets.

Thank you for reading.