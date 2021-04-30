Photo by 101cats/E+ via Getty Images

When the markets are a bit choppy, the hunt for yield is on. One of the first places I look for quality yield is the pipeline industry. One of the better options in Keyera (OTCPK:KEYUF). Keyera is built for long term success thanks to their strong Natural Gas and LNG infrastructure. Mix that in with a 7% yield and an industry that is set to rebound well and you have a recipe for success.

All numbers used are in $CDN unless otherwise stated.

What's Driving Keyera?

For those that don't know, Keyera is a midstream player in the Natural Gas and LNG game. The company's stock came under unjustified attack in the covid crash in March as commodity prices were hit. Keyera does generally follow commodity prices in terms of ebbs and flows, but there is long-term potential here as the world shifts to cleaner energy.

Looking below, we can get a grasp of what some are expecting over the next 20 years. While Natural Gas isn't the largest expected gainer, it is not going anywhere. Renewables seem to grab all the headlines, but the bulk of the market will still belong to oil and gas over the next 20 years without much competition. Keyera will have full pipelines for decades to come without concern.

Let's say that in a crazy world that Hydrogen becomes the dominant source, well the good news is that Natural Gas pipelines can ship 5-10% Hydrogen blends with almost no modification. What this means is that this infrastructure could be the future in a sense of getting hydrogen around in a cheaper and more efficient manner than upgrading the power grid. It's important to keep in mind that these oil and gas companies are aware of the changing environment and are taking steps to do their part as shown below.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Moving more towards the coming year, the company said they were expecting to see growth capital around $400-$450 million. The large majority of this going towards the KAPS system. Construction on this project is going to go from this year through 2023 in which is expected to be in service. KAPS is going to Provides secure, long-term cash flow with 75% take-or-pay and creates a new platform for growth. Based on the current plans, KAPS will consist of a 16" condensate pipeline and a 12" NGL mix line. With 75% take-or-pay, this will help create sustainable cash flow which in turn helps the company maintain its fantastic dividend as well as continue to invest in new projects. This helps tackle one of the companies' goals of increasing the level of long-term take-or-pay contracts with strong counterparties.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Speaking of take-or-pay, let's dive into the balance sheet a little bit. Looking below, we can see the company has a goal of more than 75% of the margin contribution coming from fee-for-service. KAPS should help push the company over that mark, but they would like to be there well before that is online. One of the large concerns with energy-related companies is often the debt. All this equipment and pipe isn't cheap. As of year-end, Keyera's Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA was sitting at 2.9x, which is still within their targeted range of 2.5x-3.0x. In 2020, EBITDA was down only 7% compared to the prior year and distributable cash flow for the year came in at $718 million, which was a new record. Becasue of these strong results, there is not going to be any need to allocate capital to debt repayment as per the company. This shows that they are comfortable in their current situation. Part of this is due to the minimal long-term debt that matures over the next five years as outlined below. Only about 15% of the total debt is due over the next five years.

(Source: Company Presentation)

There is a chance the company is forced to head back to the bank to get more money over the next year depending on how well the industry recovers over the next few months. But the company believes so long as they remain within the parameters mentioned, that their credit rating won't be harmed and they will be in a good spot long term.

How's The Dividend?

I'm sure the main reason that many of you are holding this stock, is the yield. In choppy markets like the ones we are in, yield is often desired as it is guaranteed income. As of today, it is showing at 7% on my screen, which is pretty darn good. Looking below, we can see that the company has a solid history of increasing the dividend year-over-year, even in the midst of a global pandemic. Although the increases could slow, they will still exist and the yield will remain strong.

(Source: TIKR.com)

The big concern with yields this high is safety. I mean look at the EPS of $0.28 for 2020. There is no way this dividend could be safe, let alone increase!! Well, there is. That's thanks to free cash flow. Something to always keep in mind when looking at pipeline stocks like Keyera is that net income is somewhat irrelevant due to the depreciation of assets. This drags on net income overall and makes things look worse than they are. These companies like to calculate the payout ratio using Distributable Cash Flow. Keyera targets about a 50-70% payout ratio, and they closed out the year with a 59% payout ratio, which is just fine. Looking below, we can see a really good breakdown of what it looks like and has looked like over time.

(Source: Company Presentation)

If you are ever wondering how big the dividend increase will be, take a look at what's coming down the pie as far as DCF is concerned. The company has said that they are going to focus on growing DCF and that the dividend will increase as that happens. The issue here is that the industry needs to really recover for this to happen. DCF growth looks to be very little, possibly even negative over the next year which means the increase could be quite small, as alluded to earlier. The good news is that the payout ratio generally still allows which leaves some room for the industry to figure its self out here. In short, I do believe the industry will recover and the dividend will be fine long term.

What Are The Risks?

The big risk here is that the industry does not recover. That would have daily drastic impacts on the stock and more importantly the dividend. One of the reasons that Keyera's share price has been hit so hard over the last year is due to counterparty risk. In a tough pricing environment, they are going to get hammered by volumetric fluctuations as producers struggle with low commodity prices. If you are not a believer in the longevity of the industry, then you should steer clear. But, I do think the industry will recover and do fairly well over the next handful of years. This is why I am bullish on Keyera.

What Does The Price Say?

Due to volume, all charts and prices talked about will be the Canadian ticker KEY.TO.

One of the best parts about Keyera is that the stock remains undervalued at current levels. Looking below, we can see based on the fair value which takes into account 10-year forward levered cash flows, that there is about 30% worth of capital gains to be had. Now, while I do think the stock gets back to the $36 level, there is going to be some growing pains along the way. The stock is on a bit of a heater right now after five straight green days. That can't go on forever, unfortunately.

(Source: Simplywall.st)

Let's start with key support. The 50-day moving average has been a pretty solid "add" indicator. It got a little interesting last week there, but the stock has rebounded very strongly off those lows. Looking below we can get a general idea of just how good of an indicator it has been. It's not perfect, and not many indicators are, but if you're looking for risk-reward, adding anytime the stock gets near the 50-day moving average is a good bet.

(Source: TC2000.com)

As far as short-term price targets go, this stock is eyeing up $30. Looking below we can see that this has been a key level for the stock over the last few years. There is also still a gap that needs to be filled from the covid crash a year ago. I do expect to bounce back off the $30 level when the stock does get there, but I do think we will see Keyera over $30 by year's end without issue.

(Source: TC2000.com)

If you have followed my work, you know I don't love "trend lines" but there is one here that can't be ignored in the short term. Looking below we can see that the "peaks" if you will have been increasing for the most part. This is known as higher high's and is very bullish. We need to continue to see this trend held, or broken. A lower high could be a sign of some short-term weakness, but given that we just broke through the previous high, the stock looks very healthy to make that run at $30.

(Source: TC2000.com)

In summary, it is kind of in no man's land right now. It looks like we are due for a red day here and a bit of a dip before really making a run at $30. This is not a stock you buy for the short-term capital gains though. The real benefit here is the dividend.

Wrap-Up

As you can see, there is a lot to like about what Keyera has to offer. The stock has rebounded incredibly well off the lows from a year ago and looks set to make a run at $30 shortly. The industry as a whole has recovered fairly well, but there is still work to be done and Keyera will be a beneficiary of that work all while paying a 7% dividend. I am bullish on Keyera in the current environment and I think the stock will see some appreciation over the course of the rest of the year. Stay safe out there!