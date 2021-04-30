Photo by D Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

After several years of revenue growth slowing down, Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) is suddenly seeing a lot of momentum at the top and in its core metrics. With Q1-21 beating estimates on both lines, and showing strong subscriber growth as well as a significant expansion of its image and footage banks, it's time to evaluate a possible bullish thesis for the company.

Thesis: The biggest component of my bullish thesis for SSTK is that top-line growth cascades to much higher margin expansions at the bottom, and investing now will mean capturing that growth in profitability while revenues are on the rise.

Growth at the Top

Strong top-line growth was seen in the first quarter of FY-21, and the company has now raised its full-year guidance as well. Revenue came in at $183.3 million for a YoY growth rate of nearly 14%, largely driven by the 19% growth rate in eCommerce and, to a lesser degree, the Enterprise segment (5% YoY increase.)

With the entire business world undergoing a digital transformation on a mass scale, businesses need to strengthen their online presence with rich visual media and assets, and Shutterstock's collection is perfectly positioned to address that need. In reality, however, this is not a segment that's only been growing since the pandemic. Here's a chart from a study nearly three years ago that shows how important visual content is to a business's communication channels with its customers.

Source: AgilityPR

And what these companies are looking for is exactly what Shutterstock is offering. It gets even more appealing when you look at the width of their offerings - images, video footage, music, templates, tools, and the newly launched 3D models, which Shutterstock CEO Stan Pavlovsky says, "is performing above our expectations and offers tremendous untapped future growth opportunities."

I believe Shutterstock's growth story has just begun, and evidence of that comes from the two previous quarters, when revenues grew by 4% (Q3-20) and 9% (Q4-20), respectively, on a YoY basis. The current rate of 14% indicates that the momentum is building up, and we should continue to see strong YoY growth at the top for the foreseeable future.

As a result of this momentum, the company has been able to guide higher for FY-21, giving a revenue guidance range of $720 million to $730 million against the earlier $708 million to $722 million. The growth rate is still in the single digits (8% to 9.5% for FY-21); and in absolute terms, it's $53 to $63 million to the top. While this may not seem like a lot, the cascade effect on the bottom line can't be ignored.

Profitability

Shutterstock has also become operationally more efficient over the quarter. Q1-21 gross profit came in at $121.5 million for a margin of 66.3%. Coupled with slightly lower sales and marketing costs and product development expenses, it has allowed the company to post an EBIT figure of $38 million against the prior year's figure of $5.8 million, an increase of more than six-fold.

As we see more top-line growth, the positive impact on profitability will be disproportionately greater. This is a typical scenario with small-cap to small mid-cap companies in certain segments. Additional revenue growth doesn't require proportionately higher overheads, leading to a bigger positive impact on the bottom line. We saw this with Shutterstock in its 2020 Annual Report. A top-line increase of just 2.5% over the prior year yielded a net income increase of 257%.

Source: Shutterstock FY-20 10-K Filing

Of course, this assumes that management finds greater efficiencies to control Opex and also assumes economies-of-scale benefits at the gross margin level, but the disproportionate relationship between top-line growth and bottom-line profitability is obvious. That's why it's so hard for analysts to peg estimates accurately, which typically results in EPS beats by a wide margin. If you look at the surprises for the past four quarters, you'll see that revenue estimates were far closer to actuals than earnings estimates.

Source: Seeking Alpha

I believe Shutterstock has found these efficiencies and benefits over the past three quarters and is now ready to move into a new phase of growth - at the top and at the bottom.

Asset Base Growth

For a business like Shutterstock's, expanding its core digital asset base is an imperative part of the growth narrative. On that front as well, the company has done extremely well. It now has over 307 million stock images and over 21 million video footage clips, growing both asset types in double-digit percentages. In addition, its core offerings are complemented by music, an editorial section, templates, and TurboSquid.

The growth of 3D will be rapid because marketers and communicators are constantly looking for new ways to engage their audiences. From a recent article on Hapticmedia,

3D Modelling, otherwise known as Product Visualization or product rendering, is a technology that renders a realistic visualisation of a product or architecture. It provides avenues for business to display their products through a 3D viewer on their websites in a manner that customers can see from 360 degree all attributes of the product clearly including textures, sizes, colors and many more.

The article refers to using 3D for eCommerce and online sales, but Shutterstock's TurboSquid platform addresses that need at a much deeper level, providing customers access to stock 3D models that they can use to engage any type of audience.

I believe this represents a very strong long-term upside for Shutterstock that is only in the early stages of being realized. This is definitely a space to watch in the coming years.

Valuation

So, is the stock expensive relative to its forward revenues and profitability growth prospects? The market definitely thinks so. The price to adjusted forward earnings multiple is over 30 against the sector median of under 20, indicating that the stock is indeed expensive on a relative basis. However, SSTK currently has a non-GAAP forward PEG of 1.18 against the sector median of 1.64, which represents a near-30% discount to its peers and indicates that the market isn't expecting aggressive growth.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Moreover, although relative valuation metrics show that the stock is expensive compared to its peer companies, when you look at historical data, we're looking at current levels that are very close to the lowest absolute valuation that the stock has seen in quite a while.

Finally, to continue the point about profitability being disproportionate to growth, we see validation from the fact that Shutterstock's margins are well above their respective sector medians.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Investor's Angle

The way I see it, deciding to invest in SSTK depends on how sustainable top-line growth is. We already know that once there's consistent growth at the top, the bottom-line will expand in a disproportionate manner. As for consistency at the top, the company has proven over the past three quarters that it can compete in a very tough environment. In fact, I'd go so far as to say that the tough environment itself has been instrumental in invigorating a growth engine that was largely on the decline for the past decade.

Source: TIKR

Based on the analysis above, I think it's time investors took a long, hard look at SSTK once again as a potentially lucrative addition to their portfolios.