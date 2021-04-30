Photo by Svetlana Sarapultseva/iStock via Getty Images

We wrote about Franklin Resources (NYSE:NYSE:BEN) back in March when we stated that we believed the dividend remained strong despite the fall-off in growth metrics. Things are going as expected with respect to BEN at present. We cited in that very article the MACD crossover (Buy signal) on the long-term chart which we see below. Shares have followed suit and are now trading north of $30 per share which means they have returned roughly a 11.3% gain over the past nine weeks. We believe there's more to come in this move with shareholders also to be rewarded from the generous dividend yield on offer (3.76%).

The dividend is really the story behind this company, and not just the attractive payout, but also how management has rewarded shareholders through consistent buybacks. There essentially are four ways a company can use its earnings. BEN decided a long time ago to use a sizable percentage of its money to buy back its own stock as well as pay its shareholders a growing dividend. These first two ways bring a lot of clarity to the investment because shareholders know what they receive up front. Also, a company can invest its money back into its business to try and grow profits. BEN did this recently with the Legg Mason acquisition and fruit already is starting to appear here. The recent first quarter (being the first quarter where numbers of both companies can be essentially combined) reported record levels of AUM to the tune of close to $1.5 trillion (6% increase).

The fourth option with respect to how a company can use its capital comes down to company leadership and this is where many companies run themselves into the ground. We state this because many times when the going is good, far too much capital is spent on things which do not grow sales and earnings (director salaries, excessive performance bonuses, etc).

With respect to Franklin, although share price performance was very poor between 2015 and early 2020, nobody can state that cash was not used to keep on rewarding shareholders. Therefore, from this perspective, let;s see how much is in this present rally. Shares already have doubled in less that 13 months so we are off to a very strong start here.

Earnings growth is what essentially will move BEN's share-price and the most important metric to facilitate bottom line growth is sustained increases in top-line sales. The second most important is cost reduction and Franklin has both of these trends working in its favor at present. Adjusted revenues in the first quarter grew by 20% while we witnessed an increase of 28% in adjusted EBIT margins. Suffice it to say, if these trends can continue, it's going to very bullish for earnings which consequently should keep moving the share price northward.

The staple Western Asset offering now has $480 billion under management (highest in history) and is expecting above-average growth in the latter half of the year. The global income Brandywine fund witnessed a strong recovery in the first quarter. Clarion Partners and US-related funds also all added to strong performance in Q1. The higher equity markets go in the US, the more we should see renewed interest in value and this trend also was noticed in the first quarter. Plenty of synergies and cross-selling opportunities have yet to come out of the Legg Mason acquisition. We see a far more stable company as a result of the acquisition and better predictability with respect to earnings should please the market over time.

From a valuation perspective, BEN's forward price to sales multiple presently comes in at 1.94 and this really is the metric long-term investors should be looking at here. The reason being is that Franklin's average sales multiple over the past five years comes in at 4.65. The 10-year average comes in at 3.25. Suffice it to say, even if shares only manage to return to their 10-year multiple, this would mean that there's potentially 67% of gains ahead for BEN ($50+ target) in the months and years to come. Moreover, as alluded to earlier, investors must include the rising dividends which Franklin will most certainly pay out during this up-move. The dividend with the recent 4% increase has now grown every year for the past four decades. Therefore, this means another 3% per year at least to the investment when we think of total return.

Therefore, to sum up, recent momentum in Franklin Resources leads us to believe that the MACD crossover on the long-term chart is legit and rising prices are on the way. Strong performances from the likes of Western Asset, Brandywine, ClearBridge and Clarion Partners powered AUM to record levels in the first quarter. We look forward to continued coverage.