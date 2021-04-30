Photo by JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Conclusion

Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) reported encouraging F1Q2021 financial results. Although compared to the previous quarter, revenues were lighter, margins across the board increased. However, on a year-over-year basis and two-year basis, the company outperformed on every financial element. Given that F1Q2020 was a weak quarter as the pandemic surfaced in the United States during March last year, the strong annualized performance was not unexpected. Contrarily, it was the overwhelming two year comparable outcomes that were highly impressive. The solid results demonstrated that the company's brands have been resilient over the viral outbreak and are once again on path to achieve long-term growth targets.

In addition, over the first quarter, YUM introduced several new menu items, digital sales continued to contribute strongly to total sales, order processing time at the firm's drive-throughs improved, and new unit development was higher than experienced over recent quarters. Moreover, with a view to increase the sales volume derived from advertising and to provide customers additional channels to place orders, the firm acquired two small technology companies over the period.

Short-term, over the second quarter, we expect outstanding financial outcomes, driven in part by easy comparables, as results over the same quarter last year were the worst experienced during the pandemic. However, financial performance over the third quarter and fourth quarter, although boosted by the increase in mobility, opening of dining rooms, and new unit development, might come in relatively lighter, due to difficult comparables (as results over the same period during the prior year were excellent).

However, with respect to excess capacity entering the industry as curbs on restaurants are lifted over the back half of the year, we believe YUM is unlikely to be disadvantaged by the development, given that it is comprised of brands which cover the breadth of culinary choices that are popular with customers. In addition, YUM sales will definitely surge once large numbers of its restaurants in international geographies begin to operate on a regular schedule. Overall, we wouldn't be surprised if the company experiences strong growth in revenues and margins over FY2021.

Longer-term, YUM's business model appears primed to generate organic sales growth through menu innovation and the loyalty program, and inorganic sales growth through new unit development, particularly in international geographies, with a focus on Taco Bell and Habit Burger Grill. In addition, as sales advance dramatically, given the strong unit economics associated with its four brands and its optimized operating model, margins will expand consistently, and reflect in commiserate increases in profits and free cash flows, on a secular basis.

Considering that F1Q2021 results have not altered our long-term outlook on YUM, we remain constructive on the company. Therefore we're reiterating our 1-year Price Target of $127/share and Buy Rating for the stock. (Please go through our initiation report "Yum Brands: Well-Positioned To Reap The Benefits Of A Successful Transformation - Buy On Valuation" and additional notes for our long term opinion on the stock).

F1Q2021 Results Were Mostly Ahead On Two Year Comparable Basis

Source: TIKR.com; Seamist Capital Presentation, April 2021

Key Takeaways From The Quarter

F1Q2021 Results Summary. For the quarter, retail sales came in at +11% compared with F1Q2020, revenues of ~$1.49 billion (+18% on a year-over-year basis), beat consensus estimates of $1.45 billion, and Earnings Per Share came in at $1.07 (+396% compared to F1Q2020), ahead of analyst projections of $0.87 cents. In addition, same-store sales increased on a consolidated company basis by ~9%, by ~8% at Kentucky Fried Chicken, by 12% at Pizza Hut, by ~9% at Taco Bell, and by ~13% at Habit Burger Grill. Net income for the period was ~$326 million reflecting an uptrend of ~392% over the previous year's same quarter.

Digital, Delivery, And Drive-Throughs Continue To Deliver. During the first quarter, YUM's digital sales expanded by ~45% on a year-over-year basis to over $5 billion. The digital outperformance was driven by outsized digital sales experienced by Kentucky Fried Chicken and Habit Burger Grill, which contributed 43% and 40% in digital sales to their respective brand's total sales. Given the presence of data demonstrating that customers who place restaurant orders utilizing digital platforms are likely to order more frequently and with higher value checks, we're enthused by the strength of YUM's digital sales.

In addition, over F1Q2021, YUM expanded its delivery footprint to include ~39,000 restaurants, representing a year-over-year growth of ~16%. The acceleration in the number of YUM's restaurants offering delivery was propelled by expanded partnerships with third party aggregators and the company's own efforts to develop proprietary media to facilitate order placement and payment. Given that delivery orders are the lowest margin transactions, the expected decline in the segment following the pandemic will reflect in an increase in earnings.

Moreover, as drive-throughs continued to be popular among customers, Kentucky Fried Chicken and Taco Bell improved the order processing speed at their respective drive-through restaurants. The order processing time at Kentucky Fried Chicken drive-through restaurants improved by 15 seconds over that experienced in F1Q2020. In addition, Taco Bell improved its drive-through order processing time to its best in eight years, despite serving 17,000 more cars than it did during F1Q2020.

Menu Innovation Drove Additional Growth Over The Quarter. During F1Q2021, all four of YUM's brands launched new menu items to fuel customer demand. Kentucky Fried Chicken introduced a new Chicken Sandwich and Secret Recipe Fries. As per management, the new Chicken Sandwich is generating more than twice the volumes of the brand's previous Chicken Sandwiches. In addition, the menu item is so popular with customers that the company is finding it difficult to keep up with volumes demanded (because there appears to be a shortage of chicken in the market). Pizza Hut debuted its own version of Detroit Style Pizza and improvised its Stuffed Crust Pizza. Taco Bell relaunched its Nacho Fries in a $5 Nacho Fries Box and introduced its $5 Build Your Cravings Box, which is available only through the brand's digital platform. Habit Burger and Grill launched its new hand crafted and cooked to order burger called Patty Melt.

Considering that Quick Service Restaurants (the restaurant category YUM falls under) deploy rapid menu turnaround as a key business model strategy to ignite customer demand for its products, we view the firm's proactive stance towards menu innovation as prudent and required. The approach appeared to have delivered over the first quarter, as considering the strong growth in sales, it's highly likely that YUM's novel menu fare proved popular among its customers.

Pizza Hut Appears To Have Turned Around. Over F1Q2021, Pizza Hut's global: system sales expanded by ~7% and same store sales advanced by ~12%. Pizza Hut U.S. which represents~45% of the brand's operating profits witnessed a sales growth of ~8% and same-store sales expansion of ~16%. In addition, the brand's off-premise same-store sales in the U.S. advanced by 23% on an annualized basis. Moreover, on a global basis, Pizza Hut's footprint expanded by 71 net new units. Furthermore, the number of permanent closures of the franchise's restaurants in the U.S., decreased significantly, relative to the prior year. Given the financial outperformance and updates on unit development, it appears that Pizza Hut might have turned around.

Taco Bell International New Unit Development Likely To Accelerate. Given management commentary on international diversification on the first quarter earnings call, it appears that significant growth in Taco Bell's foreign footprint might be on cards. Specifically, David Gibbs, YUM's CEO stated "The international development story is one that bears mentioning in terms of the opportunities we have there". In addition, the brand appears to have reached (in few international markets), the 100 new unit inflection point wherein leverage in marketing spend begins to create a virtuous cycle resulting in better new unit economics. Importantly, during F1Q2021, a Taco Bell restaurant debuted in Malaysia, which represents the franchise's 31st foreign market.

Two Technology Acquisitions Were Added To The Company. With a view to support top-line growth at its brand's restaurants, YUM acquired Tictuk Technologies and Kvantum Inc. over F1Q2021. The former is a platform that provides customers with the ability to place orders with YUM's restaurants through popular apps, such as WhatsApp, other social media websites, and text messaging. Initial results secured by YUM, through a pilot program run utilizing the platform at over 1,000 of its restaurants, appear promising, and the company plans to utilize Tictuk's capabilities on all its brands on a global basis. Kvantum deploys data and analytics to provide insights which support efforts to better monetize advertisement spending through the achievement of improved retail sales figures. The acquisitions will not directly benefit YUM's bottom-line, and instead reflect in indirect upside in earnings by supporting the top-line enhancement efforts of its franchisees.

Balance Sheet Appears Strong. At the end of F12021, the company had a cash and cash equivalents balance of ~$560 million and long term debt of ~$10.2 billion on its balance sheet. YUM'S debt to EBITDA ratio at the end of the period was 4.9, which is lower than the historical target of 5. The firm repurchased 2.6 million shares worth $275 million at an average price of $106/share. YUM declared a dividend of $0.50/share for the first quarter.

Bottom Line

YUM is not done growing despite the 50,000 store global footprint. Of all of its brands, Kentucky Fried Chicken is the only one with significant exposure. Considering that its product is pizza, Pizza Hut's international representation is still underwhelming, Taco Bell is represented in only 31 international markets, and Habit Burger Grill is currently limited only to the United States. Given the brand recognition of its three legacy businesses, not to mention their among the industry best unit economics, there is likely no dearth of franchisees lining up to earn profits. Therefore, even if we were to ignore organic growth through YUM's numerous ongoing strategies, simply on the basis of international expansion, the company is underpinning a strong opportunity for solid and sustained long-term growth. We believe investors should pay attention to YUM's story.