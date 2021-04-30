Photo by jaboo2foto/iStock via Getty Images

Quick Take

Camposol Holding PLC (CMSL) intends to float its common stock in a $450 million U.S. IPO, according to an F-1 registration statement.

The company is a vertically integrated producer of off-season fresh produce and seafood to distributors and large retailers in North America, Europe and China.

CMSL continues to grow its business and internationalize its operations.

I'll provide a final opinion when we learn more IPO details from management.

Company

Lima, Peru-based Camposol (domiciled in Cyprus) was founded in 1997 to source and deliver off-season fresh agricultural and shrimp products to customers worldwide.

Management is headed by CEO Samuel Coriat, who has extensive experience in the Peruvian fishing industry and is also Chairman of the Board of the company.

Below is an overview video of the company's operations:

In 2007, the firm was acquired by the Dyer and Coriat families with the proceeds from a U.S. private placement of $184 million.

Camposol divides its operations into primarily two business units:

Fresh Produce - Sells South American grown produce to over 40 countries worldwide

Aquaculture - Sells South American caught shrimp to 12 countries

The table below indicates the firm's global entity operations footprint:

It sells its products primarily through major retailers such as Costco (COST), Walmart (WMT), Publix, Sam's Club, EDEKA and Kaufland, among others.

The firm says that its strategic location combined with advanced production techniques result in superior yields and more reliable production over time. The chart below shows its production yield claims:

Market & Competition

According to a 2011 report on World Temperate Fruit Production, 'in the last 30 years world population has increased 70% but per capita global fruit consumption is only 20% higher.'

It stated that the largest increase in area plantings between 1996 and 2006 was for kiwis (29%) and blueberries (20%).

Camposol is a major producer of blueberries as well as avocados, table grapes, mangos and mandarins.

Notably, it stated that 'the industry faces higher production costs (labor, energy, agrichemicals)...[and] retailers are moving towards consolidation while customers are changing preferences (food for health).

As the yield chart above indicates, Camposol has been focused on increasing yield in order to reduce production costs. It has been assisted by lower energy costs since the drop in oil prices since 2014.

The company faces a variety of competitive pressures based on price, service offerings, geographic proximity to end markets and logistics.

Management details examples of its competitive situation for the main products it sells:

Our markets are open to all competitors. Given the country's location, agricultural producers in Peru are able to grow and market their products during low production seasons in other markets and latitudes. The Peruvian coast has unique climatic conditions. Even though the Peruvian coast is located at a tropical latitude, weather conditions on the coast create a greenhouse environment, with higher levels of sunlight, stable temperatures and almost no precipitation, but with access to a vast water supply from the Andes Mountains. All of these conditions allow the Peruvian coast to supply international markets when supply is short due to the natural transition of products from the northern hemisphere to the southern hemisphere as season changes.

Additionally, the market for its produce is price competitive and subject to consumers substituting other products if the price of one product is prohibitively high. 'For example, consumers may substitute peaches for mangoes, or broccoli for asparagus, depending on the prices offered.'

So, pricing and market adoption can be highly variable based on numerous factors of production that are specific to each producer.

Financials

Camposol's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue in 2020 versus 2019

Increased gross profit but reduced gross margin

Reduced net income

Increased cash flow from operations

Below are the company's operational results for the past two years (Audited IFRS):

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior 2020 $ 343,245,000 5.1% 2019 $ 326,638,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior 2020 $ 166,820,000 3.8% 2019 $ 160,729,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin 2020 48.60% 2019 49.21% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin 2020 $ 90,058,000 26.2% 2019 $ 101,560,000 31.1% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) 2020 $ 29,831,000 2019 $ 83,634,000 Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations 2020 $ 85,700,000 2019 $ 74,240,000 (Glossary Of Terms)

As of December 31, 2020, the company had $34 million in cash and $706 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow for the calendar year 2020 was an impressive $72.6 million.

IPO Details

Camposol intends to raise $450 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its ordinary shares. It is unknown at this time many shares will be sold by existing investors and how many will be issued by the company.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We will use between U.S. $50 million and U.S. $100 million from the proceeds of the primary portion of the offering to fund our capital expenditures for the year 2021 and the prepayment of the existing short-term debt as described below.

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are BofA Securities, UBS Investment Bank, J.P. Morgan, Scotiabank and Santander.

Commentary

Topline revenue, gross profit and cash flow from operations are all trending positively in the right direction, although revenue is lower than a 2018 peak.

However, the firm has experienced significant swings in accounting measures that fall to the bottom line in terms of reported earnings per share.

Specifically, the assessment of fair value of biological assets, which is performed in accordance with IAS 41 and IFRS 13 'by determining the present value of net cash flows expected to be obtained from the assets.'

These figures have changed dramatically in recent periods and are subject to management's 'judgement' that also include 'estimates for plantation volumes, prices, weather condition on expected yields, discount rate and cost per hectare.'

Camposol prices all of its export driven business in U.S. dollars, which accounts for a large majority of its revenues. But historically most of its labor costs have been paid in Peruvian soles [PEN], which have depreciated against the U.S. dollar in the past five years as the chart below shows:

Management is focused on continuing to expand its business in China and said it began exporting avocados there in 2014 and blueberries in 2016.

The firm has some product concentration risks in that most of its sales comes from three products: blueberries, avocados and shrimp. It also has major customer concentration, with the top five customers accounting for 42% of its revenue in the calendar year 2020.

BofA Securities is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 78.5% since their IPO. This is a top-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

We don't know the terms of the IPO yet, but when we learn more details on share price range and management's valuation expectations, I'll provide a final opinion.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.