Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) released quarterly results that beat the consensus of analysts' expectations. And yet, the first reaction was a decline in the company's share price in a relatively stable market. All in all, a strange reaction that forces me to update a detailed, comprehensive analysis of the company's current price including the DCF and DDM model.

#1 Price vs. Growth

The key background for the analysis of any company is its growth dynamics. Therefore, let's start with this.

The revenue growth rate of the "Productivity and Business Processes" segment has remained stable for the fifth year. The results of the last quarter have once again confirmed the linear growth trend here:

Source: VisualizedAnalytics.com

The revenue of the "More Personal Computing" segment was again in line with the exponential trend. Without taking into account the last four quarters, the logarithmic trend was observed here:

Source: VisualizedAnalytics.com

The growth trend of the "Intelligent Cloud" segment remains exponential:

Source: VisualizedAnalytics.com

So, there are no statistical signs that the company is slowing down its growth. And this is a good start...

Ignoring minor factors and considering that Microsoft's profitability has been more or less stable over the past ten years, revenue is the key factor determining its capitalization. This is confirmed by the fact that there is a stable, long-term relationship between the company's capitalization and the absolute size of its revenues:

Source: VisualizedAnalytics.com

In addition, Microsoft's capitalization is also sensitive to revenue growth rates. This is confirmed by a long-term, direct relationship between the P/S multiple and the company's revenue growth rate:

Source: VisualizedAnalytics.com

Based on these two relationships and taking into account the influence of the growth of the M2 money stock in the US, it is possible to build another model that allows us to determine the balanced level of the company's capitalization:

Source: VisualizedAnalytics.com

As you can see, the last model assumes that Microsoft's balanced capitalization will grow in the next four quarters. But the problem is that the current value of the company's capitalization already exceeds the level that the modeled capitalization will reach in four quarters.

In other words, the company's current capitalization has outpaced its natural growth. Of course, within the framework of this model.

#2 Comparative Valuation

Microsoft is a consistently profitable and dividend-paying company. In my opinion, in such cases, for comparative analysis, the most successful multiple is P/E. Specifically, in the case of Microsoft, this will be the forward P/E (current FY) multiple:

Source: VisualizedAnalytics.com

Notice how consistently and qualitatively this multiple has determined the company's balanced price in the past. And now it points out that the company is marginally overvalued.

It is probably worth adding that, judging by the forward P/S (current FY) multiple, the company also looks overvalued. But based on history, I trust this multiple to a lesser extent.

Source: VisualizedAnalytics.com

So, based on this type of analysis, it should be concluded that Microsoft is currently somewhat overvalued relative to the market.

#3 Discounted Cash Flow Model

The quality of the DCF model is largely determined by the quality of the long-term company’s revenue forecast, incorporated in the model. Therefore, to be the least subjective, when predicting Microsoft's revenue for the next decade, I proceeded from the average expectations of analysts:

Source: Seeking Alpha Pro

The operating margin of MSFT is now approximately at the level of 2012 and is relatively very high:

Data by YCharts

At the same time, speaking of a ten-year perspective, I do not think that it is appropriate to expect this indicator to continue to grow. First, because the change in profitability is cyclical. Secondly, due to the likely increase in competition. Therefore, the model includes a forecast of a gradual decrease in the operating margin to a more adequate 30%.

Here is the calculation of the Weighted Average Cost of Capital:

Source: Author

Some notes on the WACC calculation:

In order to calculate the market rate of return, I used values of equity risk premium (4.72%) and the current yield of UST10 as a risk-free rate (1.65%). The final indicator amounted to 6.37%.

I used the current value of the three-year beta coefficient (1.11). For the terminal year, I used Beta equal to 1.

To calculate the Cost of Debt, I used the interest expense for 2019 and 2020 divided by the debt value for the same years.

Other important parameters of the model are as follows:

The relative size of CAPEX is assumed to be 11%, which is close to the long-term average.

The tax rate is assumed to be 25%.

Finally, here is the model itself:

Source: Author

The model shows Microsoft is undervalued by 24%. This is certainly a positive result, but not enough for a strong buy recommendation. For example, at the beginning of the year, a similar model indicated an undervaluation of more than 60%.

#4 Dividend Discount Model

The key parameters of the Dividend Discount model are the same as in the previous one. Among the specific parameters, I want to highlight the following:

In the model, I assume that the payout ratio will remain at the average level of the last three years (35%).

The profit margin will decline to 29% in the terminal year.

In the terminal year, I assume an increase in dividends of 3.5% (GDP growth of 2% and inflation of 1.5%).

Here is the model:

Source: Author

The DDM-based target price is 30% less than current levels. Four months ago, this same model indicated a balanced state of the company.

#5 Risk parameters

It is also important to pay attention to some of Microsoft's risk parameters.

First, Microsoft's rolling monthly total price return exceeds the standard deviation for more than one month. This is a technical sign of a slowdown in price growth.

Source: VisualizedAnalytics.com

Second, Microsoft's Bearish Beta (a measure of how a stock price tends to drop when the market is only down) exceeds the Bullish Beta (a measure of how a stock price tends to rise when the market is only on the rise):

Source: VisualizedAnalytics.com

It means that Microsoft stock is more responsive to the overall decline of the stock market than to its growth.

Final thoughts

So, different analyses indicate that the company is now overvalued. But in the case of Microsoft, it simply means that the growth in the company's market capitalization has outstripped the growth of the company itself.

In my opinion, Microsoft's long-term investors have no reason to worry. The company is growing dynamically, generates profits and pays dividends. But at the moment, the company's market price exceeds the fundamental one. And we will have to wait until the balance between market and fundamental prices is restored. Therefore, I don't expect Microsoft's stock price to rise in the coming months.