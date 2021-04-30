Stock markets were little changed this week, effectively ignoring good news from earnings and economic data.

At the time of this writing (3pm on Friday, April 30), the Dow Industrials (DJI) was down about 0.5% for the week, with the Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) off about 0.3%. The S&P 500 (SP500) and Russell 2000 (RTY) are flat week-over-week. Bitcoin (BTC) had a good week, gaining more than 10%.

This despite many companies beating earnings estimates and providing optimistic outlooks. Tech stalwarts Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMXN), Google (GOOG, GOOGL), and Facebook (FB) were all in this category. There was encouraging economic data as well, with Chicago PMIs rising to their highest level in almost 40 years. Initial jobless claims were in line with expectations and the Federal Reserve again reiterated it is willing to tolerate inflation before tapering bond purchases or tightening interest rates.

Winners & Losers

Earnings mostly determined winners and losers again, same as the week before.

Energy stocks performed well on signs of stronger demand and OPEC maintaining production cubs, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) adding almost 8% this week. Notable winners included Hess Corp (HES), which is up 15% and NOV Inc. (NOV), which gained 17%, both on the back of earnings.

Shares of UPS (UPS) are up 15% this week after the company posted a strong earnings report that lifted freight, logistics, and trucking stocks.

Twitter (TWTR) was one of the biggest losers, shedding 13% after earnings. Tesla (TSLA) is down 6% this week after CEO Elon Musk described "insane difficulties" with supply chains over a whole range of parts beyond just the chip shortage on that company's earnings call.

What Caught Our Attention This Week

Kim: Inflation concerns continue to mount and Credit Suisse (CS) hikes targets for the S&P 500;

Brad: Goldman (GS) blockchain screen stocks are trouncing the S&P;

Stephen: Chicago PMIs and Domino's Pizza (DPZ) earnings.

