The 'Big Apple' Exodus

My regular followers both here on Seeking Alpha and on Real Money Pro are aware that I have been covering the exodus out of high tax, largely "Blue" states to low or no tax states extensively over the past year. Almost nine million people had relocated during the pandemic, according to the U.S. Post Office, and that was in early December. This investable theme has benefited both my stock portfolio returns as well as my real estate holdings, and I expect this outmigration to continue to do so.

Quite a few new data points have come out this week on these migratory patterns, so today we revisit this theme and offer up some investment tips to take advantage of the flight out of places like California, Illinois and New York for the likes of Florida and Texas. First, it's important to note that this trend had been occurring for many years prior to the pandemic. As a Wall Street article noted on Wednesday.

Twenty-four of the 25 highest-tax states had net out-migration in 2016, even before the 2017 tax reform and SALT caps. Seventeen of the 25 lowest-tax states had net in-migration. The most departures were out of New York, whereas the most entries were to Florida, which has no state income tax. Post-2017 data aren’t conclusive yet, but these trends appear to have accelerated."

It's also hard to blame the affluent for leaving these states. "The top 1% of taxpayers pay 41% of state income taxes in New York, 37% in New Jersey, and 50% in California." Nor is this "top-heavy" tax policy seem likely to change in the future. Despite being receiving its fourth bailout (09/11, Financial Crisis, Superstorm Sandy, COVID-19) from the federal taxpayers this century, the state of New York is again raising tax rates, even as the tax revenues it collected in FY2020 dropped less than one percent from FY2019.

This outmigration is not confined to New York, as another piece in the Wall Street Journal pointed out Wednesday.

Big cities including New York, Chicago, San Francisco and Boston saw hundreds of thousands more residents move out than in, in changes they labeled permanent, causing the net loss of households from migration to widen by 71% in 2020 from the previous year. New York City saw more net moves out last year than it did during the two prior years combined."

With the pandemic and technology greatly boosting the number of people than can work virtually and crime rates soaring in the major cities, it's hard to see how this trend does not continue to accelerate in the years ahead. Obviously, this will have numerous impacts on politics, the economy and the markets.

New census data also will shift several congressional seats to the South and Mountain West from California, the Northeast and Midwest states such as Pennsylvania starting in 2022.

I'm playing this outmigration from an investment perspective in several ways. First, I bought a loft in Delray Beach, Florida, last October. It's rented out for "high season" through June (extended this week to September). The six months of premium rent will cover all my annual expenses for this piece of real estate. My real estate broker currently is finalizing negotiations with a nice couple from Tribeca to do the same for the first half of 2022. I will be looking to establish a similar situation in Charleston by year end as its high season is almost the exact opposite of Delray. In this way, I live rent free and enjoy two spectacular small cities with a great standard of living and an amazing culinary scene.

Thanks largely to the Federal Reserve's money printing, there has been a big uptick in inflation in real estate prices. Three units in my building have been sold in the past two months for $415 to $434 a square foot. I paid just under $340 a square foot for my place just last fall. But remember, the central bank insists inflation is at or under 2%.

I made a ton of money in the home builder stocks like LGI Homes (LGIH) in 2020. However, I started to lighten up in a big way in this sector in the fourth quarter of last year after some big rallies in these names.

Source: Bloomberg Lumber Prices

I am now very much underweight this part of the market. I still think housing activity will be robust going forward. However, huge increases in the cost of lumber, labor, copper and other building supplies are going to have a big impact on operating margins in the months and quarters ahead even if home prices continue to increase.

I do still like some housing related plays. Hooker Furniture (HOFT) has been a big winner for my portfolio over the past year as people furnished their new larger suburban abodes. Haverty Furniture (HVT) also may be worth a long look. The company absolutely crushed fourth quarter earnings expectations earlier this week. Haverty operates some 120 showrooms in 16 states in the Southern and Midwestern regions of the United States and is based in Atlanta.

Individuals are not only fleeing big cities just because of high taxes, but also because of rapidly-increasing crime rates. There were 769 murders in Chicago last year, a 50% increase over 2019. Murders were up 44% in NYC in 2020, while shootings nearly doubled.

This is a key reason gun and ammo sales are at all-time highs. The National Shooting Sports Foundation reported a 139 percent average increase in ammunition sales and a 95 percent increase in firearms sales in 2020.

Source: March Company Presentation

I have a large covered call position in ammo manufacturer AMMO, Inc. (POWW), initiated in early April of this year as a play on this continuing trend. I think individuals will continue to "vote with their feet" in coming years and that this exodus is an investable theme that will continue to play out this decade and that still is in the early innings. I plan to have my portfolio positioned to take advantage of this trend that does not get nearly enough coverage from our media.

