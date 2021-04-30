Photo by Oat_Phawat/iStock via Getty Images

Note: The company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") under the symbol "ELY" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "OTCQX: ELYGF."

Investment Thesis

Vancouver, British Columbia,-based Ely Gold Royalties released its fourth quarter earnings results on April 28, 2021.

Ely Gold Royalties is a pure royalty/sale investment type, which is slightly different from most other streamer and royalty companies I'm following on Seeking Alpha. As I said in my previous article on Ely Gold Royalties, we can compare Ely Gold's business model to the early stage of a strong streamer like Wheaton Precious metals.

Ely Gold Royalties is part of the group of seven stocks that I'm regularly following on Seeking Alpha. Below are the other six companies:

ELYGF is now up 45% yearly.

Ely Gold Royalties' primary focus is on Nevada and Quebec gold assets, which are considered a plus and provide added security.

"It is important to add that Ely Gold is one of the largest property owners in Nevada. The company is also looking for silver assets, but they are pretty difficult to find in the royalty space," said Trey Wasser, CEO.

Ely Gold Royalties owns royalties on key assets and numerous assets in different stages of development. Below are the complete details.

1 - Key assets

2 - Development assets

3 - Exploration assets

Source: 4Q'20 press release.

Ely Gold Royalties is in its early stage of development and will not show any positive free cash flow for a while, as we can see later in my article. The company is financing its expansion using mostly its stock as currency.

It's an extra risk of dilution, and you must evaluate it carefully before investing. We can see it clearly here:

Source: PR company

However, I like the company, and it provides good growth potential looking at the asset portfolio's quality.

The investment thesis is quite crude and depends mostly on your risk tolerance. I cannot honestly recommend a long-term investment in Ely Gold at this early stage. However, it makes sense to own a small position long term and, above all, trade short term a large part to profit from the sector volatility.

One caveat emptor is that the company finances its growth using its shares as currency. Hence the risk of dilution is very high. A simple look at shares fully diluted in December compared to a year ago shows what I mean.

Trey Wasser, CEO, and president commented said on April 28, 2021:

2020 was a formative year on all fronts for Ely Gold. In a challenging environment, we added substantial shareholder value by increasing assets, revenues and property sales. Our continued focus on gold assets in North America is proving to be a solid strategy for future growth for Ely Gold Shareholders.

Financial Snapshot 4Q'20 - The Raw Numbers

Note: The numbers have been converted to $US based on a ratio of ~0.7842 for December 2020. Warning: The numbers indicated in the company release are in Canadian dollars.

Ely Gold Royalties 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 4Q'20 Total Revenues (incl. options proceeds) In $ Million 0.36 0.16 0.85 0.573 0.95 Net Income in $ Million -0.25 -1.16 -1.69 -1.17 -1.62 EBITDA $ Million -0.04 -1.04 -1.32 -0.65 -1.23 EPS diluted in $/share -0.01 -0.01 -0.01 -0.01 -0.01 Operating Cash flow in $ Million -0.16 -0.68 -0.36 -0.09 -4.87 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 0.01 0.93 1.32 5.51 4.92 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -0.17 -1.61 -1.69 -5.59 0.05 Total Cash $ Million 3.21 7.50 10.43 10.03 5.79 Total Long term Debt in $ Million 0.76 4.30 0 0 0 Shares outstanding -(diluted) in Million 108.72 96.58 138.08 138.08 160.95 Shares fully-diluted - - - - 201.65

Data Source: Company release and presentation.

Financing Activities for the fiscal year 2020:

21,562,500 shares issued through a brokered private placement for net proceeds of C$16,450,990;

24,634,957 shares issued on exercise of warrants for total proceeds of C$6,6,857,638; and

1,675,000 shares issued on exercise of employee options for total proceeds of C$384,000.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of Dec. 31, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of C$7,381,784 and consolidated working capital of C$7,796,531. The Company has sufficient cash and cash equivalents to fund its operations for the next 12 months.

Cash position history:

Revenues history:

Trey Wasser, President, and CEO of Ely Gold commented in the press release:

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

Ely Gold Royalties has done exactly what it supposes to do now. Adding new royalties and growing its assets. The issue is that this expansion requires financing, and shares outstanding fully diluted are going up fast.

In 2020, the company completed several acquisitions: (from press release)

VEK Associates by paying US$5,000,000 and the issuance of warrants. VEK owns interests in the following leases with royalties: REN 1.5% NSR; Marigold .75% NSR; Lone Tree 1.5% NSR; Carlin Mine 1.5% NSR; and Getchell 1.5% NSR.

Jerritt Canyon 0.5% NSR for $11,553,163 in shares and warrants;

Mineral Interests and .44% NSR at Railroad-Pinon for US$1365,000 cash and warrants;

Rawhide 15% NPI for US$800,000 and warrants;

Borden Lake .4% NSR for $307,000 in cash, 100,000 shares 130,000 warrants;

Additional 1% NSR at Lincoln Hill for US$1,000,000 and warrants;

Ren 3.5% NPI for US$500,000;

Watershed 2% NSR at Cote Lake Mine for $2,520,000 and warrants;

Sleeper .5% NSR for US$250,000; and

Trenton Canyon .3% GRR for US$350,000 and warrants.

Also, "Ely Gold sold 12 projects to third parties adding to its royalty generation portfolio, which now totals 29 properties. All projects were sold under a four-year option contract and will generate NSR royalties if exercised. They include the Tonopah West Project optioned to Blackrock Silver, and the Weepah & Spanish Moon Projects optioned to Eminent Gold."

Technical Analysis

ELYGF forms an ascending wedge pattern with resistance at $0.965 and support at $0.825.

The trading strategy that I recommend is to sell about 30% to 40% of your position between the 200MA and the resistance or about $0.95-$0.97 and wait for a retracement below $0.825. If the gold price turns bearish, we could eventually retest the 50MA at $0.78.

Watch gold like a hawk.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!