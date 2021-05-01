Photo by PM Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction:

This is my third Seeking Alpha article on Seneca Financial Corp (OTCPK:SNNF) and I have been reasonably positive toward the bank’s future. I recommended the stock in November, 2019, and it has returned a little over 15% since that date. In fact, I bought 1,000 shares in March of this year because I was hoping for a Step 2 conversion that would add substantial value to the bank’s equity. Unfortunately I have changed my thinking on this stock in the last two months due to the bank ratios, lack of dividends, and seemingly low confidence from the Board. These factors have caused me to put in a sell order at my cost in hopes of breaking even. This order has not been fulfilled as of this writing.

SNNF is a holding company for Seneca Savings headquartered in Baldwinsville, NY with branch offices in Liverpool and North Syracuse and a newly opened office in Bridgeport. SNNF has $220 million in assets with a market cap of about $20 million.

Performance:

First Quarter earnings were released on early April. The results and ratios are presented in the spreadsheet shown as Table 1.

Table 1: SNNF Performance and Ratios

SNNF (Thousands) 2020 2019 2018 2017 Assets $221,525 $210,238 $195,307 $176,174 Liabilities $198,647 $189,169 $175,896 $157,772 Shareholder Equity $22,878 $21,069 $19,411 $18,402 Total Loans Outstanding $159,888 $164,388 $154,650 $141,150 Provision for Loan Losses $730 $242 $10 $180 Non Performing Loans $895 $1,512 $1,211 $1,180 Deposits $155,918 $151,911 $143,975 $129,596 Loans/Deposits 103% 108% 107% 109% Deposits/Assets 70% 72% 74% 74% Shares Outstanding 1,852,848 1,863,957 1,904,516 1,901,356 Net Interest Income $6,920 $6,196 $5,784 $5,391 Non Interest Expense $6,131 $5,420 $5,340 $5,049 Total Noninterest Income $1,004 $855 $597 $626 Income Taxes $161 $272 $181 $264 Net Income (Total) $902 $1,117 $850 $524 Earnings/Share $0.49 $0.60 $0.45 $0.28 Dividends/ Share $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Share Price $8.25 $9.40 $8.50 $9.25 Yield 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Money for Share Repurchase $579 $0 $0 FINANCIAL RATIOS Shareholder Equity/ Assets 10.33% 10.02% 9.94% 10.45% Tangible Book Value $12.35 $11.30 $10.19 $9.68 Efficiency Ratio 77% 77% 84% 84% Net Interest Margin 3.21% 2.95% 3.11% 3.19% Price/Earnings 16.95 15.69 19.05 33.56 Price/Book 0.67 0.83 0.83 0.96 Dividend Payout 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Return on Equity 4.10% 5.39% 4.50% 3.59% Return on Assets 0.42% 0.53% 0.46% 0.31% NPA/Assets 0.56% 0.92% 0.62% 0.67% NPL/Loans 0.34% 0.92% 0.78% 0.84%

Source: Company Reports and Author Calculations.

The first thing to do is to ensure the bank is adequately capitalized. Table 2 shows the values are well above the capitalization minimum requirement. Note that 2019 data is used; according to the report that is the most recent report they have gotten from the Office of the Comptroller of Currency verifying the figures.

Table 2: SNNF Capitalization

Capital Ratios Minimum Required 2019 Total Capital Risk Based 10.00% 16.32% Tier 1 Capital Risk Based 8.00% 15.42% Tier 1 Common Risk Based 6.50% 15.42% Leverage Ratio 5.00% 10.10%

Source: Annual Report

Next I would like to visit loan quality. Figure 1 is a graphical representation of the loan and asset quality as of the end of 2020. There are two values, Non-Performing Loans/Total Loans and Non-Performing Assets to Total Assets.

Figure 1: SNNF Asset Quality

Source: Annual Report

Surprising, the loan quality got better during the pandemic with an NPL/L of roughly .34% and NPA/A of .56%. These compare well to the national averages of .7% and .5% respectively.

Earnings were 49 cents per share, down from 60 cents per share last year. But that may be explained by the pandemic as the Provisions for Loan Losses was $488,000 more in 2020 than the previous year. If this increase was solely caused by the pandemic, a full 26 cents per share would have been lost. But then we also have to factor in the gains from the Payroll Protection Program which was addressed in the Annual Report:

The Company received fees from the SBA for originating these loans totaling approximately $850,000.These fees have been deferred and will be recognized in income on a level-yield basis as the loans are repaid or forgiven by the SBA. At December 31, 2020, the remaining deferred fees balance totaled approximately$432,000

My interpretation of this is that $418,000 of the fees have already been recognized which adds about 22.5 cents to each share.

So adding the additional Loan Loss Provisions with the Payroll Protection Program gains would indicate the pandemic cost the bank a little over three cents per share. So that really doesn’t fully explain the 11 cent drop in earnings from last year. Upon looking at the numbers, the biggest driver behind that is a $700,000 increase in non-interest expense. This is also addressed in detail in the Annual Report:

Non-interest expense increased by $711,000, or 13.1%, to $6.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 as compared to $5.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. The increase was due primarily to increases in compensation and employee benefits of $190,000, foreclosed real estate expense of $165,000, pre-payment of a FHLB term advance, of $108,000, an increase in premises and equipment of $105,000, an increase in FDIC premiums of $59,000, an increase in advertising expense of $49,000, and an increase in postage and office supplies of $11,000. Offsetting the increase in non-interest expense was a decrease in core processing expense of $42,000, and a decrease in other expenses of $32,000. The increase in compensation and employee benefits expense was due to an increase in full time equivalent employees to 49 in 2020 from 43 in 2019.

At least $273,000 of these expenses appears to be one time only so this number should come down.

As far as bank growth, Assets and Deposits have been increasing steadily, as had Loans until this year. We’ve seen this with several banks as Loan numbers drop as the PPP loans are forgiven.

Next let’s look at the ratios shown in Table 3.

Table 3: SNNF Ratios Compared to US Banks ($100 Million-1 Billion)

Source: SNNF data from Annual Report

This brings me to my first issue with the bank, and that’s the ratios. ROE and ROA are poor and not getting any better. The Efficiency Ratio is high although that, like beauty, is in the eye of the beholder. These ratios need to come up (or down for the Efficiency) before stock screeners seriously consider investing in this bank.

My second issue is the lack of dividend. A reasonable 20% payout ratio would mean a ten cent dividend per year. It’s only a one percent return but dividends pull people toward a stock they would otherwise never consider. And there is plenty of shareholder equity to consider a special dividend or a significant share repurchase.

Valuation:

So what is it worth? Table 4 shows the values that the bank would expect to trade based on its current Earnings and Book Value. This number uses averages of comparable banks.

Table 4: Seneca Financial Corporation Valuation

Stock Valuation Expected Value Gain from Current Price P/B $16.42 52.4% P/E $5.67 -47.0% Buyout Valuation P/B $17.29 60.0%

Source: Author Calculations

Per the table, we have a range from about $6-17 although I would err on the lower side with the issues I have noted.

Conclusion:

I think the ratios and lack of dividend are plenty of reason for me to sell my stock, but the last is the lack of Board support for the stock. When you look at a Proxy report, you like to see that the Board of Directors own a significant chunk as this would indicate strong performance is in their best interest. On the other hand, a Board without significant shares has no reason to maximize shareholder value; why would they care about a dividend or a Step 2 conversion? Table 5 shows the Board holdings:

Table 5: SNNF Shares Held by Board

Source: SNNF 2019 Proxy Statement

As one can see, the board holds only two percent of the shares. I hasten to add I have no idea about this board, I am sure they do what they think is best for the bank, but I do think it is fair to look at ownership when addressing a stock.

To be fair, if you want reasons to keep the stock, there are three I can think of. First, the TBV is less than 1 and you don’t see that very often these days as Regional Banks have been on a tear. Secondly, it’s been over three years since the Step 1 Conversion so the bank is able to do a Step 2 if they desire and that would cause a nice bump. Finally, investor activist Joseph Stillwell has bought six percent of the company shares. He is known for getting banks to increase shareholder value but not sure what he can do with that few shares and a full 55.9% of shares controlled by the holding company.

Based on this discussion and the fact I am selling my personal shares, I am changing my recommendation from Neutral to Bearish and this will be my last article regarding this bank.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.