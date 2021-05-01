Photo by CHUNYIP WONG/E+ via Getty Images

Repsol (OTCQX:REPYY) reported an impressive jump in financial performance in the results of Q1 2021 that were announced on the 29th of April. EBITDA ballooned by a whopping five times from a year ago, operating cash flow doubled and net debt dropped by a quarter. That was the best quarter for Repsol in the past two years and can mark the beginning of a turnaround of performance that flows along with the company's business transformation plan from a legacy fossil fuel major into a sustainable energy player.

Repsol is at the forefront of a green transformation among the oil majors

Repsol has traditionally been an integrated fossil fuel energy company focused on the Iberian peninsula. "The Company's business is mainly divided among Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream business focuses on oil and gas exploration and production activities, while the Downstream business covers the supply and trading of crude oil and other products; oil refining and marketing of oil products, and the production and marketing of chemicals. Repsol controls 5 refineries in Spain and a refinery in Peru." (Repsol Profile, FT)

Among the oil majors, Repsol has been one of the more committed and more convincing players in heading towards a sustainable, low-carbon future. The company set for itself an ambitious net-zero carbon dioxide emissions target for 2050 and has been proactive in taking steps in that direction. The company has been working on using cleaner forms of energy to operate refineries, increasing the use of biofuels in fuel, reducing flare and methane leaks, and enhancing renewable power in its energy mix. A recent wind and solar joint venture in Chile has been at the core of its plans for a future tilted towards renewables. In addition, Repsol, along with Total (TOT), Norway's Equinor (EQNR), Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B), has in recent years invested extensively in the electricity supply chain, including in electric car charging points as well as in power generation.

Repsol is better positioned than peers to make solid steps towards a green future. It is smaller and more nimble than other oil majors, and gas already is a large part if its production mix. The company also focuses more on businesses such as refining and marketing versus extraction. The company is taking solid steps towards being a low-carbon operator. It has multiple renewable energy projects in place and has been accelerating investments in similar projects as well as in energy efficiency projects. 40% of the EUR 500 million invested in Q1 2021 were in renewables. Repsol is planning a 5-times growth in production capacity of renewables by 2025 and will dedicate a third of its target EUR 18 billion investment up to then in low-carbon investments.

Deep value or value trap?

At EUR 10 per share, Repsol's share price is almost exactly where it was 5 years ago, having reached a five-year peak of EUR 17 in late 2018 and a trough of EUR 5 late last year. Assuming global economic recovery continues and oil prices remain buoyant, it can be assumed that the good performance of Q1 can continue for the rest of the year. In such case, Repsol's current share price would be providing investors with deep value for an entry point, with trailing 12-month market cap to EBITDA of 3.5x. Dividends yield 5.75% even after the company slashed the payouts by 40% last year - in line with the actions of peers. The company plans to reinstate the lost dividend with time, meaning the already high yield is likely to get even higher.

The future direction of Repsol gives cause for optimism and for a more sustainable financial performance in parallel with more sustainable energy production. In its strategic plan, the company expects CAGR to grow by 10% up to 2025 and free cash flow per share to grow by 20%. A forward looking EPS in 2025 of EUR 1.8 would give the company a P/E of 5.6x at today's share price. And a planned dividend per share of EUR 0.75 by 2025 would provide today's investors with a yield of 7.5%.

If all goes according to plan, Repsol would be providing value-oriented investors with an attractive proposition of potential sustainable growth in a sustainable energy business, with a high dividend yield as the cherry on the top.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.