Weekly High Frequency Indicators: A Boom, But No Overheating (Yet)

Photo by Sezeryadigar/E+ via Getty Images

Purpose

I look at the high frequency weekly indicators because while they can be very noisy, they provide a good nowcast of the economy and will telegraph the maintenance or change in the economy well before monthly or quarterly data is available. They are also an excellent way to "mark your beliefs to market." In general, I go in order of long leading indicators, then short leading indicators, then coincident indicators.

A Note on Methodology

Data is presented in a "just the facts, ma'am" format with a minimum of commentary so that bias is minimized.

Where relevant, I include 12-month highs and lows in the data in parentheses to the right. All data taken from St. Louis FRED unless otherwise linked.

A few items (e.g., Financial Conditions indexes, regional Fed indexes, stock prices, the yield curve) have their own metrics based on long-term studies of their behavior.

Where data is seasonally adjusted, generally it is scored positively if it is within the top 1/3 of that range, negative in the bottom 1/3, and neutral in between. Where it is not seasonally adjusted, and there are seasonal issues, waiting for the YoY change to change sign will lag the turning point. Thus I make use of a convention: data is scored neutral if it is less than 1/2 as positive/negative as at its 12-month extreme.

With long leading indicators, which by definition turn at least 12 months before a turning point in the economy as a whole, there is an additional rule: data is automatically negative if, during an expansion, it has not made a new peak in the past year, with the sole exception that it is scored neutral if it is moving in the right direction and is close to making a new high.

For all series where a graph is available, I have provided a link to where the relevant graph can be found.

Recap of monthly reports

March data included huge jumps in personal income and spending and both the Case Shiller and FHFA house price indexes, as well as gains in durable goods orders and both measures of consumer confidence.

In the rear view mirror, there was also a huge gain in Q1 GDP and a large increase in the employment cost index.

Note: I have discontinued comparisons with the “worst” readings since the onset of the coronavirus crisis began over one year ago, as they are no longer helpful. I will continue to post the best readings during the pandemic in parentheses following this week’s number.

Coronavirus Vaccinations

Vaccinations 7 day average: 2.63m/day down 0.35m/day w/w

Total Vaccinations: 237.4m, up +18.4m w/w

At least 1 dose administered: 142.9m, up 7.1m w/w (55.4% of population age 18+)

Fully vaccinated: 100.8m, up +11.6m (39.0% of population age 18+)

At the current rate, it will take 2+ more months to vaccinate the entire US population age 18 or over (about 210 million people, or 420m doses)!

Long leading indicators

Interest rates and credit spreads

Rates

BAA corporate bond index 3.62%, up +0.06% w/w (1-yr range: 3.13-5.15)

10-year Treasury bonds 1.63%, up +0.07% w/w (0.52-1.74)

Credit spread 1.99%, down -0.01% w/w (1.91-4.31) (new 1 year low)

(Graph at FRED Graph | FRED | St. Louis Fed)

Yield curve

10 year minus 2 year: +1.47%, up +0.07% w/w (0.12-1.58)

10 year minus 3 month: +1.62%, up +0.08% w/w (-0.20-1.72)

2 year minus Fed funds: +0.11%, unchanged w/w

(Graph at FRED Graph | FRED | St. Louis Fed)

30-Year conventional mortgage rate (from Mortgage News Daily) (graph at link)

3.12%, unchanged w/w (2.75-3.45)

Corporate bonds spiked to near 5 year highs early in 2020, but subsequently made a series of multi-decade lows. Several weeks ago, they increased to the middle of that range, and so changed to neutral, but they have now declined back enough to become positive again.

Treasury bonds yields have recently made 1 year highs and are near the middle of their 5 year range. Typically it takes a 1% or more increase in rates to substantially impact the housing market. Now that they have exceeded that limit, they are negative. Mortgage rates have not changed nearly so much, and are neutral.

The spread between corporate bonds and Treasuries turned very negative last March, but bounced back, and remains positive now. Meanwhile two of the three measures of the yield curve are "extremely" positive, while the Fed funds vs. 2 year spread is neutral.

Housing

Mortgage applications (from the Mortgage Bankers Association)

Purchase apps up -5% w/w to 283 (184-349) (SA) (high Jan 22)

Purchase apps 4 wk avg. down -4 to 286 (SA) (341 high Jan 29)

Purchase apps YoY +34% (NSA)

Purchase apps YoY 4 wk avg. +48% (NSA)

Refi apps YoY -18% w/w (SA)

*(SA) = seasonally adjusted, (NSA) = not seasonally adjusted

(Graph at here)

Real Estate Loans (from the FRB)

Down -0.2% w/w

Down -1.2% YoY (-1.0-5.2) (tied for one year low)

(Graph at Real Estate Loans, All Commercial Banks | FRED | St. Louis Fed)

Purchase mortgage applications made repeated new decade highs late last year. Between higher mortgage rates and likely weather related issues, they cratered briefly in February, but have rebounded. With applications returning above 290, their rating changes back from negative to neutral. Refi is also down substantially from recent highs to 12 month+ lows and is also enough to turn them negative.

From 2018 until late in 2020 real estate loans with few brief exceptions stayed positive. In the past several months they turned neutral, and several weeks ago turned negative.

Money supply

Very regrettably, the Federal Reserve has discontinued this weekly series. Data will only be released monthly. March data was released this week:

M1 m/m up +1.5%, YoY up +365%

M2 m/m up +1.3%, YoY up +24.2%

Corporate profits (estimated and actual S&P 500 earnings from I/B/E/S via FactSet at p. 25)

Q1 2021 60% actual + 40% estimated, up +4.69 to 46.58, up +10.1% q/q

FactSet estimates earnings, which are replaced by actual earnings as they are reported, and are updated weekly. The "neutral" band is +/-3%. I also average the previous two quarters together, until at least 100 companies have actually reported.

With the big upturn in Q1 as of this week, earnings have turned solidly positive.

Credit conditions (from the Chicago Fed) (graph at link)

Financial Conditions Index up +.01 ( less loose) to -0.68 (0.33 - -0.69)

Adjusted Index (removing background economic conditions) up +.07 ( less loose) to -0.54 (0.64 - -0.79)

Leverage subindex up +.03 (less loose) to -0.33 (0.66 - -0.36)(new one year low)

The Chicago Fed's Adjusted Index's real break-even point is roughly -0.25. In the leverage index, a negative number is good, a positive poor. The historical breakeven point has been -0.5 for the unadjusted Index. In early April 2020 all turned negative, but both the adjusted and unadjusted indexes quickly rebounded to positive, and have remained so since. Leverage is now positive as well.

Short leading indicators

Trade weighted US$

Down -0.40 to 112.36 w/w, -9.8% YoY (last week) (broad) (111.54-126.47)

Up +0.43 to 90.83 w/w, down -7.9% YoY (major currencies) (89.68-02.82)

Both measures of the US$ were negative for 2 months right after the pandemic started in 2020. In late spring both improved to neutral and then positive since last August.

Commodity prices

Bloomberg Commodity Index

Up +1.96 to 90.36 (58.87-90.36) (new 1 year high)

Up +48.4% YoY (Best: +48.4% this week)

(Graph at BCOM | Bloomberg Commodity Index Overview | MarketWatch)

Bloomberg Industrial metals ETF (from Bloomberg) (graph at link)

155.19, up +4.66 w/w (88.46-150.53) (new 1 year high)

Up +63.0% YoY (Best +63.0% this week)

Both industrial metals and the broader commodities indexes were negative in much of 2019, but rebounded considerably since April 2020. Both total and industrial commodities are now extremely positive.

***The PPI for all commodities is up over 11% YoY, the highest YoY increase in 40 years except for August 2008. But only 5.7% above 2019.

Stock prices S&P 500 (from CNBC) (graph at link)

Up less than +0.1% to 4181.17

There have been repeated recent 3 month highs, including two weeks ago, so this metric remains positive.

Regional Fed New Orders Indexes

(*indicates report this week)

Empire State up +17.8 to +26.9

Philly down -2.2 to +36.0

Richmond unchanged at +10

Kansas City down -8 to +29

*Dallas up +8.0 to +38.5

Month-over-month rolling average: up +2 to +28

The regional average is more volatile than the ISM manufacturing index, but usually correctly forecasts its month-over-month direction. By last June these had already rebounded all the way to positive. They pulled back in November and December, but have sharply rebound since, and are very positive now.

Employment metrics

Initial jobless claims

553,000, down -13,000 w/w (Best 553,000 this week)

4-week average 611,750, down -44,000 w/w (Best 683,000 this week)

(Graph at St. Louis FRED)

New claims made a pandemic low in November, rose through a month ago, and have since essentially leveled off. They are still above their worst levels of the Great Recession. After briefly weakening this winter to negative, they gradually reverted to neutral and then positive, and are now very positive.

Temporary staffing index (from the American Staffing Association) (graph at link)

Unchanged at 93 w/w

Up +44.4% YoY (Best +44.4% this week)

This index turned negative in February 2019, worsened in the second half of the year, and plummeted beginning in March 2020. It gradually improved to “less awful,” then neutral 6 months ago, and positive since February. It is less than +1 above its reading at this time in 2019.

Tax Withholding (from the Dept. of the Treasury)

$213.4 B for the last 20 reporting days vs. $155.1 B one year ago, up +$58.3 B or +37.6% (Best +37.6% this week)

YoY comparisons turned firmly negative in the second week of April. The comparative YoY readings, except for one week, have generally improved to less than 1/2 of their worst, making this indicator neutral. This report has been positive since the beginning of 2021. Unfortunately, like many other reports, the YoY comparisons are temporarily much less reliable. They should become more reliable again once we get into June.

Oil prices and usage (from the E.I.A.)

Oil up +$1.44 to $63.48 w/w, up +92.9% YoY

Gas prices up +$0.02 to $2.87 w/w, up $1.10 YoY

Usage 4-week average up +67.5% YoY (Best +67.5% this week)

Usage 4-week down -5.7% vs. 2019 (Best comparison since beginning of pandemic)

(Graphs at This Week In Petroleum Gasoline Section - U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA))

Oil prices and gas prices are now both solidly in the upper portion of their 5 year range, and so have turned into a slight negative. Usage turned very negative last April, but since rebounded by much more than half since its low point, and so has become neutral. The YoY comparisons earlier this year were near the -10% YoY range. YoY comparisons will not become useful again until June. Usage has improved to better than 8.5 million, so has become positive.

Bank lending rates

0.1680 TED spread up +0.070 w/w (0.12-1.92) (graph at link)

0.1101 LIBOR up +0.0040 w/w (0.1061-1.70) (graph at link)(new 1 year low)

TED was above 0.50 before both the 2001 and 2008 recessions. Since early 2019 the TED spread has remained positive, except the worst of the coronavirus downturn. Both TED and LIBOR have declined far enough after that to turn back positive.

Coincident indicators

St. Louis FRED Weekly Economic Index

Up +0.04 to +12.30 w/w (Best +12.30 this week)

In the 5 years before the onset of the pandemic, this Index varied between +.67 and roughly +3.00. Just after the Great Recession, its best comparison was +4.63. The big positive number this week is in comparison to the pandemic shutdown one year ago. This metric will become more meaningful once we get into the third quarter.

Restaurant reservations YoY (from Open Table)

April 22 -28%

April 29 -22% (Best -17% April 8)

The comparisons gradually improved each week from spring into summer, enough so that they turned neutral. In late autumn and winter there was a retrenchment, enough to change the rating to negative, but in the past month, there has been a recovery back to neutral, and for the past four weeks very slightly to positive.

Consumer spending

Johnson Redbook up +13.9% YoY (Best +13.9% this week)

Last April the bottom fell out in the Redbook index. It has remained positive almost without exception since the beginning of this year.

Transport

Railroads (from the AAR)

Carloads up +25.0% YoY (Best +25.2% April 23)

Intermodal units up +34.3% YoY (Best +38.3% April 23)

Total loads up +30.0% YoY (Best +32.3% April 23)

(Graph at Railfax Report - North American Rail Freight Traffic Carloading Report)

Shipping transport

Harpex up +27 to 1,707 (412-1,707) (new 10 year high) Harper Petersen & Co

Baltic Dry Index up+257 to 3,007 (393-2,750) (graph at link) (new 12 month high)

Since the pandemic started, rail carloads have turned positive several times, including this week. Intermodal has generally been positive for several months. Total rail carloads has also been generally positive for about 4 months. Total rail traffic is slightly higher (by about 1%) 2019’s pre-pandemic levels.

Harpex declined to a new one year low earlier this year, then improved gradually. In the past month it has repeatedly spiked to new multiyear highs. BDI traced a similar trajectory, making new three year highs into September 2019, then declining to new three year lows at the beginning of February. In summer the BDI improved enough to warrant changing its rating from negative to neutral, and for a few weeks to positive. Early this year it fell back to neutral, but needless to say now is very positive.

I am wary of reading too much into price indexes like this, since they are heavily influenced by supply (as in, a huge overbuilding of ships in the last decade) as well as demand.

Steel production ( American Iron and Steel Institute)

Up +0.6% w/w

Up +43.6% YoY

The bottom in production fell out in April. There has been slow but continuing improvement since then, and finally three months ago it improved enough to be rated neutral. In the last month, for the first time since one year ago, it has been positive.

Summary And Conclusion

The very positive short leading indicators suggest this torrid growth will likely continue for several more quarters. The long leading indicators suggest a slowdown, but no actual downturn, in 2022.

YoY comparisons now are of relatively little use, as they compare against the initial lockdown periods. As much as possible I am relying on seasonally adjusted measurements, or comparisons with 2019.

Among coincident indicators, "everything" - the unadjusted Chicago Fed Financial Index, the TED spread, LIBOR, Redbook consumer spending, tax withholding, Harpex, rail traffic, the BDI, restaurant reservations, steel, and the Fed Weekly Economic Index - is positive for the sixth week in a row. There are no neutrals or negatives.

Among the short leading indicators, staffing, stock prices, the regional Fed new orders indexes, weekly jobless claims, the US$ both broadly and against major currencies, industrial and total commodities, gas usage, and the spread between corporate and Treasury bonds are positives. Gas and oil prices are negative (whereas big positive YoY comparisons in commodities generally mean strength, in gas prices they mean that consumers are going to be "relatively" pinched).

Due to increased interest rates, among the long leading indicators, refinancing, US Treasuries, and real estate loans are negative. Two out of three measures of the yield curve, the Adjusted Chicago Financial Conditions Index and Leverage subindex, and corporate bonds are positive, rejoined this week by corporate profits, which had a big jump in their Q1 earnings this past week. Mortgage rates, mortgage applications, and the 2 year Treasury minus Fed funds yield spread are neutral.

As I expected, the Q1 GDP report confirmed that we are in a Boom, fueled by mass vaccinations, plus the most extreme monetary and fiscal environment since LBJ’s “guns and butter” policy of 1966.

The comparisons against 2019 are most instructive. Many are still negative. Those that are positive are typically ahead by only 1% or 2%. Most notably, the PPI for all commodities, which has a 100 year history, is up over 11% YoY, the biggest jump outside of August 2008 in the past 40 years. But it is only up 5.7% over 2019, a much more moderate and typical increase.