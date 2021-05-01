John B. Sanfilippo & Son: Record EPS, 7% Dividend Reaffirms Our 43% Upside View

Photo by bymuratdeniz/E+ via Getty Images

15x P/E, 6.8% Dividend Yield, 6% FCF Yield

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) is a company with a long history in the nut industry, market leading brands, vertically integrated facilities, and consistent track record of growth. Added to this is a steady dividend payment with a special dividend paid out in the last 4 years, and good free cash flow generation with a yield of 4.9% in FY06/20. Over the last 5 years, JBSS has demonstrated revenue and EPS CAGR of 2.1% and 12.1% respectively. With largely consumer facing food products, we see JBSS’s business as remaining relatively steady and expect to see 7.0% CAGR for EPS over the next five years.

Supported by relatively inexpensive valuations, we believe that downside risk to JBSS’s stock price remains limited. The company’s valuation metrics for FY06/21 and FY06/22 P/E are 17.3x and 15.4x respectively. In addition, FCF yield for FY06/21 and FY06/22 stand at 4.9% and 6.4% respectively. Dividend yield was 6.8% in FY 06/20. We value the company at a 22x FY 06/22 P/E, arriving at a target price of $126.00, a 43% upside from the current market price. Please see our attached model at the end of this article for further reference.

8.5% YoY EPS growth in 3Q21

JBSS reported quarterly financials where reported EPS increased 8.5% YoY, for a record third quarter EPS, despite a 1.8% YoY drop in net sales. Revenues fell as sales volumes registered a fall of 1.2% YoY. Within the company’s consumer distribution segment, sales volumes were up 9.1% YoY, however sales in the commercial ingredients and contract packaging businesses fell 29.8% YoY and 19.2% YoY respectively.

Amongst JBSS’s consumer distribution business, private brand snack nuts and trail and snack mixes saw 11.8% YoY volume growth. However, the Orchard Valley Harvest brand showed the largest volume drop of 21.4% YoY as foot traffic to a major customer in the non-food sector was impacted by COVID-19. Southern Style Nuts volume too fell 14.2% YoY as an item was discontinued at a major customer. COVID-19 was also a contributor to the decline in commercial ingredient and contract packaging sales volumes.

Margins for JBSS continued to improve, with gross margins up 190bps YoY as commodity acquisition costs for major nuts were lower. Operating margin at 45.8% was up 50bps as higher freight expenses impacted margin expansion. Net income increased by 9.2% YoY and reported EPS grew 8.5% YoY. JBSS has also announced a special dividend of $2.50/share during the quarter.

On their results conference call management also noted that the company is looking to enter a new product category, investments for which have already begun and will continue in FY06/22. They expect to see benefits from this in FY06/23. Additionally, management is seeing an improvement in the foods service channel.

Commenting on the results, JBSS CEO Jeffrey T. Sanfilippo –

As was the case in the second quarter of fiscal 2021, we reported record net income and diluted earnings per share despite the continuing challenges we faced in our food service business, in our contract packaging distribution channel and with our Orchard Valley Harvest brand due to the impact of COVID-19. These record results were again driven in large part by lower commodity acquisition costs for all major tree nuts and strong sales volume growth for private brand products in our consumer distribution channel.

Catalysts

Sales Recovery

A post COVID-19 recovery in sales, especially in the commercial ingredient and contract packaging businesses will aid growth and financials for JBSS. In addition, improved sales in categories like walnuts and pecans, where the company is vertically integrated, can help margins.

Margin Improvement

Lower commodity acquisition costs helped boost FY06/20 margins and this is expected to continue in FY06/21. In addition, increased revenues from higher margin products too can provide an operating margin expansion lever. Lower interest costs from the paydown of long-term debt will be further positive for net margins.

Special Dividends

JBSS has been paying a regular as well as special dividend over the last few years. The company’s dividend yield for FY06/20 was 6.8%. Any increase in special dividend going ahead will help push up the stock price.

Potential Acquisitions

M&A transactions can provide JBSS with additional capabilities, exposure to a new customer base, new products and more growth avenues. Management has indicated they are open to this in their recent investor call.

Risks

Continued Decline in Commercial Ingredients and Contract Packaging

A prolonged fall in revenues for the commercial ingredient and contract packaging businesses will negatively impact JBSS’s financial performance.

Further Increase in CAPX

Management has guided towards higher-than-normal CAPX in FY06/21 for product line expansion. Continuous higher CAPX in the medium term can restrict FCF and FCF yield and push up debt on the balance sheet.

Higher Commodity Acquisition Costs

Currently, JBSS is benefitting from lower commodity acquisition costs for tree nuts which has helped it expand margins. Increase in raw material costs, that the company cannot pass through to consumers via pricing action will compress margins and EPS growth.

Conclusion

We believe JBSS offers investors with an attractive risk reward profile given its inexpensive valuations, steady and defensive business, consistent free cash flow generation and regular dividend payments. We have a target price of $126.00 for the company which represents a 43% return potential.