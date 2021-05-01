Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News via Getty Images

“It was evident we needed to better highways. We needed them for safety, to accommodate more automobiles. We needed them for defense purposes, if that should be necessary. And we needed them for the economy. Not just as a public works measure, but for future growth.” — General Lucius Clay, President Dwight D. Eisenhower(R) point person for managing the passage of the Congressional bill for funding the construction of our now Interstate Highway System.

In the third year of his initial term in office, President Eisenhower(R) finally gained the Congressional support to fund the Federal-Aid Highway Act on June 29th, 1956. The state of Missouri was the first state to award a contract (August 2, 1956) for construction on what is now I-70. The actual work on this project began on August 13th, 1956.

Source: State of Missouri Archives

Where We Are Today in Dealing With our Deteriorating Highway Systems

Today there are approximately 47, 000 miles of highways that make up the interstate system. The final projections, in 1991, put the cost at $128.9 billion –cost that did not increase the national debt by one penny, due to the self-liquidating funding with a Federal excise tax on gasoline and lubricating oil. This federal excise tax stands at 18.4 cents for gasoline and 24.4 cents for diesel fuel per gallon. These rates have been in place since October 1st, 1993. This tax is not indexed to inflation, where in the period of 1993-2020, the national inflation rate has increased by 77%.

Even though the United States is the wealthiest nation in the world our infrastructure system is only ranked the 13th best. As it relates to our highways and specifically the interstate system, we have 65 years of wear and degradation of this vital contributor for our individual travel and how our products and goods are transported to markets.

Currently President Biden has a proposal for $2.0+ trillion dollars being funded to address the needs for restoring our infrastructure from its current degree of degradation. Of this $2 billion, there are plans to set aside $115.0 billion for our highways and bridges. With this article I would like to introduce my readers to a company that is a 100% pure play in the critical product that is used in highway construction. The foundational premise for suggesting this stock as a solid investment opportunity is that “finally” we should see our Congress agreeing to fund additional money in order that we can remediate this growing crisis. At the end of the day, I doubt if the $2.0 trillion proposed will be the amount of the funding approved. If the amount specifically designated for roads and highways happens in the $200 billion range, on top of what is already being funded, I would be satisfied in the near term.

The company is Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P.C.(NASDAQ:BKEP). However, my personal investment is their preferred units (NASDAQ:BKEPP). On May 14th, they will pay out a $0.04 dividend for the common shares. For the preferred shares they will pay out $0.17875 (8.95%). Looking at a five-year history, they have paid the $0.17875 dividend each quarter. In fact, Blueknight has paid a dividend for the last 37 quarters. Since their inception thru year-end 2020, they have returned more than $146 million to its limited partner unit holders. That is what I like—a stable and generous distribution for one’s investment holdings!

Background Information

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. is a Tulsa, Oklahoma company formed in 2007. The original business model included operating an oil pipeline, oil drilling and production, related trucking, and oil storage facilities. In 2016, Ergon, Inc., a private, family-owned company located in Jackson, Mississippi, acquired the General Partner interest in Blueknight. Ergon’s operations are spread over road construction, petroleum, and real estate investments. With Ergon’s investment and ownership of Blueknight’s common and preferred shares, Ergon is the controlling entity for the Blueknight operations.

In December 2020, it was decided upon to divest the oil production, oil pipeline, and trucking operations. Upon completing the disposal of these assets, they would concentrate on providing the most critical product that is required in the building or repairing of our roads—whether interstate, state, or local projects. As of March 1, 2021, the disposal efforts have been concluded. Going forward, Blueknight will expand their operations beyond the current 26 states where they have approximately 53 terminally facilities for liquid asphalt that is a basic material for road construction. With Ergon’s stake in just the preferred units, they have a vested interest in maintaining their stable and generous dividend payouts.

Blueknight is now the largest independent asphalt storage operation in the continental United States. With their current holdings in 26 states, they have the capacity for storing 8.8 million barrels of liquid asphalt in their 53 terminally facilities in these states. From their widespread locations they can supply the asphalt directly to the road construction contractors at their worksites. Blueknight is not limited to providing their terminally capabilities to a single road construction company. By providing this service to the construction industry, this allows a construction company not having capital investments tied up when they finish one contract in a state or area, thus requiring them to be funding capital investments in a facility where they have no construction projects on going. This allows Blueknight to have a stable cash flow based on long-term, “take-or-pay” contracts with primarily investment grade customers. These "take-or-pay" contracts provide Blueknight with dependable cash flow for contracts that average six years for such contracts.

It should be noted, Blueknight does not take title or have ownership of the asphalt. They have the capacity and ability to receive their asphalt shipments by water delivery, railroad, or trucks thus having a supply readily available for construction projects across the nation.

Basic Financial Status for the Company

I will only mention basic items since with the end-of-year results for 2020, the financial data was based on a totally different operating model and related cost structure. The company will announce their 1 st-Q-2021 on May 4th, 2021. With the divestments fully funded and resolved as of March 1st, the upcoming report will reflect the first two months of the old business model. We should see some results in the Q-1 report, but for us to totally see the results for the new model that will occur with the now ongoing 2 nd-Q results. Those considering a position in Blueknight, you might opt for waiting to see the May 4th Q-1 report. Just keep in mind that it will be the 2nd-Q results before seeing a better view of the new business model and the result of pending Congressional funding. Keep in mind, under current funding for federal and state projects the funding has grown for road projects. The pending new infrastructure funding offered by President Biden will greatly expand and speed up more national, state and local road projects.

Key Market and Financial Data

As mentioned, the latest Q-report is not reflective of the financial data that investors should see in the 2nd-Q report due to the change in the business model and the reduction in outstanding debt. The following data points were taken from the Blueknight Investor Presentation shared last month. This detailed report, with projections for the future performance can be viewed here.

Market Capitalization $359 million

Enterprise Value-$459 million

Total Debt--$100 million(Note-With the recent Divestments Where they Netted $164 million and Applied These Funds Toward Their Debt)

Pro Forma Net Leverage-2.0X

Pre-Divestment Profile –

Approximately 80% Fixed Fee Revenue—

Operating Margin(85% asphalt and 15% Crude Oil –

Total Debt $252 million---3.8x leverage

Post Divestment Profile –

Approximately 95% fixed fee revenue –

Operating Margin(100% asphalt) -

Total Debt(Approximately $100 million;2.0x leverage

Concluding Comments

As a nation we are on the cusp of finally addressing the needs of our crumbling infrastructure—roads, bridges, water systems, and electrical grids. My article is designed to outline an investment that I have owned for several years and now they are a 100% pure play in the road construction arena. My article is only a starting point for potential investors as they should do an in-depth due diligence review, based on their own criteria for investing their funds. I have owned Blueknight preferred shares for many years and I have found the dividend as being stable and very generous. I find the potential for the new business model being a very favorable undertaking and a harbinger of future positive events for the company. Keep in mind that the shares of this company trade on low daily volumes, so always plan accordingly for your purchases.

We know that over time, our roadways erode or weather away. Both federal, state, and local agencies monitor the condition of their respective roads and can easily assess the condition of their roads. A recent study by the Minnesota Department of Transportation, showed if cracks in pavements are addressed early enough, those funding the repairs pay roughly $62.50/lane/km/year. However, by not addressing these repairs earlier the cost could be $1,000/lane/km/year. As the old adages goes—“Pay me now or pay me later!” We can only hope that our Congressional leaders understand the “now” is much cheaper than the “future”. We have an interstate highway system that has roadways that are about 65 years old - they need attention—NOW!

Our Congress should always remember the near financial collapse of our economy when President Andrew Jackson, in 1830, vetoed the funding for constructing a 65 mile road from Lexington, KY to Maysville, KY, on the Ohio River. President Jackson quickly learned that by shutting down federal funding for projects like road and bridge construction impacted the local areas first, but then spread throughout the economy. In Jackson's case, about 25% unemployment basically shutdown our economic growth. Granted, Jackson got his desired goal - getting our nation out of debt(for two years). But the tradeoff was worse - no federal funded projects precluded workers having jobs or income! There is the famous story about an unemployed man living in Baltimore, at the time, where he asked people to loan him a hammer so he could knock his teeth out. When asked why he would want to do such a thing he responded - "Because I don't have anything to eat!" Only when Martin Van Buren was elected and reinstated federal funding for work projects was the unemployment issue resolved and our economy began to grow.

Good luck with your future investing decisions!