Ok, I am twisting the Lynyrd Skynyrd lyrics (That Smell). But it's true, I hear so many professional and retail investors saying the stock market is due for a correction. They look at the chart of S&P 500 (SPY) and see the exponential uptrend and fear an imminent sharp correction. Here is the chart (can you blame them?):

Further, they look at the valuations and see that, currently S&P 500 (SPY) has one of the highest valuations ever, based on the CAPE PE ratio at 37.84 (the average is around 16). Thus, many fear that S&P 500 is in the bubble, like in 1999, and they fear the bubble crash, like in 2000. Here is the chart (can you blame them?)

Crash, correction, or at least a dip please?

Nobody likes when this happens: as soon as you buy a stock, it goes down. It happened to all of us, so you know how it feels. Thus, some investors are hoping for at least a 5% dip before jumping into stocks. Some investors are hoping for a 10% correction before buying stocks at these levels.

The truth is buying stocks on the dips during an uptrend is usually a high-probability trade as long as the uptrend remains intact. The risk is a deeper correction.

Buying stocks when market has a deeper 10% correction can really magnify the returns and generate a significant alpha as long as the uptrend remains intact. The risk is the change in trend and a bear market.

Being able to sell stocks at the top and correctly predict a bear market and buy at the bottom is the ultimate investor experience - congratulations.

So, let's look at the probabilities. Statistically, a 5% dip can happen relatively frequently, and sometimes it can be a random event. However, most of the time, even a random dip has to have a trigger - somebody hits the sell button with no bid offers in place. Waiting for a 5% dip can be a frustrating strategy, and having some cash on the sidelines in case of the dip has an opportunity cost. It is better to stay fully invested, all things held constant.

A deeper 10% correction is less frequent, and usually there has to be some fundamental uncertainty to trigger a correction. Thus, an ability to recognize the fundamental uncertainty and anticipate a correction is a valid strategy. For example, in late 2018, the Fed was clearly indifferent to the stock market performance and it was normalizing interest rates. Eventually, the Fed flattened the yield curve, which usually leads to a recession. As a result, the stock market rightfully had a deep correction, which was reversed as the Fed signaled it would lower the interest rates. The bull market resumed.

Outright bear markets are infrequent and occur only during the recessions (on average every 7-8 years). Obviously, the ability to predict a recession and sell stock before is recommended strategy for anyone.

So what are you fearing now?

Stock market crash and a bear market? Given the extraordinary monetary and fiscal stimulus, globally, the probability of a recession is close to 0%. Thus, you will not get a bear market.

Deep 10% or more correction? At this point there is no fundamental uncertainty to justify a 10% correction. Taper-tantrum is one possibility. Once the Fed hints that it would start reducing the bond purchases, we could get some market volatility and a possible 10% correction. But I think even this is unlikely. Plus, taper-tantrum might not happen anytime soon. Yes, a much higher-than-expected inflation could trigger a correction, but the Fed explained not to worry since they would consider it as transitory. Unexpected geopolitical events always pose a threat, but you should not make a trading strategy over "unexpected" events.

A random 5% dip? Many unsystematic things could trigger a dip, such as individual company earnings, etc. Even a low-liquidity technical breakdown could trigger some stop-loss orders and cause a dip. But, still, you should not invest or trade based on these random events.

What about the valuations? Valuations can always get more expanded, and you cannot time the market based on valuations alone.

Stop looking at the chart

It seems most who wait for a pullback base their expectations on that scary chart. Stop looking at the chart, you are looking at the history. You should look into the future.

And the future right now is shaped by the intertwined monetary and fiscal policy globally, and they want the full employment for all segments of populations with a 2% inflation, as they measure it. You can't fight that.

With that said, the dips and the corrections will not disappear, and we will have another bear market eventually. But, right now, waiting for that pullback can be costly.