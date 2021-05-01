Photo by joel-t/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

IBM (NYSE:IBM) has changed and evolved many times. Nevertheless, it has been hard to pin hope on "Big Blue" in recent quarters and years. In 2011, the downfall began. Since then, revenues have fallen from nearly $107 billion to $73.6 billion in 2020. Even the massive share buybacks could not change the fact that earnings attributable to shareholders kept falling from $16.58 per share in 2014 to $6.23 in 2020.

Consequently, IBM's share price has fallen by almost 33 percent since 2013. Temporarily, the drawdown even amounted to more than 55 percent. By contrast, the latest quarterly figures were somewhat more encouraging and gave investors renewed hope. Nevertheless, IBM is still a long way from the tech darlings of Wall Street that recently blew away all expectations with their quarterly reports. Time for a review.

A good quarter by IBM standards

IBM has put a small exclamation point on Q1 2021. The company is now going all-in on the hybrid cloud and AI strategy. The new IBM wants to be more agile and rely almost entirely on AI. The spin-off of the infrastructure business (Kyndryl), which will be completed by the end of the year, is only a logical step.

With 3,000 hybrid cloud platform clients, IBM has created a solid basis for further growth. Furthermore, IBM has increased its hybrid cloud customer base by 300 percent since it acquired Red Hat. Cloud revenue in the "Cloud & Cognitive Software" segment grew by 34 percent. Red Hat's revenue grew by 15 percent (non-GAAP and adjusted for currency), and cloud business grew by 18 percent across all segments.

What I like is that CEO Arvind Krishna has a strategy that in total comes across as somewhat more streamlined and goal-oriented than the previous meandering around lofty and promising terms such as Watson, AI, and quantum computers:

IBM's approach is platform centric. Linux, Containers and Kubernetes are the foundation of our hybrid cloud platform which is based on Red Hat OpenShift. We drastically simplified our sales model by adopting a single consistent segmentation. We are providing clients with a more technical and experiential approach and are investing in and elevating the role of our ecosystem partners to deliver more value to clients. Finally, we have adjusted the incentive structure for our sales teams to better align our reward system with our strategy.

Besides, management doesn't hide that the upheaval at IBM will take a while. It is, therefore, positive that the company is still generating a massive amount of cash. FCF increased by $800 million in 1Q 2021, mainly driven by solid profitability and capital efficiencies. In addition, IBM repaid another $5 billion in debt. In total, the company has already repaid $17 billion in debt after the Red Hat acquisition. That is quite impressive. Looking only at IBM's interest-bearing debt, the debt ratio is now just 20 percent.

Still far away from tech darlings of Wall Street

As good as the results were, they are disappointing compared to cloud tech darlings Amazon (AMZN) and Microsoft (MSFT). Microsoft's Azure cloud business grew by 50 percent. Amazon also continued its impressive development with cloud growth of 32 percent. With the cloud growth in the "Cloud & Cognitive Software" segment, IBM needs to pick a specific business to keep up. But this cannot hide that IBM's business-wide cloud growth was below 20 percent.

Cash Flow, debts and Treasury Stocks

Besides that, I advise all investors to take a close look at IBM's balance sheet. Two points are worth mentioning. IBM only partially financed the debt reduction of $5 billion from operating cash flow. Instead, it used its cash reserves, which slipped from $14.2 billion to $11.2 billion. That in itself is not a bad thing. But investors should take into account that IBM is not able to continue to reduce debt on a comparable scale from its operating business in the upcoming quarters. So debt continues to be a problem and will remain a significant burden for at least the next five years. In addition, a high stake of total assets ($148 billion) consists of goodwill ($60 billion), which is also far above Amazon's and Microsoft's figures compared to their total asset values.

Debt to total assets, source: www.dividendstocks.cash

Also sad is that IBM is sitting on $169.3 billion worth of Treasury Stocks. This is the direct result of the massive share buybacks. IBM has thus loaded a bazooka that it cannot fire. The share price would probably fall sharply if IBM suddenly announced that it was throwing its shares onto the market. In addition, IBM would then have finally destroyed a lot of shareholder value since it bought the shares at a much higher price than today.

Dividend yield

IBM currently offers an attractive dividend yield of 4.5 percent, which is well above the long-term historical corridors. With a cash dividend payout ratio of 35.8 percent, the payout is also safe. Also, based on expected earnings per share of $8.44 for the year, the dividend payout of $6.56 is not at risk.

Dividend history for IBM, source: www.dividendstocks.cash

Investors should consider here how exactly IBM will split the dividend after the spin-off. I fear that the new IBM will have a proportionately lower dividend yield than Kyndryl.

DCF-based upside potential

Fundamentally and based on expected earnings, IBM is somewhat undervalued. The 5-year median P/E ratio is 14, while IBM is still trading below a 13 multiple based on expected earnings, indicating an upside of 10 percent.

Data by YCharts

Interestingly, we see the same upside potential if we use a conservative DCF calculation based on the following revenue, operating margin, and Net Capex data. IBM is expected to close 2021 with slightly higher revenue. Nevertheless, I do not expect an explosion here. I am assuming a conservative growth of 1 percent in the coming years. Furthermore, I am not taking into account the spin-off, but consider IBM as the company that investors get when they buy it right now. Currently, IBM's operating margin is 10 percent. I think that the picture will improve in the coming quarters. Analysts even assume a significant increase and expect an operating margin of 17 percent in 2023. Here, too, I tend to be conservative and calculate with an operating margin of 14.5 percent.

Operating margin, source: www.dividendstocks.cash

Net Capex in 1Q was $0.529 billion (1Q 2020: $0.73 billion), suggesting that it will be in the range of $2-2.5 billion for the full year 2021. Accordingly, I am projecting a comparable Net Capex of $2.5 billion for the coming years. It might be slightly below that, but again, I'm conservative.

NetCapex for IBM

So, overall, we have the following data for our DCF calculation.

DCF Model, source: www.alphaspread.com/estimates by author

Based on my estimates, we see a fair intrinsic value of the IBM share at a share price of $153.46. Compared to the current share price of approximately $141, we see an upside potential of almost 9 percent. That's pretty consistent with what we see when we look at the forward P/E ratio, indicating that IBM is undervalued right now.

Source: alphaspread.com/estimates by author

Conclusion

IBM saw some successes. I like the management's focus on a clear strategy (hybrid cloud and AI). The company also offers an attractive dividend and is slightly undervalued. Based on a fundamental perspective and DCF calculation, the intrinsic value of IBM is a few percent above the current share price. Nevertheless, the company is not a must-buy. The growth in the strategically important cloud business is good. But IBM is still far away from Amazon's or Microsoft's growth pace. It is also unclear how the spin-off Kyndryl and the remaining IBM business will split the dividend. It is questionable whether investors want to have Kyndryl shares in their portfolio at all. So overall, I will not buy any more shares until the spin-off but hold my holding, collect the dividend and see how the business develops.