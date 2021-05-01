BE Semiconductor Industries' (BESIY) CEO Richard Blickman on Q1 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. (OTC:BESIY) Q1 2021 Earnings Conference Call April 30, 2021 10:00 AM ET

Richard Blickman – Chief Executive Officer

Hetwig van Kerkhof – Senior Vice President-Finance

Peter Olofsen – Kepler Cheuvreux

Nigel van Putten – Kempen

Marc Hesselink – ING

Charles Shi – Needham

Stéphane Houri – ODDO

Rob Sanders – Deutsche Bank

Michael Roeg – Petercam

Good morning, good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Besi's Quarterly Conference Call and Audio Webcast to Discuss the Company's 2021 First Quarter Results. Joining us today are Mr. Richard Blickman, Chief Executive Officer; and Ms. Hetwig van Kerkhof, Senior Vice President, Finance.

I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Richard Blickman.

Richard Blickman

Thank you. Thank you all for joining us today. We will begin by making a few comments in connection with the press release we issued earlier today and then take your questions. I would like to remind you that some of the comments made during this call and some of the answers in response to your questions by management may contain forward-looking statements. Such statements may involve uncertainties and risks as described in the earnings release and other reports filed with the AFM.

For today's call, we'd like to review the key highlights for the first quarter ended March 31 this year and also update you on the market, our strategy and the outlook. First, some overall thoughts on the first quarter, Besi’s first quarter 2021 results highlighted the strengths and resilience of our business as we scale production to meet strong demand for our advanced packaging equipment in a challenging environment.

Revenue increased by 30.5% versus Q4 last year and by 56.8% versus the first quarter 2020 due to primarily a new smartphone cycle featuring enhanced 5G features and functionality as well as a recovery in sales for automotive applications. Revenue was at the lower end of guidance, as some shipments scheduled for the first quarter were delivered in the early part of the second quarter, due to certain supply chain and logistics constraints.

The industry upturn which started in the fourth quarter last year, accelerated in the first quarter. Orders reached a record of €327.1 million, an increase of €208.5 million or 175.8% versus the first quarter last year and €169.8 million, or 107.9% versus the €157.3 million recorded in the fourth quarter last year. For the six months period ending March 31, orders were €484.4 million, more than double, the comparable six months period comprising Q4 2019 and the first quarter 2020. Order strength in the first quarter 2021 reflected a surge in demand across all Besi’s product groups and end user markets with particular strength in demand for high-end smartphones.

In addition, there was significant order growth for automotive applications versus the fourth quarter last year and increased demand for high-end logic devices used in high-performance computing applications, such as artificial intelligence and data centers. Bookings during the quarter also included initial orders for Besi’s hybrid bonding systems from industry-leading customers.

Net income for the quarter was €37.6 million, an increase of €23.7 million or 117.5% versus the first quarter last year. Adjusted to exclude deferred tax benefits recognized in fourth quarter and share-based compensation expense, net income reached €47.4 million in the first quarter, an increase of 35.8% versus Q4 2020 and 140.6% versus the first quarter of last year. On such basis, net margins grew to 33.1% in the first quarter of this year versus 31.8% in the fourth quarter of last year and 21.6% in the first quarter of 2020.

Strong profit growth was due primarily to significantly higher revenue levels combined with disciplined overhead management, which has limited baseline operating expenses to a narrow range of between approximately €23 million and €26 million in each of the past 11 quarters. Further, baseline operating expenses as a percentage of revenue declined from 27.8% in the first quarter 2020 to 18.2% in the first quarter of 2021. Highlighting the significant operating leverage in our business model, upward gross margin development in the first quarter 2021 was limited by adverse ForEx influences from a weaker dollar versus the euro and additional costs incurred to rapidly scale production capacity.

Our liquidity position continued to expand in the first quarter with cash and deposits of in total €605 million, growing 41.7% versus the first quarter of last year, despite a working capital investment of €45.6 million necessary to finance the rapid expansion of our order book. Similarly, net cash of €216.2 million increased by 45.8% versus the first quarter of last year.

Favorable net cash development in the first quarter of 2021 was also positively influenced by the conversion of €13.3 million principal amount of Besi’s convertible notes due 2023. An additional €49.1 million were converted in April, resulting in a principal balance outstanding of €47.6 million as such Besi’s shares outstanding has increased from 72.9 million at December 31, 2020 to 75.5 million at April 30, 2021.

Next, I'd like to speak a little bit about the current market environment and our strategy. The semiconductor equipment industry continues its strong upward growth trajectory. That can be seen by the most recent VLSI climate index. Recent announcements of CapEx expansion plans by the leading industry players as well as capacity constraints by equipment companies could extend the duration of the current upturn.

Given continued market strength, VLSI recently revised its 2021 assembly equipment forecast upwards with 31% growth from 20% last quarter. In addition, they anticipate the assembly market to grow 49% between 2020 and 2022 to reach an aggregate of US$5.2 billion, which is significantly above prior peaks of approximately US$4 billion.

The principal growth drivers include increased usage of artificial intelligence of 5G networks, wafer standard expansions and chip scale packaging. At present, our strategic priorities focused primarily on a ramping production to meet customer delivery dates and expanding development activities for Besi’s wafer level assembly efforts. The industry faces unique production challenges currently as demand accelerates and supply chains are adversely affected by shortages of a variety of essential and normal essential components and transportation and logistics issues amidst the ongoing global pandemic.

We have navigated these challenges well via our dual sourcing strategy and inventory stocking of critical parts in order to minimize potential bottlenecks. In addition, we successfully added 264 temporary Asian production personnel between year-end and the end of the first quarter to help meet the order surge. Similarly, we are expanding development activities for both our hybrid bonding efforts with Applied Materials and our below 10-nanometer advanced packaging portfolio as customers seek to build leading-edge capacity for next-generation applications.

Further, we are developing plans to expand our U.S. and Taiwanese development and service footprint in connection with the CapEx expansion plans announced by a number of our customers.

Now a few words about the second quarter guidance, for Q2 2021, we estimate that revenue were increased by 30% to 40% versus the first quarter of this year with gross margin levels between 58% and 60%. Operating expenses are anticipated to decrease by approximately 0% to 5% versus the €34.9 million realized in the first quarter.

Industry analysts continue their positive outlook for assembly equipment, sales in 2021 based on the recently announced CapEx plans of leading-industry customers. Besi’s incoming order trend to-date in Q2 remain favorable, including incremental orders for hybrid bonding systems which supports our constructive outlook for this emerging process technology. That ends my prepared remarks.

I would like to open the call for some questions. Operator?

The first question is from Mr. Peter Olofsen, Kepler Cheuvreux.

Peter Olofsen

Yes, sir. Good afternoon. I have several related questions around bookings. First, could you give some indications of what your lead times currently are? And secondly, could you provide some color on the order intake that you're seeing so far in Q2. You did comment on this past goal so hopefully you will be able to provide some color or detail as well. And then lastly, as it seems that your clients might be ordering a bit further out than what they would usually do. What does that mean for your current visibility for the second half of the year and then I have a follow-up.

Richard Blickman

Thanks for your questions. The first is lead times, if you simply look at our order intake and also bear in mind, our revenue model of €800 million divided by four is €200 million a quarter that simply explains how we are ramping from levels below €100 million in Q3 to €109 million in Q4 and in Q1, €143 million. And if you take 30% to 40% guidance for Q2 that leads you to where we are headed.

With the order intake Q4 and Q1, and those sort of comments about the months of April, certainly our lead times are expanding. So that gives us some more visibility like we usually have, which is about one quarter. And that is giving that is similar to what the industry expects for 2021 and growth trends, which we have also highlighted in the press release, but clearly that is as much in detail as we come through a fight.

Peter Olofsen

And if you look historically, there is clearly a seasonal patterns during the year where you have a very strong Q2 and then usually in the second half or a bit of a seasonal slowdown. They already comment on that or is that still too early?

Richard Blickman

Well, again, simply at the order intake Q4, Q1 and a positive configuration in the first month of the quarter and the revenue per quarter is just highlighted and then the guidance for Q2, you don’t need to be a mathematician to calculate that. Hello, sorry, to calculate that this simply also has consequence already for the revenue in Q3. How much things will further continue. It’s over it’s hard to forecast. Suppose I had mentioned earlier and then the press release, independent analyst views remain still of April is good.

Peter Olofsen

Okay. That’s helpful. Then may be on the component shortages. We hear some companies talking about ongoing issues in Q2, but then expecting an improvement in the second half of the year. Would you share that view? Any thoughts on that?

Richard Blickman

Well. You can be sure that everyone is increasing capacity. So at some point certain shortages must be resolved. At the same time, you don’t know how much double early, but let me do one step back. What is the reason for these shortages? One of the reasons, well, there’s two, which I can mention. Number one is automotive last year also have very low levels, never seen before. So there’s a clear acceleration and you could say catch up of production in the automotive sector. And that’s a strong demand. At the same time medical, medical has priority on rightfully said. So medical equipment, which is required to fight this pandemic, the components used for that has simply priority.

So that is closing a certain disruption where you could simply say shortages in certain components, but also those capacities are at standards. Hopefully at some time the medical equipment demands will stabilize. So there are certain factors which may say, well, support the case that these shortages and yes, it should be resolved in the second half of this year.

At the same time, Besi has many, many years due to short-term strategies for many of our modules, environments, all kinds of yes, critical components because we mentioned those are in the past. We have six different cameras to name an examples. So we’re not stuck in immediately, but there are some difficulties, which we have resolved and which we have resolving further otherwise we could not imagine to grow revenue again by 30% to 40% is next quarter. But you’re very right, shortages is in the industry broadly any issue at this moment.

At the same time, and the issue is logistics, transportation. Not only the cost, but also timing is different than it was pre-COVID. So what we faced for instance is separate machines to be shipped to customers and on a condition to be delivered on the deck, as opposed to shipment arriving on the March 25 that shipment only arrived on April 4, also due to an import issues. So logistics and this is one example has also become more difficult. And that should be sorted over time. So despite an excellent underlying growth and also an enormous order intake, there are some issues into pricing and logistics, which may be resolved in the second half of this year, but that’s the current situation.

Peter Olofsen

Okay. And then my final question is I saw in the press release that you mentioned expansion of your U.S. and Taiwanese development and service footprint. And I was wondering whether that is going to have a material impact on your OpEx and your CapEx.

Richard Blickman

Number one, we should be extremely happy, because why are we setting that up through support an enormous potential in new business. So number one, I have a dominant Taiwan. Number two I have a dominant in the U.S., but also in it and other bonding processes simply require more onsite support to our key customers. So it’s revenue driven. Revenue was good margins to total. Hopefully support our bottom line, but that’s the reason why we are doing.

Peter Olofsen

So it’s mostly people that you are adding.

Richard Blickman

Yes, yes.

Peter Olofsen

Okay.

Richard Blickman

People, software, hardware and already we have support groups both with the increasing business and especially in the hybrid world, which is – which we also mentioned there the orders, which we received in Q1 and also in April is right across this development.

Peter Olofsen

Okay. That’s helpful. Thanks a lot.

Richard Blickman

Thanks, Peter.

The next question is from Nigel van Putten from Kempen.

Nigel van Putten

Hi, good afternoon. I had a follow-up question about lead times expanding. And I think last time in the fourth quarter we discussed that I mean the environment was tough, difficult, but you had sufficiently double sourced. From what I’m hearing is still the case, but you’re not sort of hitting your capacity to basically produce. I think that’s sort of soft seeding of about €200 million per quarter. So has that sort of changed the mindset of your customers and has that maybe led to additional orders and has that strengths and also continued into sort of the second quarter? That’s my first question. Thanks.

Richard Blickman

Well, first of all, we would not have an €800 million revenue model in place, we would never have booked €327 million in orders in one quarter, because customers first want to be certain that what they ordered, they get delivered. Number two, major expansion programs are never delivered on one day. So there’s always a delivery schedule. And the larger the expansion, the longer it takes, because we are one element and sometimes a few elements in a total production line.

So the customer needs to prepare those production facilities. And we also has to organize all the other parts of this extension. So that’s a longer process than a turnaround in a quarter. Number two, the supply chain issues. And we also mentioned that end of February has developed over the past four months in an accelerated fashion. The industry has ramped since December enormously, and at the same time more supply chain issues appeared.

Some we have been able to resolve simply through anticipating on the ramp already in September, October last year, by increasing our inventories. Some others simply because of capacity constraints at those suppliers, which we have resolved partly by second sourcing, third sourcing, qualifying other components, and that’s in full swing, and – but it’s easy to imagine that if a whole industry, all of a sudden ramps significantly, you will have more capacity issues facing more broadly.

So that picture has not changed since end of February. It has even become more difficult. And as a response to the earlier question, people do expect that because our suppliers are also ramping increasing their capacities, that at some points the constraints should be more or less resource. So that’s the picture in general – that to reach – for us to reach the guided revenue for Q2 will be again an absolute record. We have never reached those levels.

Nigel van Putten

Yes, that’s very true. You did prepare and you had €800 million revenue model. Should I from your comment about April order book development and extending lead time sort of in the third at you expect the order book to come in higher than the revenue range you guided for in the second quarter, because sort of a logical way of thinking.

Richard Blickman

Yes. If you look at the momentum right now, it still is very strong and you can read that every day in older comments. And older comments, you can read that every day. But this industry is hard to read the timing of an up cycling and the timing of simply digestion is hard to focus with our current run rates and our capacity increases. It certainly looks like there’s some of longer feasibility than one quarter.

Nigel van Putten

That’s very helpful. Thanks. My last question, as you are – like you said in a full swing triple sourcing, et cetera. Do you think you’d be able to ship more than €200 million of revenue somewhere maybe third, fourth quarter, if that’s needed by them sort of with these process as you put in play.

Richard Blickman

Theoretically.

Nigel van Putten

Yes.

Richard Blickman

Practically, and both questions. So this affecting issues everywhere. Our – let’s say serious and in existence, so already reaching the levels we do is extremely positive. So to reach beyond that, if things become more relaxed and we certainly are able to ship faster. Also logistics, logistics in the world is pretty tough right now. And breadth has lengthened to delivery of machines to our customers. So booking aircraft – air transport, booking shipping takes longer.

So for those orders, which I sold one condition, delivery at the customer, there’s some uncertainty, x works, which is most of our conditions. There’s not so much hit by that, but that’s sometimes has an effect on customers not ready to receive orders. So in every aspect, it’s a wonderful chance and positive underlying market demand and also a very broad order spectrum, much broader than in our last peak 2017, also the enormous progress in hybrid bonding. So despite these issues, we are extremely positive.

Nigel van Putten

Got it. Thanks. I’ll jump back into queue. Thank you.

The next question is from Mr. Marc Hesselink from ING.

Marc Hesselink

Yes. Thank you. When your comments on the capacity to expanded. Is there – is this a time to make a decision to strictly expand to your capacity be on the €200 million for the medium-term.

Hetwig van Kerkhof

Yes. And the reason for that is very simple. Every generation, the high-end as well as packaging applications become more critical. In other words, the machines have to be more addressing more type aspects. And these most advanced tools, so with accuracies 1 micron and below, and remember for hybrid, they’re around 125 nanometers, these machines are built in clean room condition. So that already takes up space in our current facilities. We’ve built cleaner room facilities timely in Austria last year, also in the APAC, so ready to produce these machines.

But our whole infrastructure we have hired in Malaysia and additional factory of 2,500 square meters. We have expanded a footprint in China. So again, with the same explanation, we have to be able to demonstrate that we can do more revenue in the next cycle, whenever that comes. But these investments are already on the way as I mentioned, we started already was that last year. So there are no requirements for this year and next year.

Marc Hesselink

Okay, clear. And [indiscernible] revenue number that you remind.

Hetwig van Kerkhof

Yes. Let’s first – our first model, but of course, if you look at the demand for hybrid tools in Taiwan, clearly as mentioned, a model of 50 machines over the next two years, also in the U.S. similar numbers. So those machines are between €2 million and €2.5 million apiece. And if you calculated with a decent share result, that already lists your revenue above our current movel. But anyway, the one step at the time, he is first to convince and demonstrate customers that we have the best solutions and technology to progress. And that should bring further growth to our revenue model.

Marc Hesselink

Very clear. Then at the moment, it seems like there’s two strong drivers, the cyclical driver and secular driver. And I understand it was difficult to really take them a part, how do you see that in the current station. What do you catch it may be in the investment of last year. And what’s the secular growth that came on top.

Hetwig van Kerkhof

What hasn’t been said yet is, in our view, this pandemic has accelerated, technology roadmap for digital society by at least two years. So simply working from home, the whole internet shopping, everything, which is, let’s say, forced upon society requires significantly higher demands of semiconductors. We assumed it translates into growth last year, significant expected growth where the industry this year and some people even forecast until 2023. So it’s an acceleration of the developments of the digital society.

Maybe the industry has under invested. There are many theories over the past 10 years already. Industry has been very disciplined and managing capacity expansion. And also one should remember that from a technology point of view in the assembly equipment, the first nature disruptions are now bound to happen. So what we said in the total markets for 70 equipment between €3 billion and €4 billion per year for the past 10 years. Now, it should grow because of the higher percentage of advanced packaging also the first hybrid bonding tools for its €4.5 billion and then to even above €5 billion. So the significant growth due to technology next step.

And at the same time, we have a GDP, which is expected to grow significantly. China, we haven’t mentioned yet. China every year continues to invest strategically in the expansion of the thirsty for assembly. We also benefits from that. So it’s a broader picture than just one driver.

Marc Hesselink

Good. Finally, there is some follow-up on that. Is that in the shortage that we see today for our semiconductors? Do you believe that sort of the produces for bad and some extra spec capacity for next cycles to cope with reduction in the future?

Hetwig van Kerkhof

I doubt it. Because historically this industry has always over capacity. You could say the boom and bust cycle. It was more disciplined in the past decades, whether this is unique at this very moment, there are many, many views. Our view is simply this industry remains conservative. And that is the basic model. There will be some extra capacity, which is wonderful, but at the same time, you can expect an overcapacity as a consequence of that.

Marc Hesselink

Okay. Clear, thank you.

The next question is from Mr. Charles Shi from Needham.

Charles Shi

Yes. This is Charles Shi from Needham. Thanks for taking my question. I really wanted to ask first about your hybrid bonding forecast. Because you’ve mentioned about potentially 50 systems over the next two years from TSMC. I’m assuming the amount from Intel and you are investing the footprint in both Taiwan and the U.S. to support that. When I look at your Analyst Day presentation last year, it looks like the numbers you provided seems to be tracking closer to the high case you provided about a year ago. I wonder whether that is sort of driven by the acceleration or faster adoption than expected of hybrid bonding by Intel. Could you give any color on that? And I have a follow-up on this hybrid bonding attraction thing. Thanks.

Richard Blickman

Yes. Thanks, Charles. Faster adoption, that is the name of the game. Since early last year, we have seen more broadly, not only in the U.S. and Taiwan, but the adoption of hybrid bonding also Korea, a major Korean customers. Moving faster than you could say the expectation a year ago. Whether that that continues is always the question in our industry, but at this moment that gives us significant opportunity with selling machines for early qualification of products, and that should lead to mainstream applications and also requires multiple machines. So, yes faster adoption.

Charles Shi

Got it. So quickly to follow-up on that. I think a quarter ago you mentioned initial interest indicated by memory manufacturers. I don't know whether you are referring to your that the Korean customer of yours. I just wonder from technical perspective the interest in application on hybrid bonding in memory is that more on the DRAM side, something like the next generation high bandwidth memory, or is there something else I probably have missed?

Richard Blickman

Well it's not only Korea it's also the U.S. memory customer and it's a combination of certain template designs and at the same time high-end DRAMs. It's hard to tell how much of this is development stage, but also there the traction, the momentum, the pressure on us and the design center in Singapore, where we installed the machine in AMATs advanced packaging lab where we joined offer process development to the industry. We gain more and more attraction to co-develop those processes.

Charles Shi

Got it. Got it. So maybe my next question is a little bit of a follow-up while the questions on the second house versus half asked earlier. So when I looked at your historical trend in first quarter 2017, you saw a very similar thing lacking in first quarter this year that the order rate more than doubled, but the second quarter revenue did not really, doubled, but your second quarter to third quarter declining, which typically wasn’t being a team. So even 20-plus percentage was very small in 2017; so I was wondering should we think about your second quarter to third quarter could potentially be like a low-to-mid single digit decline or even flat to up this year. Am I thinking the right direction there?

Richard Blickman

Well that's a very good question. And there are two answers. Number one is of course the continuation of the broad-based industry ramp. And number two is customers able to install the additional capacity. So as I answer to an earlier question, you see some issues as customers, I mean, they all have to install these equipments. And if you follow also other tools for the back-end which has sometimes in greater numbers, it shouldn't be because their capacity is lower. The whole infrastructure in the industry also has to be ready to set up those additional capacities. So that trend, and if you follow [indiscernible] last comments about their demands for capacity increases 2X to 3X compared to their current capacities.

Yes, that is really the case, then you should see and that also fits into the peak. The next peak is somewhere in 2023, but in order to issue for a few years, I'm more of six to eight quarters up and in an exceptionally 10 quarters, but we haven't seen that often. But it's hard to tell who had expected to be enormous ramp where we are currently hosting. But then if you look at them as our order run rates Q4, we did mention that we have record also in Q4, which we never had those volumes and that record in Q1. So the rent is very steep, and our capacity is clearly ramping. But it's all physical machines. So and also a supply chain with all the issues as explained, so that’s where we are currently working very hard to realize the capacity increases.

Charles Shi

Got it. So we hear from other, I mean, more on the front end equipment space that their customers, I mean, out of ordinary, hearing the multi-year outlook with them already. I mean, we've heard that from ASML who publicly talks about it. I wonder whether your customers maybe a slightly different customer base from your peers are sharing a multi-year outlook with you guys. And obviously we can't really say those are any of the orders commitments there, but what's the direction of color there, aiming to you at this point?

Richard Blickman

Well, in a similar way, because if you can have front-end capacity, but if you do not have interconnect you can't sell those devices. So in a similar way, we also see major capacity increase plants, new factories being built. TSMC built two new advanced packaging facilities in Taiwan, also others building constructing new facilities and those are always the best indicators.

Charles Shi

Got it. So maybe if I can ask the last question on your near-term strength in smartphones, I understand you have a strong position in iOS supply chain, but you also have an expanded your presence with the Chinese Android base of supply chains. But on the other hand, we don't really quite understand in particular this year, the semiconductor content in smartphones is going to have a huge increase relative to last year, according to some of the data sited by of raw material just a few weeks ago. So can you just unpack a little bit why you are seeing such a strong smartphone strength in the first quarter? And help us to better understand your demand out there?

Richard Blickman

Well, first of all, a new set of certain features next generations price deal, camera modules, but also other components so a new suite of yeah, newly designed more advanced features. Also on the wearable side we've had for many years continued on wearables whether it is smart watches or ear plugs and so it's also a goal set of new generation ingredients of the next high-end smartphones. And we'll see when these produced are introduced in September, October, look what it will be.

Charles Shi

Okay. We will definitely look forward to it. Thank you for answering my questions and congrats on the strong momentum you are working out there and congrats on the nice results. Thanks.

Richard Blickman

Thank you, Charles.

The next question is from Mr. Stéphane Houri from ODDO.

Stéphane Houri

Yes. Hello. Good afternoon. Actually a lot of question have been asked already, so I would probably focus on the growth margin, which is pretty high rate, but rather in the low-end because you have said that it, which was impacted by the U.S. dollar and some supply chain constraints. So could you tell us what kind of evolution you see for the second half? We will be more in the high hand of the guidance that you usually leave the 58% to 60%? And also a question on OpEx as you have increased the hiring [indiscernible] in Asia. Can you give us some indications about the DOX evolutions going forward and maybe your guidance for the year? Thank you.

Richard Blickman

Excellent. Thank you, Stéphane. Number one, gross margin; you mentioned two factors impacting gross margin, but it's more helpful to look at the total picture for gross margin. First of all, our margins range between you could say low-50 and into the 70s. So the order mix is very important determining the final margin for a quarter period. So the first part if this industry RAM was very much driven by shortages and you could say more general IC applications. And the margins in those areas are typically in the 50% range.

For the new applications, new devices and new modules, the margins are always at the higher ends of the spectrum. So when that mix is more into those applications, then you will see higher gross margins. The range 58% or 60% is a range, which we have used for long time and dependent upon the mix sometimes were about 60%, like Q2 and Q3 last year because of the mix. And as you also picked up the dollar and supply chain issues at this moment, at sort of an – you could say, but slightly not strongly, but not a positive effect, let me put it that way. At the same time in the current environment, anyone can sell a machine. So pricing is not an issue. Even more so, it can be flavored faster, you can command certain premiums. So that all has a positive effect on the margin.

So going forward, depending upon the mix and depending upon our factors then, the margin certainly could be at the higher end and also the loading and the ramping are the best reason. S, and then you'll come to your second part, the increase in headcount is two-fold to understand, partly the headcount is needed to build more machines, and the other part is to install more machines, so that’s service related. The first part, so the capacity related in the gross margin cost.

The installation service people are no OpEx on the SG&A. With the enormous revenue ramp, the operating leverage remained significantly even though OpEx guided for these quarter somewhat flat or slightly down. This is all related to capacity increase. If you look at our presentation, we asked headcount for this increase in the month, mostly on a flexible basis. So on total form baseline OpEx between €23 million and 26 million, we have temporary production increases, additional costs, but that is related to certain specific programs. I hope that answers your questions.

Stéphane Houri

Yes. Maybe take a look at the OpEx to forecast it for the full year because last year, it was about 109 if I’m correct, the total OpEx. I understand they have some downfall with that, we see at a different page of sales or increase this year are not really?

Richard Blickman

Well, you should see some increase also related to increased R&D expenses simply because of the ramp in the progress in the hybrid developments, but also other applications. So this year there will be an increase, we don't guide for a total year, but if you simply take the quarter and then you take out the expenses related to compensation and you take the basic run rates that gives you answer to projecting our model for the year.

Stéphane Houri

All right. And maybe a last question – last follow-up about hybrid bonding, you’ve given numbers €0.56 for TSMC, €0.50 for Intel. So I guess it will not be in the same year. Do you have a view of how much of your total business hybrid bonding can become?

Richard Blickman

Not yet. If you take the trajectory 2022, 2023, the first mainstream applications but then the projections of course, for the next five years, which can for us be a major game changer. But again, it all has to materialize and also from these 50 machines and customers – numbers it's always hard to forecast how much it will be in the end, but anyway, a significant growth for the next three to five years and we had a good start, let's put it that way.

Stéphane Houri

Thank you very much.

Rob Sanders from the Deutsche Bank.

Rob Sanders

Hi there, yes, good afternoon, thanks for that. Thanks for taking my question. Just again on hybrid bonding. I was just wondering if you could just give some sort of qualitative comparison between how customers in the HPC are looking at this opportunity, and mobile, if the HPC guys are the most enthusiastic on chiplets, while mobile customers are maybe okay for now with wafer level of concepts, or is it that you're seeing similar levels of interest across the HPC and mobile customers? Thanks a lot.

Richard Blickman

No, it's exactly how you stated them. Mobile is in this generation, yes, let's say focused on wafer level. And the interest is greatly put in the first category at this moment, but it could very well change. So let's say change in a sense that in the next generation also mobile will move to hybrid.

Rob Sanders

Got it. And just to be clear on assuming the HPC market becomes kind of old chiplet let's say by 25, 26, does that necessarily mean that they will use hybrid bonding if that technology is mature or are there other concepts they might consider or is it really just they will just go with hybrid bonding? Thanks.

Richard Blickman

Hybrid and EMID, those are the two solutions in these applications till date.

Rob Sanders

Got it. But with EMIDs kind of inferior and hybrid kind of a successor, or you think they are kind of different schools of thought?

Richard Blickman

We're engaged in both, so…

Rob Sanders

Okay.

Richard Blickman

I share your comments.

Rob Sanders

Thank you.

Operator

Michael Roeg

Yes, good afternoon. Well, after so many questions I still have one left. You mentioned in the past that during upturns you typically gained market share, because you got your usual customers, but also some of these occasional customers that seek you out, because their usual suppliers cannot provide. Is that also happening this time? Do you see all those occasional customers come back to you?

Richard Blickman

Yes. As we mentioned earlier, what's very interesting in the gross 2017 and early 2018, our market application was narrower than it is today, which is amazing and also bodes very well. So we have a much broader customer base, far more applications and that certainly if we do our homework well, can lead to market share gains.

Michael Roeg

If today, you again have some of those occasional customers seeking you out, because you can supply while others comps. What can you do to make them stick, so that offer the upturn they don't leave you again, go back to their usual supplier?

Richard Blickman

Well, first of all, it's all about the cost of ownership battle. We are not the last resort to qualify in those terms. So if you look at semiconductor lands and both perspective, you have all kinds of devices, pay simple, older, older generations, I have the most funds and being between 1,000s of different device types. And the ones you are referring to are a very small portion of our business. As certainly noted this moment, we are very much more to the high end than we were in the last cycle.

Michael Roeg

Okay. Then I do also have a question about hybrid bonding, the numbers you've mentioned are very promising. What should we think about gross margins? Initially a bit lower until you tackled the learning curve and then the expands towards the group efforts, for instance.

Richard Blickman

That is definitely what you see at mainly on the industry. So far, we had less of those impacts, maybe it's because we have more testing discipline before shipment, but usually with new applications, there is a learning curve. But the margins for these products are higher level margins, simply because of the complexity. Yes, but those are general statements, and it also of course is directly related to competitive position. At this moment we have a pretty strong position. You never know how that develops over time, because both of our competitors are also very much interested in the hybrid preliminary now. And that’s as much as I can say, and it’s certainly a margin packable.

Michael Roeg

Okay, well, that's already quite a loss continuing down a new product is not as an high ASP and good margins to start. That's it from my side. Thank you.

Richard Blickman

Thank you.

Those were the last question.

Richard Blickman

So thank you very much for your interest, and if you have any further questions, don't hesitate to contact us. Have a nice weekend.