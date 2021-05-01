Photo by AleksandarGeorgiev/E+ via Getty Images

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) is a solar tracker provider which has seen a very disappointing public offering, with pricing taking place down more than 30% from the midpoint of the preliminary offering range. This pricing action is naturally very interesting to me as I like the potential of this market and the growth of the company, but its margins are lackluster and disappointing.

That said, no quarterly earnings numbers have been released for the quarters throughout 2020. I anxiously look forward to indications about the pace of growth and margins in recent quarters. Depending on these trends, I might initiate a position in the coming quarters.

Solar Trackers

FTC Solar provides advanced solar tracker systems complemented with its own software and engineering services. These differentiated products are designed to maximize energy generation and cut costs, facilitating the continued rise of solar power generation.

These trackers essentially maintain the optimal orientation relative to the sun during the day. This combination could boost energy harvesting by 25% at 17% lower costs compared to fixed mounting systems. The company claims that its solutions outperform other tracker solutions because of independent rows together with its software solutions, but the question is if this is really backed up by the operational performance.

The company sells these solutions under the Voyager brand and targets EPC and solar developers. It claims to have an 11% market share in its relevant market as of 2020. The company has rapidly grown. It was formed in its current form in 2017 by an experienced team which installed AP90 trackers from 2013 onward, and between 2013 and 2016 installed 900 MW.

The fact that the company has grown to obtain an 11% market share is quite impressive after its Voyager product only obtained product certification in 2019.

Valuation Consideration

Management and underwriters of FTC initially aimed to sell 18.4 million shares in an initial price range between $18 and $20 per share. While these shares are technically sold by the company, FTC will use a substantial portion to buy 7.9 million shares from employees and other insiders meaning that on a net basis 10.5 million shares will be sold by the company.

Despite the rosy prospects for solar under the new administration and the fact that renewable energy stocks have seen a huge boom in recent months, demand has been lackluster as the IPO was priced at just $13 per share. At this lower level, the company only obtained roughly $136 million in gross proceeds from the offering.

A total of 82.2 million shares value the company at $1.07 billion at the reduced offer price. Given a pre-IPO net cash position of around $30 million, I peg the pro-forma net cash position at around $150 million, which implies an operating asset valuation at $920 million.

If we look at the financials, we see a very low margin, yet rapidly growing business. The company generated $53.1 million in sales in 2019 on which it reported a gross loss of $2 million and operating loss of $12.4 million. Sales exploded to $187.4 million, in fact more than tripled compared to 2019, as a small gross profit of $3.6 million was reported. Operating losses rose to $16.9 million, marking great achievements on a relative basis.

Unfortunately, no quarterly results have been announced which makes it hard to read into the growth rates, the current revenue run rate and margin trends. Nonetheless, the proposition sounds interesting given the rapid pace of growth. Momentum appears to be hot if we look at recent order trends. By the end of 2020 the company reported $109 million in orders in its backlog, twice the number a year earlier. Between the start of 2021 and halfway April, the company booked $227 million in orders which is more than the revenue base for all of 2020. Furthermore, roughly half of these orders and the existing order book are expected to be translated into actual revenues this year.

As shares have been pretty flattish around $13 and change, the operating asset valuation of $920 million is largely intact, although the valuation has creeped up to a billion at $13 and change here. Based on this valuation and the revenue number for 2020, the company trades at 5.3 times 2020 sales as the question is how quick sales will grow and more importantly what the margin picture could look like.

Some Thoughts

The offering is interesting as valuation expectations have come down while momentum on the operational front seems very good in terms of sales and orders, yet few recent growth trends and margins are communicated.

Of interest in this valuation discussion is the fact that the company has a competitor which has gone public late in 2020 as well. Array Technologies (ARRY) went public at $22 per share in October, hit a high of $50 and now trade at $30. Based on my take at the time, the company is awarded a more than $4 billion enterprise valuation. As the company guides for 2021 sales at $1.075 billion, the company trades at around 4 times sales, as growth is set to slow down to 23% on an annual basis. Given the pace of growth, FTC Solar's roughly 5 times sales multiple looks reasonable, yet we have to remember that Array is quite profitable.

Risks relate to the valuation in relation to the growth rate of the business and the margin (potential). Other key risk factors include economic conditions, subsidy regimes (and uncertainty about these policies), volatile electricity prices, reliance on a few large customers (top 2 customers are responsible for 40% of sales), a competitive operating field, concerns about quality, and reliance on a few suppliers.

Here and now I find myself performing a balancing act as Array grew 2020 sales at around 35% while FTC posted sales which essentially tripled, as this marks a huge outperformance, yet its gross margins of 2% are woefully insufficient to allow for any profits, while Array posts margins in excess of 20%.

With FTC trading around 5 times trailing sales and Array at 4 times, the multiple looks low off. We look at the huge discrepancy in terms of growth rates, yet the divergence in terms of margins is very large as well. Given the disappointing offering and the rapid growth, I am naturally interested in the company, but I have too much uncertainty in terms of the current run rate and margins. Therefore, I anxiously look forward to the first quarter results to get a glimpse of the performance.