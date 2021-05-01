Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of May 2

Photo by PM Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies on the Champion or Contender lists declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Apple Inc. (AAPL) 5/7 5/13 0.205 0.22 7.32% 0.67% 10 Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) 5/7 5/21 1.04 1.13 8.65% 1.75% 17 American Water Works (AWK) 5/10 6/1 0.55 0.6025 9.55% 1.54% 14 Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (CCOI) 5/13 5/28 0.76 0.78 2.63% 4.13% 10 Chevron Corp. (CVX) 5/18 6/10 1.29 1.34 3.88% 5.20% 34 Evercore Inc. (EVR) 5/27 6/11 0.61 0.68 11.48% 1.94% 15 First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) 6/15 7/1 0.13 0.15 15.38% 1.22% 11 W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW) 5/7 6/1 1.53 1.62 5.88% 1.49% 50 International Business Machines (IBM) 5/7 6/10 1.63 1.64 0.61% 4.62% 26 Kellogg Company (K) 5/28 6/15 0.57 0.58 1.75% 3.72% 18 Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (LBAI) 5/6 5/18 0.125 0.135 8.00% 2.98% 11 Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) 5/5 5/17 0.19 0.2 5.26% 5.70% 12 Paychex Inc. (PAYX) 5/11 5/27 0.62 0.66 6.45% 2.71% 11 Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) 6/2 6/25 0.56 0.61 8.93% 3.82% 13 Portland General Electric Co. (POR) 6/24 7/15 0.4075 0.43 5.52% 3.38% 16 Regal Beloit Corp. (RBC) 7/1 7/16 0.3 0.33 10.00% 0.91% 17 West Bancorporation Inc. (WTBA) 5/11 5/26 0.22 0.24 9.09% 3.66% 11

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday May 3 (Ex-Div 5/4)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Heritage Financial Corp. (HFWA) 5/19 0.2 28.1 2.85% 10 Webster Financial Corp. (WBS) 5/19 0.4 52.91 3.02% 10

Tuesday May 4 (Ex-Div 5/5)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) 5/20 0.61 87.55 2.79% 23 Franklin Electric Co. (FELE) 5/20 0.175 81.27 0.86% 29 Landstar System Inc. (LSTR) 5/28 0.21 172.28 0.49% 16 Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) 5/17 0.2 14.04 5.70% 12

Wednesday May 5 (Ex-Div 5/6)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Artesian Resources (ARTNA) 5/21 0.261 40.45 2.58% 29 CMS Energy Corp. (CMS) 5/28 0.435 64.39 2.70% 15 J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) 5/21 0.3 170.71 0.70% 18 Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD) 5/21 0.35 384.38 0.36% 12 Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (LBAI) 5/18 0.135 18.13 2.98% 11 Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) 5/14 1.0275 46.77 8.79% 20 Premier Financial (PFC) 5/14 0.26 31.59 3.29% 11 Pfizer Inc. (PFE) 6/4 0.39 38.65 4.04% 11 Parker-Hannifin Corp. (PH) 6/4 1.03 313.81 1.31% 65 Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD) 5/21 0.23 32.55 2.83% 11 Walmart Inc. (WMT) 6/1 0.55 139.91 1.57% 48

Thursday May 6 (Ex-Div 5/7)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Apple Inc. (AAPL) 5/13 0.22 131.46 0.67% 10 American Electric Power Co. (AEP) 6/10 0.74 88.71 3.34% 11 Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) 5/21 1.13 258.4 1.75% 17 Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG) 5/25 0.2 35.13 2.28% 10 Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) 5/19 0.0925 53.18 0.70% 27 California Water Service (CWT) 5/21 0.23 58.75 1.57% 54 W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW) 6/1 1.62 433.54 1.49% 50 International Business Machines (IBM) 6/10 1.64 141.88 4.62% 26 Investors Bancorp (ISBC) 5/25 0.14 14.64 3.83% 10 Lazard Limited (LAZ) 5/21 0.47 44.99 4.18% 13 Matthews International (MATW) 5/24 0.215 41.38 2.08% 26 PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) 6/11 0.54 171.24 1.26% 49 SJW Group (SJW) 6/1 0.34 65.55 2.07% 54 Sonoco Products Co. (SON) 6/10 0.45 65.46 2.75% 39

Friday May 7 (Ex-Div 5/10)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years American Water Works (AWK) 6/1 0.6025 155.99 1.54% 14 Enterprise Bancorp Inc. (EBTC) 6/1 0.185 34.83 2.12% 29 First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (FIBK) 5/21 0.41 46.97 3.49% 12 Standex International Corp. (SXI) 5/25 0.24 94.82 1.01% 10 Tompkins Financial Corp. (TMP) 5/17 0.54 78.15 2.76% 34

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Air Products & Chem. (APD) 5/10 1.5 2.1% Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) 5/6 0.47 0.5% Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) 5/7 0.23 2.6% Celanese Corp. (CE) 5/10 0.68 1.7% Clorox Company (CLX) 5/7 1.11 2.4% H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) 5/6 0.1675 1.0% General Dynamics (GD) 5/7 1.19 2.5% Graco Inc. (GGG) 5/5 0.1875 1.0% Lakeland Financial Corp. (LKFN) 5/5 0.34 2.1% Lowe's Companies (LOW) 5/5 0.6 1.2% Mastercard Inc. (MA) 5/7 0.44 0.5% National Health Investors (NHI) 5/7 1.1025 6.0% PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) 5/5 1.15 2.5% Pentair Plc (PNR) 5/7 0.2 1.2% West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) 5/5 0.17 0.2%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

