Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of May 2
Summary
- A weekly summary of dividend activity for Dividend Champions and Contenders.
- Companies which changed their dividends.
- Companies with upcoming ex-dividend dates.
- Companies with upcoming pay dates.
Introduction
The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
Dividend Changes
In the past week, the following companies on the Champion or Contender lists declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.
Increases:
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Apple Inc.
|
(AAPL)
|
5/7
|
5/13
|
0.205
|
0.22
|
7.32%
|
0.67%
|
10
|
Ameriprise Financial Inc.
|
(AMP)
|
5/7
|
5/21
|
1.04
|
1.13
|
8.65%
|
1.75%
|
17
|
American Water Works
|
(AWK)
|
5/10
|
6/1
|
0.55
|
0.6025
|
9.55%
|
1.54%
|
14
|
Cogent Communications Holdings Inc.
|
(CCOI)
|
5/13
|
5/28
|
0.76
|
0.78
|
2.63%
|
4.13%
|
10
|
Chevron Corp.
|
(CVX)
|
5/18
|
6/10
|
1.29
|
1.34
|
3.88%
|
5.20%
|
34
|
Evercore Inc.
|
(EVR)
|
5/27
|
6/11
|
0.61
|
0.68
|
11.48%
|
1.94%
|
15
|
First Financial Bankshares Inc.
|
(FFIN)
|
6/15
|
7/1
|
0.13
|
0.15
|
15.38%
|
1.22%
|
11
|
W.W. Grainger Inc.
|
(GWW)
|
5/7
|
6/1
|
1.53
|
1.62
|
5.88%
|
1.49%
|
50
|
International Business Machines
|
(IBM)
|
5/7
|
6/10
|
1.63
|
1.64
|
0.61%
|
4.62%
|
26
|
Kellogg Company
|
(K)
|
5/28
|
6/15
|
0.57
|
0.58
|
1.75%
|
3.72%
|
18
|
Lakeland Bancorp Inc.
|
(LBAI)
|
5/6
|
5/18
|
0.125
|
0.135
|
8.00%
|
2.98%
|
11
|
Northwest Bancshares Inc.
|
(NWBI)
|
5/5
|
5/17
|
0.19
|
0.2
|
5.26%
|
5.70%
|
12
|
Paychex Inc.
|
(PAYX)
|
5/11
|
5/27
|
0.62
|
0.66
|
6.45%
|
2.71%
|
11
|
Principal Financial Group Inc.
|
(PFG)
|
6/2
|
6/25
|
0.56
|
0.61
|
8.93%
|
3.82%
|
13
|
Portland General Electric Co.
|
(POR)
|
6/24
|
7/15
|
0.4075
|
0.43
|
5.52%
|
3.38%
|
16
|
Regal Beloit Corp.
|
(RBC)
|
7/1
|
7/16
|
0.3
|
0.33
|
10.00%
|
0.91%
|
17
|
West Bancorporation Inc.
|
(WTBA)
|
5/11
|
5/26
|
0.22
|
0.24
|
9.09%
|
3.66%
|
11
Decreases:
None
Last Chance to Buy
These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday May 3 (Ex-Div 5/4)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Heritage Financial Corp.
|
(HFWA)
|
5/19
|
0.2
|
28.1
|
2.85%
|
10
|
Webster Financial Corp.
|
(WBS)
|
5/19
|
0.4
|
52.91
|
3.02%
|
10
Tuesday May 4 (Ex-Div 5/5)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Cambridge Bancorp
|
(CATC)
|
5/20
|
0.61
|
87.55
|
2.79%
|
23
|
Franklin Electric Co.
|
(FELE)
|
5/20
|
0.175
|
81.27
|
0.86%
|
29
|
Landstar System Inc.
|
(LSTR)
|
5/28
|
0.21
|
172.28
|
0.49%
|
16
|
Northwest Bancshares Inc.
|
(NWBI)
|
5/17
|
0.2
|
14.04
|
5.70%
|
12
Wednesday May 5 (Ex-Div 5/6)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Artesian Resources
|
(ARTNA)
|
5/21
|
0.261
|
40.45
|
2.58%
|
29
|
CMS Energy Corp.
|
(CMS)
|
5/28
|
0.435
|
64.39
|
2.70%
|
15
|
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.
|
(JBHT)
|
5/21
|
0.3
|
170.71
|
0.70%
|
18
|
Lithia Motors Inc.
|
(LAD)
|
5/21
|
0.35
|
384.38
|
0.36%
|
12
|
Lakeland Bancorp Inc.
|
(LBAI)
|
5/18
|
0.135
|
18.13
|
2.98%
|
11
|
Magellan Midstream Partners LP
|
(MMP)
|
5/14
|
1.0275
|
46.77
|
8.79%
|
20
|
Premier Financial
|
(PFC)
|
5/14
|
0.26
|
31.59
|
3.29%
|
11
|
Pfizer Inc.
|
(PFE)
|
6/4
|
0.39
|
38.65
|
4.04%
|
11
|
Parker-Hannifin Corp.
|
(PH)
|
6/4
|
1.03
|
313.81
|
1.31%
|
65
|
Washington Federal Inc.
|
(WAFD)
|
5/21
|
0.23
|
32.55
|
2.83%
|
11
|
Walmart Inc.
|
(WMT)
|
6/1
|
0.55
|
139.91
|
1.57%
|
48
Thursday May 6 (Ex-Div 5/7)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Apple Inc.
|
(AAPL)
|
5/13
|
0.22
|
131.46
|
0.67%
|
10
|
American Electric Power Co.
|
(AEP)
|
6/10
|
0.74
|
88.71
|
3.34%
|
11
|
Ameriprise Financial Inc.
|
(AMP)
|
5/21
|
1.13
|
258.4
|
1.75%
|
17
|
Apogee Enterprises Inc.
|
(APOG)
|
5/25
|
0.2
|
35.13
|
2.28%
|
10
|
Brown & Brown Inc.
|
(BRO)
|
5/19
|
0.0925
|
53.18
|
0.70%
|
27
|
California Water Service
|
(CWT)
|
5/21
|
0.23
|
58.75
|
1.57%
|
54
|
W.W. Grainger Inc.
|
(GWW)
|
6/1
|
1.62
|
433.54
|
1.49%
|
50
|
International Business Machines
|
(IBM)
|
6/10
|
1.64
|
141.88
|
4.62%
|
26
|
Investors Bancorp
|
(ISBC)
|
5/25
|
0.14
|
14.64
|
3.83%
|
10
|
Lazard Limited
|
(LAZ)
|
5/21
|
0.47
|
44.99
|
4.18%
|
13
|
Matthews International
|
(MATW)
|
5/24
|
0.215
|
41.38
|
2.08%
|
26
|
PPG Industries Inc.
|
(PPG)
|
6/11
|
0.54
|
171.24
|
1.26%
|
49
|
SJW Group
|
(SJW)
|
6/1
|
0.34
|
65.55
|
2.07%
|
54
|
Sonoco Products Co.
|
(SON)
|
6/10
|
0.45
|
65.46
|
2.75%
|
39
Friday May 7 (Ex-Div 5/10)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
American Water Works
|
(AWK)
|
6/1
|
0.6025
|
155.99
|
1.54%
|
14
|
Enterprise Bancorp Inc.
|
(EBTC)
|
6/1
|
0.185
|
34.83
|
2.12%
|
29
|
First Interstate BancSystem Inc.
|
(FIBK)
|
5/21
|
0.41
|
46.97
|
3.49%
|
12
|
Standex International Corp.
|
(SXI)
|
5/25
|
0.24
|
94.82
|
1.01%
|
10
|
Tompkins Financial Corp.
|
(TMP)
|
5/17
|
0.54
|
78.15
|
2.76%
|
34
Money on the Way
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
Air Products & Chem.
|
(APD)
|
5/10
|
1.5
|
2.1%
|
Activision Blizzard Inc.
|
(ATVI)
|
5/6
|
0.47
|
0.5%
|
Bank of Marin Bancorp
|
(BMRC)
|
5/7
|
0.23
|
2.6%
|
Celanese Corp.
|
(CE)
|
5/10
|
0.68
|
1.7%
|
Clorox Company
|
(CLX)
|
5/7
|
1.11
|
2.4%
|
H.B. Fuller Company
|
(FUL)
|
5/6
|
0.1675
|
1.0%
|
General Dynamics
|
(GD)
|
5/7
|
1.19
|
2.5%
|
Graco Inc.
|
(GGG)
|
5/5
|
0.1875
|
1.0%
|
Lakeland Financial Corp.
|
(LKFN)
|
5/5
|
0.34
|
2.1%
|
Lowe's Companies
|
(LOW)
|
5/5
|
0.6
|
1.2%
|
Mastercard Inc.
|
(MA)
|
5/7
|
0.44
|
0.5%
|
National Health Investors
|
(NHI)
|
5/7
|
1.1025
|
6.0%
|
PNC Financial Services Group Inc.
|
(PNC)
|
5/5
|
1.15
|
2.5%
|
Pentair Plc
|
(PNR)
|
5/7
|
0.2
|
1.2%
|
West Pharmaceutical Services
|
(WST)
|
5/5
|
0.17
|
0.2%
Conclusion
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
This article was written by
I am the curator of the Dividend Champions list, a monthly publication of companies with a history of consistently increasing their dividends. My primary investing focus is in deep value and dividend paying stocks, but I am constantly exploring alternative strategies. I have a Ph.D in Chemistry from Rice University and have earned the CFA Institute Investment Foundations certificate. I am a contributor to The Dividend Kings marketplace service.
Disclosure: I am/we are long IBM, PFE, GD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.