ServiceSource International, Inc. (SREV) CEO Gary Moore on Q1 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Elise Brassell

Thank you, operator. We appreciate everyone joining us today and welcome to ServiceSource’s earnings call to discuss our results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. On the call today are Gary Moore, ServiceSource’s Chairman and CEO; and Chad Lyne, our CFO. As a reminder, our SEC filings and the earnings release, we issued yesterday after market close, are available on our website at www.ir.servicesource.com. In addition, we have posted earnings slides to accompany our comments today. Shortly after this call, we will post an audio replay and a copy of our prepared remarks to our website. Before we begin, I would like to remind you that during the call we will make projections or forward-looking statements that involve risks related to future events.

All statements made during the call reflect our views as of today, April 29, 2021 and are based upon the information currently available to us. All projections and forward-looking statements should be considered in conjunction with the cautionary statements in the earnings press release and the risk factors included in our SEC filings, including our report on Form 10-K. These documents contain and identify important factors that could cause actual events and results to materially differ from those contained in our projections and forward-looking statements, and we disclaim any duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements. In addition, during the call, we will also be discussing certain non-GAAP financial measures, which we believe provide additional information to enhance the understanding of how management assesses the operating performance of the business. A reconciliation of the GAAP and non-GAAP measures can be found in the earnings release that accompany this call.

And with that, I’ll turn the call over to Gary.

Gary Moore

Thank you, Elise, and welcome, everyone to our earnings conference call for the first quarter of 2021. I’m happy to join you today to discuss our first quarter results. In our last call, we shared our expectations that our path to growth and improved profitability would become more apparent later in the year based on anticipated improvement in our go-to-market and operational execution. Today, I’m pleased to share that we continue to make progress on our objectives, and we are gaining greater confidence to reach the future we envision. While there are certainly still elevated levels of uncertainty globally, we are encouraged by early signs of strengthening in the markets we serve.

Market research firm Gartner this month raised their Global IT forecast for 2021 from 6.2% year-over-year growth to 8.4%. And we share this optimism that conditions will continue to recover as the year progresses. Perhaps part of this belief is due to technology’s ability to connect all of us.

It’s worth noting that the events of the last year have reminded everyone of the value of personal connection and relationships. Social and business networks have gotten smaller and more focused on those that add value to our daily lives. Our clients, too, are focused on getting closer to their customers and fortifying the value of their existing relationships. As a company that enhances and preserve relationships, ServiceSource has seen underlying momentum from this alignment of market need with our business strategy. We have focused on solid execution across the business to start the year and also on our ability to successfully deliver the deeper, stronger connections that our clients need, well beyond the pandemic.

In our first quarter business highlights, you can see the evidence of our relentless focus on creating quality relationships between our clients and their customers. Overall, for Q1, we performed broadly in line with the cadence we shared with you in February, while we also had some areas of outperformance compared to our internal expectations. From a financial snapshot perspective, we adjusted quickly to be responsive to the revenue headwinds we told you we would face in the first half of the year. Our non-GAAP expense reductions offset about 98% of our year-over-year revenue contraction, and we accreted cash in the quarter. Chad will give you a closer look at these factors in the financial section of our call.

Turning to our client-centric results. I’m pleased to see that the work we’re doing to instill clients for life mentality and everything we do is taking hold. While clients for life is not a new concept, it’s an important one that we are bringing front and center in our culture. We often account to our clients on the value of nurturing installed base accounts, and we also practice this advice ourselves. Our top 10 clients have been with us approximately 11 years, and over the trailing 12 months through Q1, we’ve grown revenue with half of them.

In the quarter, we’ve secured new expansion wins with 6 of our top 10 and expect to take on more work for them throughout the year. In addition, we focused heavily on renewals in the quarter with more than $50 million of contract value up for renewal, I’m pleased to say that we renewed or extended more than 95% of this total value. Within this effort, we brought home 2 important wins at different ends of the size spectrum that I want to highlight. First, one of the top 3 accounts in the software and cloud vertical, who has been with us for about 12 years, we set a goal not only to renew the relationship, but to secure a multiyear renewal in Q1. Our team completed a complex multi-quarter negotiation that successfully ended with a renewal of our book of business for a 3-year term and expansion to support recent acquisitions and their ongoing push into the cloud.

I’m really proud of the team for bringing this in, especially during the time when the technology industry is generally seeing shorter-term commitment. At the other end of the spectrum, a global medical device client that provides diagnostic imaging and other mission-critical medical equipment was also up for renewal. This client relationship has been in place since 2017, centered around high-margin service contract renewals and warranty conversion. Our team worked for several quarters with this client to ultimately secure a renewal with new commercial terms that expands the scope of our work by more than 30%. There’s a common driving force behind both of these client renewals, and that is, we have proven ourselves to be a valuable asset to our clients in times of business growth and change.

As our clients grow through acquisition or chart a course to build market share in new sectors, they need partners that understand the go-to-market implications for their business and can ramp quickly to attack new opportunity. Our top clients have stayed with us as long as they have, in part, because of our proven ability to flex and scale to support new opportunities and be a true strategic partner on their transformation journey. By living this clients for life mentality, it creates a valuable feedback move for our sales organization as well, with our clients demonstrating an increased willingness to be advocate and positive references for prospects in our pipeline. Our new bookings had strong improvement compared to last year, and it’s clear that our performance and execution here continues to accelerate. On a trailing 12-month basis through Q1, our bookings were up approximately 30% year-over-year.

Our sales team also added a very attractive new logo to our client roster in the first quarter. This client, which is a high-growth data and analytics market leader, fits into our cloud and software vertical and is a recently acquired business of a marquee client, who was a strong reference for us throughout the sales cycle. We announced last week that we are now live and in production for this client with renewals management services. The goals of the relationship fit well with our strength. We’ll be working to modernize the renewals process by moving the client’s customers from perpetual license contracts to subscription-based model.

The shift in IT from perpetual to subscription relationships requires a level of sales expertise and proactive engagement that many companies simply can’t manage alone. We have the expertise and scale to execute this properly, which are the key reasons why we won the opportunity to help this client create a new path for success. I’m encouraged by our solid performance with our clients in the quarter and also by the perspective new logos we have in the late-stage pipeline that we expect to close in Q2 and Q3. We will continue to tune and refine the dials of our go-to-market execution engine, and I’m pleased to see our enhanced focus and discipline bearing fruit. We invested in building a new account-based marketing strategy, fully staffed our marketing team, enhanced our MarTech Stack and brought greater rigor to our lead generation and qualification process.

With these changes and investments, we are optimistic that our go-to-market foundation is in a solid position to help us grow. In addition to these market-facing investments, we have also devoted meaningful resources to enhance our capabilities and pioneer new innovations that we expect will continue to differentiate our business. From a digital transformation perspective, we’ve begun to see early success from deploying advanced efficiency technologies, such as Robotic Process Automation and Click-to-Renew. Both technologies replace manual and repetitive production tasks and empower our valuable selling resources to focus on higher leverage activities for our clients. In one client example, since August of 2020, we have processed more than 20,000 quotes through our RPA system.

This is significant because quoting seems like a simple task, but in reality can involve thousands of SKUs and pricing and discount information scattered across dozens of client systems. We’re starting to see success with our RPA efforts, reducing manual intervention by 30% for our pilot clients. While RPA enables a faster time to quote, Click-to-Renew offers a faster time to buy. For one of our early Click-to-Renew clients, hundreds of thousands of their customers are now receiving automated self-service online quotes each quarter, and we are growing this efficient, no-touch revenue stream for our clients by nearly 40% year-over-year. Through these automation strategies, we are quoting and closing long tail, lower dollar renewals faster and more efficiently than ever before, improving client service, while increasing job satisfaction for our teams.

It’s the strength and resilience of our teams that enables us to build upon the position as a strategic partner to leading brands across the world. As I reflect on our accomplishments, I know that behind every success, small or large, are dedicated Sourcers. From a leadership perspective, we are doing our part to care for our team in the workplace and in their lives. From a workplace standpoint, our teams are working virtually worldwide. As the pandemic clears, we will continue to be a virtual-first company.

In our annual employee survey, nearly 80% of our team members said that they enjoy the work-from-home model. In 2021, if we are able to safely open our office locations, we will do so, but we will keep our home offices as our primary work location. Our intent is to transform and reconfigure our office spaces as collaboration and innovation hubs for our teams and clients. As a general rule, day-to-day production work and individual activities will be delivered remotely, while we use our sites for specific activities such as employee and client onboarding, executive briefings and business reviews, team building and collaboration. This combination of virtual offices and in-person collaboration spaces offers a hybrid model that we see many of our clients moving toward.

To make sure that virtual-first model continues to work for our employees, we are taking steps to enhance and build our culture. In February, we held our annual ServiceSource Cares Week, dedicated to showing gratitude towards each other and supporting the communities where we live and work. During the week, Sourcers worldwide gave their time and resources to support many important causes and nonprofits throughout the world. Additionally, we launched be well initiative to support not only the physical health of our employees, but also holistically provide resources to care for the entire person, from mental health, to finances and relationships. We undertake these initiatives because they speak to the heart of our culture of caring for each other and the communities around us.

And also, to cultivate a thriving virtual environment for our diverse and inclusive workforce. To wrap up, I’d like to say, I’m as convinced as ever that our strategy, priorities and team are on the right path to building a future that we’ll all be proud of. We executed well in the quarter, saw areas of accelerating momentum in the business and believe the market backdrop will continue to improve. I remain optimistic that the areas of stronger execution in recent quarters will begin to translate into enhanced financial results as we progress throughout the year. With that, I’ll turn to Chad to cover the financials.

Chad Lyne

Thank you, Gary. It’s good to be back with everyone today, and thank you for joining us. I will echo Gary’s comments that we executed well in the quarter and in many areas, paced ahead of our internal expectations. There is still plenty of year in front of us and heightened levels of uncertainty continue to persist globally, but we are increasingly encouraged by some of the early market indicators we are tracking and the green shoots of activity we are seeing in the business. Before I turn to Q1 numbers, let me touch on a few things, so you understand where our attention, priorities and investment are being directed.

As a team, we continue to focus on the 4 pillars that underpin our multiyear transformation strategy, inspire success, impact scale, ignite sales and innovate solutions. Throughout the company, we are pleased with the level of activity and urgency we are seeing on these pillars and the overall progress we are tracking on the respective internal KPIs. The holistic focus and investments we have made in the employee experience, encompassing compensation, benefits, training, culture, diversity and inclusion, career development and tools and technologies, among other areas, are allowing us to recognize tangible benefits from a more loyal, tenured and productive team. In Q1, our employee tenure reached the highest level on record and is up approximately 85% from where it was 2 years ago. That’s incredibly important as we primarily support complex B2B sales motions for very technical products and solutions.

While there are multiple components to our value proposition, the quality of our talent, coupled with process and technology, is a key differentiator in competitive situations and to partner versus build scenarios. Having a more highly skilled, technically proficient and on-the-job experienced workforce is allowing us to deliver improved productivity and higher and more consistent outcomes for our clients. Through these enhanced outcomes, we start to benefit from a flywheel of sorts. Happier clients are more inclined to renew their contracts and expand their level of investment with us. They are more willing to take calls from our prospects and share their success stories, which helps accelerate our sales cycle.

And when those executives move on to their next opportunity, they are more willing to bring us in to their new companies, which helps to improve our new logo win rates. We are seeing early signs of these types of second order effects. Client performance metrics are moving higher, our contract renewal rates are improving, our bookings activity is up, our pipeline is expanding and churn is coming down, giving us increased confidence that we are making progress and on the right path. With that context, let’s jump to the Q1 results. As I shared with you on our February call, we anticipated the first half of the year would have a more challenging year-over-year comparison due to typical installed base seasonality, the ongoing impact of the pandemic on our clients’ mid-market and SMB customer tiers and the overhang caused by the one larger client who in-sourced various scopes of work last year.

These factors largely played through as we expected. Revenue of $45 million was down $5.1 million or 10.2% year-over-year. The new logos we won last year are in production and are in various stages of ramping to our run rate expectations.

Combined, they accounted for approximately 3% of our revenue in the quarter. However, this new logo revenue contribution was more than offset by legacy churn in the single play headwind I referenced a second ago. Our first quarter non-GAAP cost of revenue was $32.1 million, a favorable reduction of $2.2 million or 6.3% year-over-year as we aligned our resources to our revenue. Non-GAAP gross profit was $12.9 million or a margin of 28.7% of revenue, down $2.9 million or approximately 300 basis points year-over-year.

Although we are seeing some nice contribution through our virtual-first operating model by way of lower facility and travel expenses, we expect our non-GAAP gross profit margins to be under pressure in the near term, particularly as we continue to carry meaningful fixed costs relative to our current scale. And also, as we are investing in front of revenue for some larger program ramps that are underway. Non-GAAP operating expenses were $14.6 million in the quarter and represented 32.4% of revenue.

Compared to Q1 of last year, we have lowered our operating expense base here by $2.8 million or a 16.2% favorable year-over-year reduction. You have heard me say this in the past, but I feel it’s important to reiterate that these are net savings as we have been intentional about capturing and realizing some savings, while also redeploying some of the gains into areas that align to our strategic growth priorities and the furtherance of our 4 strategic pillars. Turning to the bottom line.

First quarter adjusted EBITDA was negative $200,000, roughly in line with last year’s Q1 of positive $100,000. I’m really pleased with the financial stewardship the team has demonstrated and the rigor and discipline that has underpinned our decision-making process to drive this result. Shifting to the balance sheet and cash flow highlights. We maintain a healthy cash and liquidity position that affords us the flexibility to continue to invest in our digital transformation initiatives, including the Robotic Process Automation and Click-to-Renew capabilities that Gary highlighted. In the first quarter, we accreted approximately $100,000 of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, primarily driven by our working capital.

DSOs were 69 days, a very strong 9-day improvement year-over-year. Seasonal patterns and the mix of off quarter clients usually cause a pronounced increase in DSOs sequentially from Q4 to Q1. So we are really pleased with how our client delivery, account management and billing teams work together to hold DSO flat with the fourth quarter of 2020. Cash flow from operations was approximately $500,000 and included approximately $900,000 of restructuring expense to align with our virtual-first operating model and to improve our go-forward cost structure. CapEx, inclusive of capitalized internally developed software, was $1 million, down approximately $500,000 year-over-year.

Free cash flow in the first quarter was negative $500,000 compared to negative $7.2 million in the prior year period. We ended Q1 with $36.5 million of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash. We maintained $15 million outstanding on a revolving line of credit with an effective interest rate of 2.11%, with an additional $14.7 million available for borrowing on the line. Total liquidity, consisting of cash on hand and availability under our revolver was $48.9 million as of quarter end. From a capital allocation standpoint, we continue to target our investments at internal organic initiatives that support our ongoing transformation.

Although these investments and expenses can be dilutive to our near-term financial results, we undertake them believing they will further enhance our value proposition and accelerate our progression to our long-term target model objectives. We will continue to be disciplined about where and how we invest our resources. And we will also continue to be mindful of any potentially accretive acquisition opportunities or other uses of capital that could benefit our stockholders. Before I open the call for questions, allow me to summarize our year-to-date results. Although, we had a tougher year-over-year comparison on the P&L, it was not unforeseen and in several respects, paced ahead of our internal assumptions.

We had a comparatively strong quarter from a new bookings and churn standpoint, and we are encouraged by the momentum we are seeing on these 2 fronts. We added our first new logo of the year and secured some great expansion wins across our installed base. We had impressive performance, renewing and extending contracts that were expiring in the quarter, including the large multiyear that Gary shared with you. So all things considered, we are really pleased with how the team performed through the first 3 months of the year. We are increasingly encouraged by the tone and commentary we are hearing from our clients, as well as the more favorable market outlook more broadly.

But we also recognize the road in front of us and the work we still have to do. We have not changed our expectation for the cadence through the year that we shared with you on our February call. We remain focused on our objectives to return to growth later in the second half of the year, while also keeping our sights set on our target model and the value we believe we can create for our stockholders over time. With that, operator, please open the call for any questions.

Josh Vogel

Couple of questions here. A couple of questions. Last quarter, you had a -- and I may have missed it in your prepared remarks. So you mentioned that how much revenue per employee was up, and I think it was around 7%, and that was with full year headcount down about 13% from a year prior. So I’m just curious, how much additional capacity or productivity gains can you drive from the existing base before you start to reinvest in headcount additions? Or maybe another way to ask is, what do you necessarily need to see in the marketplace to get comfortable bringing additional heads on board?

Gary Moore

Yes. Thanks, Josh. And Chad, you’re welcome to jump in here if I miss something. But clearly, quarter-to-quarter, we -- the headcount was about flat. So not a lot of change there. And given the ramp of the new business, the efficiency was about the same in terms of revenue per head. So from that point of view, we didn’t have any material change that we thought we should call out, and that’s why it wasn’t as part of our remarks. That said, as we look at all of the things we’re investing in, and we talk about Click-to-Renew, we talk about the RPA and the value of that, and it’s early days for that stuff. And we’ve been pushing on those things for quite some time, and we’re seeing good progress. I think also the efficiency of the team in terms of the teamwork, the communications that we have, the tools that we’re using now, the -- there’s just a number of things that we’re automating, and -- so there is additional leverage.

I don’t think I could or should put a number on it, but we do expect to continue to expand on our productivity.

Josh Vogel

I appreciate those insights. Shifting gears a little bit, a really good contract renewal rate, a nice tick up from the around 80 -- I think it was 81% in Q4. Is that -- is this back to pre-pandemic levels or perhaps even a little higher than your historical rate?

Gary Moore

It’s higher than our historical rate. As a matter of fact, you have to go back several years to get this kind of rate. Q1 of last year, and -- was also around 95%. The difference is a large portion of this year’s renewals was in Q1. So it’s more weighted.

So we feel really good about what we were able to get done in Q1. We’re really focused on it as we closed out last year and really pleased with it. My hope would be that we can continue to drive a very high renewal rate, and we’re seeing that in the way we’re delivering for our clients in terms of the performance targets that we mutually agreed to, as well as how quickly we’re ramping to the changing environment. So I think, churns are never going to go away or go all the way to 0. But I think our plans for ‘21 -- and we set this plan last year -- have us closer to the middle of that lower part, so the 5% to 15% target that I’ve talked about over time.

And our global account management and the structure that Mike Naughton has put in place for the global service deliveries team. We have a number of client for life initiatives and they’re paying dividends. It’s not just talk. It’s real people and technology investments that are delivering and executing to the metrics we agreed to with our clients. So Josh, we’re really pleased with Q1 and then have high hopes and execution to continue that.

Chad Lyne

And Josh, the other thing I had.

Josh Vogel

Yes, sorry.

Chad Lyne

No, the only thing I’d add on to that, Josh, is the other point of pride that we have with respect to the Q1 performance in comparing to last year or previous years is the amount of multiyear renewal that we did have as well. Gary touched on the one large one with one of our top 3 clients being a 3-year renewal. So again, I think it really just does point to the level of comfort, confidence that our clients have in us and our ability to execute and to structure something over the longer term that aligns with their business priorities and strategies. So pleased with that. And obviously, that does eases the burden we have to execute every day, but that does [ leads ] the burden in terms of having these renewals come back in every 12 months to have some of those multiyears and continued performance there.

Josh Vogel

Yes. That actually leads into my next question. When we think about -- let’s just take Q1 as a snapshot. Of that 95%, how much of that was renewed at multiyear versus 12 months?

Gary Moore

Go ahead, Chad.

Chad Lyne

Yes, about.

Josh Vogel

You may not have that at your fingertips, but I’m just curious.

Gary Moore

Go ahead, Chad.

Chad Lyne

Yes, little more than 2/3 of that, Josh, was renewed out for more than a year.

Josh Vogel

And what about the pricing on these renewals?

Gary Moore

And Josh…

Josh Vogel

Yes, sorry.

Gary Moore

No, I was just going to add to -- Chad made a great point there. I think if you think about -- also, not just the multiyear, but the -- our ability to upsell and extend some of the renewals to a higher revenue number, basically, we’ll retain 100% of the revenue in general there. So I feel really good about the performance and the execution of the team.

Josh Vogel

And just thinking about the pricing on renewals, is it stable, better? Or have you been giving any concessions?

Gary Moore

Yes. There’s always pressure. But if you’re able to demonstrate a higher level of value and extend a contract, we feel better about a multiyear and giving up some price on that because we know we can get it back over time. So it depends on the deal. But yes, we’ve seen some pressure. But you have to also remember that for the last 2 years, we’ve been renegotiating a lot of contracts to improve the financials, and we’ve been able to do that, not just with price, but the way that we’ve performed the work and where we’ve performed the work.

Josh Vogel

Understood. I got a couple more here. So I just want to shift gears a little bit. Thinking about the new capabilities you’re providing for clients today, you’ve highlighted RPA, Click-to-Renew. I’m curious what the average ramp time on that type of work versus your historical programs? Does it take longer? Is it shorter? Can you just give some insights on that?

Gary Moore

Yes. Well, my -- it depends, which is not a very good answer, but it does depend on the complexity of it. As I mentioned, the Click-to-Renew is no touch. And you’ve got a number of different data points in clients, you’ve got a number of different SKUs and that kind of thing. So I think I mentioned that the pilot that I referenced in my comments, we’ve been delivering on that from August of last year. So it ramped slower than what I think we will be able to ramp things in the future because we’re learning, right? And so it’s hard to give you an answer, but that’s certainly something we’re going to track and something that we’ll continue to make improvements on so that we can ramp much more quickly.

Josh Vogel

I got you. And to use your words, Gary, you mentioned pioneering new innovation. Does that mean you plan to build out the platform and capabilities internally? Or would M&A potentially be on the table?

Gary Moore

Everything is on the table, Josh.

Josh Vogel

I got you.

Gary Moore

I don’t know -- I mean, there’s a lot of great technology. I mean we’re using UiPath for our RPA stuff, and we’ve been a early user of their technology. We have an internal team that is really, really skilled in this area. We have clients that are working jointly with us, and in some cases, funding the work. So I feel really good that we will have a combination of both. I’ve said for the last 2 years, my preference is to partner, and make sure that we can prove things out. And then if coming together in a more formal way makes sense, then we’ll do that.

Josh Vogel

I got you. And just last one. And I understand it’s a fluid situation, and this is not necessarily an easy answer here. But what kind of cost savings, like -- because, when you want to think about the long-term cost structure of the business and the leverage in the model, what kind of cost savings do you think you can see long term by moving to this permanent hybrid model with home offices being the primary location for many of your employees, and thus, less reliance on our real estate footprint.

Gary Moore

Yes, I’m going to let Chad hit that one. But we have seen some pretty positive impact there. And we think we’ve got a fair amount more to go. Chad?

Chad Lyne

Yes. Good question, Josh. I think if you look over the longer-term horizon, we have been very active in terms of rationalizing the physical footprint, if you will. So while we still have 11 offices in 8 different countries around the globe, and that’s a critical component of the value proposition for our clients to have that global coverage to be able to sell into 170 plus countries. The actual physical plant, if you will, is less necessary. And I think COVID has really shone a light on that and opened up people’s eyes to understand that you can access great talent anywhere, and we’ve been able to prove out over the past year that we can actually keep them productive, drive greater productivity. And as you think about the entire human capital value chain from recruiting, sourcing, training, onboarding, putting them into production, being able to do that at a very high level of effectiveness. So the model has shifted. And I think it’s not just us, we’re hearing this and seeing this from our clients and other tech leaders as well that they will have a more of a hybrid approach going forward. But in terms of your question about what does that unlock in terms of the cost structure.

We’ve taken our physical square footage down about 1/3 over the past couple of years, probably have another room to run over another 1/3 in the coming years as well. So the number that I kind of soft circled, Josh, just on the facility side itself, potentially $5 million to $7 million of expense that we can get out over time. And then again, that last part over time is probably the critical one. Some of these are longer-term leases, the corporate real estate market is soft in many of the areas that we’re based. So we’ll be smart about either subleasing those, renegotiating as we can or as those come up for expiration stepping way or downsizing.

So, a lot of work going on that front. Pleased with the progress so far, but more to go here in the years to come. And obviously, a key lever for the target model that we’ve put out there.

Jim Kennedy

Listen very quickly. First of all, congratulations on the continued progress. Chad, I guess, this is a question for you. I just had a quick question on -- could you remind us of what the outstanding NOLs are at this point?

Chad Lyne

Yes. Good question, Jim. On the federal side, its north of $350 million. I don’t have the pinpoint number around me, but I can follow-up with you. But north of $350 million in aggregate on the federal NOLs and then a similar figure of north of $300 million on these state and local NOLs as well. So, a substantial figure, and that’s to the question on M&A. That is one of the things that we look at as well as are there ways to unlock the value associated with those NOLs that are hanging on the balance sheet.

Gary Moore

Thank you very much, Harry. I’ll be quick here, but I do want to reemphasize a few things that Chad closed with, in his comments. We continue to be encouraged by the tone and the commentary that we’re seeing from our clients, as well as the outlook that we’re seeing from -- more broadly from Gartner and others about where the market is headed. But I want to remind everyone, we have a road in front of us. It’s early in the year.

And the key thing for myself and the team is we’ve not changed our expectation for the cadence that we’ll see throughout the year that we talked about in February. But we remain very, very focused on returning to growth in the second half of the year as well as focusing in on the things that we can control and improve on. So I also want to thank our employees for delivering the way that they did in Q1. Their perseverance, drive, performance really allowed us to deliver on our brand promise and the commitments we had to our clients. I’m also incredibly proud of how the team has showed up relative to generating the results that we shared.

I also want to extend my appreciation to our client partners. And we continue to deepen those relationships and place a lot of emphasis on our ability to use our clients as references and have them help us grow this business. And then, finally, certainly, I want to thank our stockholders who share the conviction that we have about the future of this company and what we’re building towards. And I really appreciate it as does the team. So with that, I’ll let call in, and thank you all very much.

Chad Lyne

And Gary, really quickly, actually, before we do that, just so I can clean up an answer that I gave there to Jim. I appreciate the question and didn’t have it at my fingertips, but want to make sure I get the right number out there for everybody. Our net operating losses on the federal side as of the end of FY ‘20 were about $317 million, Jim. And then on the state side, we’re just shy of $250 million. So apologize from misstating that earlier, but did want to clean that up. And then as Gary said, thank you, everyone, for the support. Look forward to talking with many of you here in the days and weeks to come.

