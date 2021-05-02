Photo by xavierarnau/E+ via Getty Images

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) has seen a very soft public debut as shares of the healthcare company were priced far below the preliminary pricing indications. The setback in the pricing cut almost a billion of the valuation, a substantial move and while this is interesting, it has only brought the valuation large in line with peers, as I fail to see imminent appeal here.

Diversified Home Care

Aveanna is a diversified home care platform which focuses on complex medical and high-cost patients, addressing the most pressing challenges within the healthcare system. The focus is on care provision in the home setting comes at lower costs to the healthcare system, yet provides higher quality to its patients.

Caregivers play a crucial role in achieving this with skilled nurses focusing on a wide range of care settings all the way from newborns, to children, adults and seniors. The company invests in training, clinical programs, infrastructure and technology to keep on providing quality in an ever evolving healthcare system.

The company has grown rapidly from a >$300 million revenue base in 2016, to operate in 30 states last year, a time by which revenues had grown to $1.5 billion per annum, generated from nearly 250 locations. Active across various segments within this care market, the company aims to gain scale and being an employer of choice it can employ workers across these segments (if needed). Diversified operations provide diversification within reimbursement and payment models, as well as demographic trends. The potential is huge as the home-care market, across the various subsegments, is a massive $107 billion market.

The company has been quite active in growing the business, in part through acquisitions. Since August 2020 the company announced 6 acquisitions for approximately $300 million in total, adding more than $200 million in annual sales.

Valuation Discussions

Management and underwriters of Aveanna aimed to sell just over 38.2 million shares in a preliminary price range between $16 and $18 per share, yet pricing was cut to just $12 per share as demand was lackluster.

At this level the company raised $458 million in gross proceeds, much needed as pre-IPO net debt stood at $1.04 billion. Based on this, I peg net debt at around $640 million. The 180.2 million shares outstanding value equity of the company at $2.16 billion and if I include net debt I peg the enterprise value at around $2.80 billion.

If we look at the actual financial results we have seen steady growth. The company generated $1.25 billion in revenues in 2018 on which it reported an operating profit of $39 million, or $55 million if we adjusted for acquisition related costs.

Revenues rose 10% in 2019 to $1.38 billion and after adjusting for just of $22 million in acquisition-related costs, operating profits came in at $61 million. Revenues rose to $1.50 billion in 2019 as a GAAP operating loss was reported of $3 million. That said, goodwill impairment charges and acquisition-related costs were substantial and adjusted for that (mostly goodwill charges), an $82 million operating profit arose.

We have seen that the company is quite active in dealmaking in anticipation of the offering with multiple acquisitions being announced since last summer. Accounting for those deals, revenues come in at $1.72 billion a year and largely similar adjusted operating profits as was reported for 2020.

If we compare this to the $2.80 billion enterprise valuation the company is valued at around 1.6 times sales and 34 times operating earnings, for the simple fact that operating margins only come in around 5% of sales, for a good reason as this from a society point of view should be a low margin business.

Furthermore, from an earnings point of view leverage is substantial with adjusted EBITDA on a pro-forma basis at $175 million, for a 3.6 times leverage ratio which is still substantial. Assuming a 4% cost of debt on net debt, I peg interest expenses at around $25 million and after applying a 20% tax rate, I see net earnings at around $48 million, for earnings of just $0.27 per share.

Final Thoughts

Truth be told is that, unlike many ''innovative'' healthcare businesses these days which focus on employment of technology and good mission, it is that this is a traditional healthcare giver with a focus on a rapidly growing segment. Home care is set to grow which is a good sign as this provides long term tailwinds to the business and could cut costs within the system.

This tailwind can to some extent be eliminated by competition, certainly as regulatory requirement to operate in these segments are less stringent than other forms of care, and furthermore certainly in hospice or senior nursing, the company is competing with not-for-profit organizations. Other risks include that of reliance of funding by government and private insurance programs which are criticized for inefficient spending, which is a risk yet as the company's home market is addressing this, that is perhaps not such a great risk.

Peers of the name include Encompass Health (EHC) which is much larger with $4.6 billion in sales and moreover more profitable with operating margins around 10% of sales as it carries an enterprise valuation of roughly $11.5 billion. This results in a much higher valuation at 2.5 times sales, a near full factor higher than the valuation of Aveanna and a roughly 25 times operating earnings multiple. Amedisys (AMED) is valued at roughly $9 billion as it trades at a far higher multiple of just over 4 times sales at $2.1 billion. While it margin come in above 10% this works down to a very elevated valuation at more than 40 times operating earnings.

Truth be told is that the lower pricing process, which cut the enterprise valuation by nearly a billion, has made the investment case a lot more interesting. Compared to some peers the company trades at largely similar multiples as its margins are still a bit lagging which reveals a relative investment opportunity of the company can close its margin gap from roughly 5% of sales to nearly 10% of sales. That being said, this requires huge execution risk and effort.

The other risk is that the entire competitive field trades at very elevated multiples, too elevated to create rally decent appeal from a risk-reward stance if you ask me, as these names have exploded in general in recent years amidst consolidation, lower interest rate and search for stable investment alternatives.

Therefore, I think that shares look relatively fairly valued, and while some relative appeal might emerge, that does not translate into automatic absolute appeal.