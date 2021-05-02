Photo by AlexanderFord/E+ via Getty Images

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) has been a name which has been struggling for a long time after it incurred a great deal of leverage, being on the buy side of the M&A frenzy which dominated the pharma space in 2013. At the time the company inverted to Ireland and acquired Elan in an $8.6 billion deal, only to acquire Omega Pharma in a multibillion deal in the year which followed. Shares even nearly hit the $200 mark as Mylan (VTRS) aimed to buy the business, marking the height of the M&A frenzy in the industry.

We all know what happened as the momentum driven by inversions and price hikes came to painful standstill with the implosion of the shares of the acquiring parties. Competition from generics, tax concerns, leverage and lack of pricing power resulted in huge pain for shareholders, including the shares of Perrigo.

By 2016 shares had fallen below the $100 mark and ever since they have just come under pressure amidst continued pressure on the business, Trading at $41, shares essentially trade multi-year lows.

Where Do We Stand Now?

Perrigo has repositioned itself into a consumer self-care company and after sales have been flat around the $4.5 billion mark for quite a few years in a row now, it looks to grow the business again, as in fact full year sales in 2020 were up 5% to $5.0 billion. This business is, or better said was, comprised out of two major segments, a $4.0 billion consumer segment and a near billion RX segment. Given the focus on consumer care and the smaller size of RX, as well as its history of problems, lack of focus on the smaller unit does not come as a surprise.

Given this observation it was not a surprise to learn that the company would be divesting this business, not just to create more focus, yet to create more economic power and flexibility as well. On the first of March the company announced the sale of the RX business in a $1.55 billion deal, including a $1.5 billion upfront cash component, with a small earn-out to be realised in the coming years.

A few weeks later the company posted its 2020 results which revealed that the RX unit generated adjusted operating margins of 26%, so essentially a quarter of a billion in adjusted operating profits. This reveals that the company fetched a roughly 1.6 times sales multiple for the business and 6.1 times adjusted operating earnings. With net debt reported at $2.89 billion by the end of 2020, the deal allows for net debt to be cut more than in half to likely around $1.5 billion.

Besides this debt load there are still 136 million shares outstanding which at $41 represent a $5.6 billion equity valuation, or roughly $7.1 billion enterprise valuation if debt is included.

What Now?

The current $7.1 billion valuation tells a how value-destructive past deals have been as the $8.6 billion Elan purchase is already 8 years ago and that deal took place at a price tag higher than today's valuation. Let alone the impact of this if we adjust for the standalone business already present at the time, and other deals pursued in the meantime.

This consumer segment has been posting flattish sales, or up slightly and those sales reached $4.08 billion in 2020, suggesting that this business is valued at 1.7 times sales. The adjusted operating earnings number of $540 million looks pretty clean as it reveals a mere 13 times multiple on this metric.

Needless to say is that a sale is a defense move and while questions can be asked about selling assets at just 6 times operating earnings, and they should, leverage will come down as well. I guess the most important consideration of investors now is that no poor capital allocation decisions are made, as selling looks more interesting to buying investors, perhaps.

The good news is that leverage no longer seems to be an issue and that the remaining consumer business is in better shape, being quite a defensive name, with problems of the past slowly disappearing towards the background. The deal furthermore completes the transformation as the company has been shedding some smaller non-core assets, although it has made a few bolt-on deals to boost the consumer business as well.

What Now?

Truth be told is that a 1.7 times sales multiple and 13 times operating earnings multiple for a rather defensive consumer health names look pretty darn attractive, yet Perrigo comes with a past. So while the business is getting more simple, the company has been facing issues with the tax authority and some recalls, but these should be transitory to some extent. The tax issue is huge, and a $1.64 billion tax bill could go both ways (likely negative) as the fine/tax could even surpass the reported deal tag for the RX Business.

While the company cannot even compare itself to truly successful consumer brands companies like Colgate (CL), Clorox (CLX) or Church & Dwight (CHD) which in each case are superior, the valuation gap is striking. Therefore, a more stabilized and streamlined Perrigo might actually look quite compelling to some of these names, as each of these have an enterprise valuation with an expensive currency (their stock) to potentially make a deal, or perhaps buys some interesting assets at compelling multiples (for both parties involved).

So while I am not necessarily compelled to the divestment price which Perrigo obtained, it does mark another step in tackling leverage, simplifying the business and from there can find a bottom to see organic growth and valuation multiples start to improve and drive appeal going forward.